Oil and Gas Pipelines and Piping Systems
1st Edition
Design, Construction, Management, and Inspection
Description
Oil and Gas Pipelines and Piping Systems: Design, Construction, Management, and Inspection delivers all the critical aspects needed for oil and gas piping and pipeline condition monitoring and maintenance, along with tactics to minimize costly disruptions within operations. Broken up into two logical parts, the book begins with coverage on pipelines, including essential topics, such as material selection, designing for oil and gas central facilities, tank farms and depots, the construction and installment of transportation pipelines, pipe cleaning, and maintenance checklists.
Moving over to piping, information covers piping material selection and designing and construction of plant piping systems, with attention paid to flexibility analysis on piping stress, a must-have component for both refineries with piping and pipeline systems.
Heavily illustrated and practical for engineers and managers in oil and gas today, the book supplies the oil and gas industry with a must-have reference for safe and effective pipeline and piping operations.
Key Features
- Presents valuable perspectives on pipelines and piping operations specific to the oil and gas industry
- Provides all the relevant American and European codes and standards, as well as English and Metric units for easier reference
- Includes numerous visualizations of equipment and operations, with illustrations from various worldwide case studies and locations
Readership
Pipeline Engineers, Pipeline Managers, Pipeline Technicians, Piping Engineers and Managers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Biography
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Transportation Pipelines
- Abstract
- 1.1 Fluid Categories
- 1.2 Design
- 1.3 Mechanical Design
- 1.4 Pipeline Wall Thickness Calculating Basis
- 1.5 Materials
- 1.6 Pipeline Route Selection
- 1.7 Pipeline Protection and Marking
- 1.8 Crossings
- 1.9 Records
- Appendix
- Chapter 2. Construction Guidelines for Onshore Transportation Pipelines Applications
- Abstract
- 2.1 Material Handling
- 2.2 Right-of-Way
- 2.3 Ditching
- 2.4 Supply, Storing, Handling, and Use of Explosive Materials
- 2.5 Stringing
- 2.6 Preparation of Pipes
- 2.7 Change of Direction
- 2.8 Welding and Laying of Pipe
- 2.9 Backfilling
- 2.10 Crossings
- 2.11 Casing Installations
- 2.12 Prefabricated Assemblies
- 2.13 Cleanup Operation
- 2.14 Records and As-Built Survey
- 2.15 Above-Ground Pipelines
- Chapter 3. Welding of Transportation Pipeline
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Materials
- 3.3 Qualification of Welding Procedures for Welds Containing Filler Metal Additives
- 3.4 Essential Variables
- 3.5 Testing of Welded Joints—Butt Welds
- 3.6 Testing of Welded Joints—Fillet Welds
- 3.7 Qualification of Welders
- 3.8 Production Welding
- 3.9 Inspection and Testing of Production Welds
- 3.10 Extent of Inspection and Testing
- 3.11 Acceptance Standards for Nondestructive Testing
- 3.12 Repair and Removal of Defects
- 3.13 Procedures for Nondestructive Testing
- 3.14 Automatic Welding Without Filler Metal Additions
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 4. Transportation Pipelines Pressure Testing
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Materials, Equipment, and Personnel for Testing
- 4.3 Testing Procedure and Program
- 4.4 Test Preparation
- 4.5 Cleaning and Gaging Operations
- 4.6 Testing Operations
- 4.7 Defects, Repair or Renewals, and Retesting
- 4.8 Final Testing
- 4.9 Testing of Unchecked Joints, Fabricated Assemblies, and Valves
- 4.10 Dewatering and Drying
- 4.11 Recording Test Data and Reporting Test Results
- 4.12 Safety Consideration During Tests
- 4.13 Hydrostatic Testing of Above-Ground Pipelines
- Chapter 5. Inside Pipe Chemical Cleaning
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Cleaning Procedure
- 5.3 Inspection
- 5.4 Documentation Requirements
- 5.5 Testing of Pickling Baths
- Chapter 6. Pipe Supports
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Structural Attachments
- 6.3 Supports for Insulated Pipes and Attachments
- 6.4 Elevated Pipe Supports (H Supports)
- 6.5 Fabrication and Installation of Pipe Supports
- 6.6 Metallic Coatings
- 6.7 Nonmetallic Coating
- 6.8 Testing of Pipe Hanger and Support Component
- 6.9 Hanger Installation
- Chapter 7. Gaging, Cleaning, and Removing Liquids From Pipelines
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Basic Design, Construction, and Rating
- 7.3 PIG Trap System Component
- 7.4 Inspection During Manufacturing
- 7.5 Tests and Certificates
- 7.6 Finish
- 7.7 Information for Manufacturer/Supplier
- 7.8 Documentation Literature to Be Submitted by Manufacturer/Supplier (Informative)
- Appendix A: Major Physical Properties
- Appendix B: Ambient Conditions
- Appendix C: Pig Launching Trap
- Appendix D: Pig Receiving Trap
- Chapter 8. General Requirements for the Purchase of Pipes for Use in Oil and Gas Industries
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Quality Assurance System
- 8.3 Compliance
- 8.4 Conflicting Requirements
- 8.5 Information to Be Supplied by the Purchaser
- 8.6 Process of Manufacture and Material
- 8.7 Material Requirements
- 8.8 Dimensions, Weights, Lengths, Defects, and End Finishes
- 8.9 Inspection and Testing
- 8.10 Coating and Protection
- 8.11 Manufacturing Procedure and Welding Procedure
- 8.12 First-Day Production Tests
- 8.13 Repair of Defects by Welding (Normative)
- 8.14 Repair Welding Procedure (Normative)
- 8.15 Supplementary Requirements (Normative)
- 8.16 Purchaser Inspection (Normative)
- 8.17 Hydrogen-Induced Cracking Sensitivity Tests (Applicable to Sour Services Only)
- 8.18 Sulfide Stress Cracking Tests (Applicable to Sour Services Only)
- Chapter 9. Piping Material Selection
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Identification of Piping Classes
- 9.3 Selection of Piping Classes
- 9.4 General Bases Observed in Preparation of Piping Class Tables
- 9.5 Design Considerations
- 9.6 Selection of Basic Material
- 9.7 Service Index (See Note 1 of this Table)
- 9.8 Temperature and Caustic Soda Concentration Ranges for Metallic Pipe, Fittings, and Valves
- 9.9 General Requirements for Carbon Steel Piping in Caustic Soda Service
- 9.10 General Requirements for Carbon Steel Piping in Sulfuric Acid Service
- 9.11 General Requirements for Carbon Steel Piping in Dry Chlorine Service
- 9.12 General Requirements for Piping in Hydrogen Fluoride Service
- 9.13 General Requirements for Rubber Linings for Process Equipment and Piping
- 9.14 Qualification Testing
- 9.15 Acceptance Tests and Certification
- 9.16 Transport and Storage
- 9.17 General Requirements for Cement Lining of New Pipelines
- 9.18 Quality Control
- 9.19 Tests and Inspection Criteria
- 9.20 Fabrication Report
- 9.21 Requirements for Glass-Fiber-Reinforced Epoxy Pipes and Fittings
- 9.22 Pipe Flanges Pressure Temperature Rating
- 9.23 Extended Service Limits for Piping Classes at Elevated Temperature
- 9.24 Vent, Drain, and Pressure Instruments Connections Assemblies
- Chapter 10. Plant Piping Systems
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Fabrication
- 10.3 Dimensional Tolerances
- 10.4 Pipe Joints
- 10.5 Welding
- 10.6 Screwed Piping (Threaded Joints)
- 10.7 Flanged Joints
- 10.8 Bending and Forming
- 10.9 Field Installation
- 10.10 Installation of Flanges
- 10.11 Installation of Valves
- 10.12 Installation of Instrument and Related Piping
- 10.13 Vents and Drains
- 10.14 Pump, Compressor, and Steam Turbine Piping
- 10.15 Piping Through Walls and Concrete Floors
- 10.16 Buried Piping
- 10.17 Winterizing and Steam Tracing
- 10.18 Inspection and Testing
- Chapter 11. Welding of Plant Piping Systems
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Qualification of Welding Procedure and Welder Performance and Test Records
- 11.3 Production Welding
- 11.4 Inspection of Production Weld
- 11.5 Weld Defects and Acceptance Criteria
- 11.6 Weld Repair
- 11.7 Pre- and Postweld Heat Treatment
- Chapter 12. Plant Piping Systems Pressure Testing
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Hydrostatic Pressure Testing
- 12.3 Pneumatic Pressure Testing
- 12.4 Documentation Requirements
- Chapter 13. Engineering Aspects for Plant Piping Systems
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Design Requirements
- Above-Ground Piping Systems
- Underground Piping Systems
- Appendix A
- Chapter 14. Strainers and Filters
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Strainer and Filter Design, Fabrication, and Assembly
- 14.3 Material and Dimensions
- 14.4 Types of Strainers
- 14.5 Inspection
- 14.6 Tests
- 14.7 Painting and Protection
- 14.8 Identification and Marking
- 14.9 Packing and Shipment
- Chapter 15. Corrosion in Pipelines and Piping Systems
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Corrosive Environments
- 15.3 The Materials of Engineering
- 15.4 Corrosion Prevention Measures
- 15.5 Material Selection Procedure
- 15.6 CR and CAs
- 15.7 Materials Appreciation and Optimization
- 15.8 Corrosion in Oil and Gas products
- 15.9 Special Consideration in Refineries and Petrochemical Plants
- 15.10 Engineering Materials
- Chapter 16. Control Valves
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Control Valve Body Design Requirements
- 16.3 Control Valve Materials Selection
- 16.4 Control Valve Bodies
- 16.5 Control Valve Body Size and Flange Rating
- 16.6 Control Valve Sizing and Characteristics
- 16.7 Control Valve Manifold Design
- 16.8 Control Valve Block and Bypass Valves
- 16.9 Control Valve Packing and Sealing
- 16.10 Control Valve Noise and Vibration Caused by Sonic Flow
- 16.11 Control Valve Actuators
- 16.12 Types of Control Valve Actuators
- 16.13 Actuator Construction Materials
- 16.14 Self-Actuated Regulators
- 16.15 Control Valve Accessories
- 16.16 Solenoid Valves
- 16.17 Inspection, Test, and Repair of Defects
- 16.18 Specified Maximum Leakage
- 16.19 Hydrostatic Testing of Control Valves
- 16.20 Pressure Test Requirements for Butterfly Valves
- 16.21 Solenoid Valves Test Requirement
- 16.22 Marking
- 16.23 Packing and Shipping
- 16.24 Documentation/Literature
- 16.25 Linear Motion Control Valve Types
- 16.26 Rotary Motion Control Valve Types
- 16.27 Sizing Theory and Applications
- 16.28 Control Valve Installation (General)
- 16.29 Actuator Installation
- 16.30 Block and Bypass Valves
- 16.31 Dimensions of Control Valves
- 16.32 Manifold Piping Arrangement
- 16.33 Summary of Installation Practices
- 16.34 Control Valve Test Requirements (General)
- References
- Glossary of Terms
- Sour Water Service
- Engineer
- Manufacturer
- Consultant
- Specific Terms
- Engineer
- Executor
- Gas Gathering Line
- Gas Transmission Line (Gas Trunk Line)
- Incidental Pressure
- Main Oil Line (Oil Trunk Line)
- Maximum Allowable Incidental Pressure (MAIP)
- Maximum Allowable Operating Pressure (MAOP)
- NGL Line
- Specified Minimum Yield Stress (SMYS)
- Stable Fluid
- Toxic Fluid
- Constraint
- Cradle or Pipe Shoe
- Dummy Support
- Engineer
- Executor
- Pipe Stanchion
- Shoe
- Structural Attachments
- Supporting Elements
- Sway Strut
- Trunnion
- U-Clip
- Battery Limit
- Complex
- Piping System
- Unit (Area)
- Utilities
- Depot
- Executor
- Steam Services
- Cold Spring
- Stress Relieving
- Piping Component
- Acceleration Corrosion Test
- Aerated
- Age Hardening
- Aging
- Alloy Steel
- Annealing
- Austenite
- Bainite
- Brittle Fracture
- Case Hardening
- Caustic Embrittlement
- Cold Working
- Hot Working
- Hydrogen Sulfide
- Killed Steel
- Normalizing
- Pearlite
- Powder Metallurgy
- Precipitation Hardening
- Quench Aging
- Quench-Age Embrittlement
- Quench Cracking
- Quench Hardening
- Quenching
- Sensitization Heat Treatment
- Sensitization
- Steel
- Body
- Bonnet
- Bonnet Types
- Extension Bonnet
- Closure Member
- Flow Control Orifice
- Seat Ring
- Cage
- Integral Seat
- Stem
- Stem Seals
- Packing
- Packing Box
- Bushing
- Abbreviations
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 660
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 9th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128038413
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128037775
About the Author
Alireza Bahadori
Alireza Bahadori, PhD, CEng, MIChemE, CPEng, MIEAust, RPEQ, NER is a research staff member in the School of Environment, Science and Engineering at Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW, Australia, and managing director and CEO of Australian Oil and Gas Services, Pty. Ltd. He received his PhD from Curtin University, Perth, Western Australia. During the past twenty years, Dr. Bahadori has held various process and petroleum engineering positions and was involved in many large-scale oil and gas projects. His multiple books have been published by multiple major publishers, including Elsevier. He is Chartered Engineer (CEng) and Chartered Member of Institution of Chemical Engineers, London, UK (MIChemE). Chartered Professional Engineer (CPEng) and Chartered Member of Institution of Engineers Australia, Registered Professional Engineer of Queensland (RPEQ), Registered Chartered Engineer of Engineering Council of United Kingdom and Engineers Australia's National Engineering Register (NER).
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Staff Member, School of Environment, Science, and Engineering, Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW, Australia