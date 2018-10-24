Oh's Intensive Care Manual - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780702072215, 9780702076077

Oh's Intensive Care Manual

8th Edition

Authors: Andrew Bersten Jonathan Handy
Paperback ISBN: 9780702072215
eBook ISBN: 9780702076077
eBook ISBN: 9780702076060
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th October 2018
Page Count: 1480
Description

For nearly 40 years, Oh’s Intensive Care Manual has been the quick reference of choice for ICU physicians at all levels of experience. The revised 8th edition maintains this tradition of excellence, providing fast access to practical information needed every day in today’s intensive care unit. This bestselling manual covers all aspects of intensive care in sufficient detail for daily practice while keeping you up to date with the latest innovations in the field.

Table of Contents

PART 1 – Organisation Aspects

1 - Design and organisation of intensive care units

2 - Critical care Outreach & rapid response systems

3 - Severity Scoring and Outcome Prediction

4 - Transport of the critically ill patients

5 - Physiotherapy in intensive care

6 - Critical care nursing

7 – Ethics

8 - Common problems after ICU

9 - Clinical information systems

10 – Trials

11 - Palliative care

12 - ICU and the elderly

13 - Team based health care delivery

14 - Genetics and Sepsis

PART 2 – Shock

15 - Overview of shock

16 - Haemodynamic monitoring

17 - Multi-organ dysfunction syndrome

18 - Monitoring oxygenation

19 - Hyperlactatemia in Critical Illness

PART 3 – Acute Coronary Care

20 - Acute cardiac investigations and interventions

21 - Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (including defibrillation)

22 - Cardiac arrhythmias (combine with drugs)

23 - Cardiac pacing

24 - Acute Heart failure and Pulmonary Hypertension

25 - Valvular and congenital heart disease and infective endocarditis

26 - Postoperative cardiac intensive care

27 - Echocardiography in intensive care

PART 4 – Respiratory Failure

28 - Oxygen therapy

29 - Airway management and acute airway obstruction

30 - Acute respiratory failure in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

31 - Mechanical ventilator support

32 - Humidifiers and inhalation therapy

33 - Acute respiratory distress syndrome include fat embolism

34 - Pulmonary embolism

35 - Acute severe asthma

36 – Pneumonia

37 - Noninvasive ventilation

38 - Respiratory monitoring

39 - Chest imaging

40 - Ultrasound in the ICU

41 – ECMO

　

PART 5 – Gastroenterological Emergencies

42 - Acute gastrointestinal bleeding

43 - Acute pancreatitis

44 - Hepatic failure

45 - Abdominal Surgical Catastrophes

46 - Implications of solid tumours for Intensive Care

PART 6 – Acute Renal Failure

47 - Acute Kidney Injury

48 - Renal Replacement Therapy

PART 7 – Neurological Disorders

49 - Disorders of consciousness

50 - Status epilepticus

51 - Acute cerebrovascular complications

52 - Cerebral protection

53 - Brain death

54 - Meningitis and encephalomyelitis

55 – Tetanus

56 – Delirium

57 - ICU acquired weakness

58 - Neuromuscular disorders

PART 8 – Endocrine Disorders

59 – Diabetic emergencies

60 - Diabetes insipidus and other polyuric syndromes

61 - Thyroid emergencies

62 - Adrenocortical insufficiency

63 - Acute calcium disorders

PART 9 – Obstetric Emergencies

64 - Preeclampsia and eclampsia

65 - Obstetric emergencies

66 - Severe cardiac disease in pregnancy

PART 10 – Infections and Immune Disorders

67 – Anaphylaxis

68 - Host defence and immunodeficiency

69 - HIV and AIDS

70 - Sepsis and Septic shock

71 - Nosocomial infections

72 - Severe soft tissue infections

73 - Fungal infection

74 - Principles of antibiotic use in the ICU

75 - Tropical diseases

PART 11 – Severe and Multiple Trauma

76 - Severe and multiple injuries

77 - Severe head injuries

78 - Faciomaxillary and upper airway injuries

79 - Chest injuries

80 - Spinal injuries

81 - Abdominal and pelvic injuries

PART 12 – Environmental Injuries

82 – Submersion

83 – Burns

84 - Thermal disorders

85 - Electrical safety and injuries

86 – Envenomation

87 - Blast and ballistic trauma

88 – Bioterrorism

PART 13 – Pharmacologic Considerations

89 - Pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and drug monitoring in acute illness

90 - Poisoning and drug intoxication

91 - Sedation and pain management in intensive care

92 - Vasopressors and inotropes

93 - Vasodilators and antihypertensives

PART 14 – Metabolic Homeostasis

94 - Acid-base balance and disorders

95 - Fluid and electrolyte therapy

96 - Enteral and parenteral nutrition

PART 15 – Haematological Management

97 - Blood transfusion

98 - Colloids and blood products

99 - Plasmapheresis, therapeutic plasma exchange and intravenous immunoglobulin therapy

100 - Haemostatic failure

101 - Haematological malignancy

PART 16 – Transplantation

102 - Organ donation

103 - Liver transplantation

104 - Heart and lung transplantation

PART 17 – Paediatric Intensive Care

105 - The critically ill child

106 - Upper airway obstruction in children

107 - Acute respiratory failure in children

108 - Paediatric fluid and electrolyte therapy

109 - Sedation and analgesia in children

110 - Shock and cardiac disease in children

111 - Neurological emergencies in children

112 - Paediatric trauma

113 - Treatment limitation and organ procurement

114 - Paediatric poisoning and envenomation

115 - Paediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation

　

　

About the Author

Andrew Bersten

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Critical Care Medicine, Flinders Medical Centre and School of Medicine, Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia

Jonathan Handy

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine, Royal Marsden Hospital, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London

