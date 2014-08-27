Offshore Operation Facilities
1st Edition
Equipment and Procedures
Description
Offshore Operation Facilities: Equipment and Procedures provides new engineers with the knowledge and methods that will assist them in maximizing efficiency while minimizing cost and helps them prepare for the many operational variables involved in offshore operations. This book clearly presents the working knowledge of subsea operations and demonstrates how to optimize operations offshore. The first half of the book covers the fundamental principles governing offshore engineering structural design, as well as drilling operations, procedures, and equipment. The second part includes common challenges of deep water oil and gas engineering as well as beach (shallow) oil engineering, submarine pipeline engineering, cable engineering, and safety system engineering. Many examples are included from various offshore locations, with special focus on offshore China operations. In the offshore petroleum engineering industry, the ability to maintain a profitable business depends on the efficiency and reliability of the structure, the equipment, and the engineer. Offshore Operation Facilities: Equipment and Procedures assists engineers in meeting consumer demand while maintaining a profitable operation.
Key Features
- Comprehensive guide to the latest technology, strategies, and best practices for offshore operations
- Step-by-step approach for dealing with common challenges such as deepwater and shallow waters
- Includes submarine pipeline, cable engineering, and safety system engineering
- Unique examples from various offshore locations around the world, with special focus on offshore China
Readership
production engineers, structural engineers mechanical engineers, chemical engineers, drilling engineers, pipeline engineers, any engineers working with the production, transportation, or drilling of natural gas and oil
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Synopsis
- Chapter 1. The Environment and Environmental Load of Offshore Oil Engineering
- 1.1. Environment of Offshore Oil Engineering
- 1.2. Wind and Wind Load
- 1.3. Tides, Currents, and Current Force
- 1.4. Waves and the Random Wave Spectrum
- 1.5. Wave Theory and the Wave Force of Ocean Wave
- 1.6. Sea Ice and Ice Load
- 1.7. Tsunami and Earthquake Force
- Chapter 2. Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling Engineering and Equipment
- 2.1. Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling Platform (Ship)
- 2.2. Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling Wellhead and Wellhead Devices
- 2.3. Early Preparatory Work of Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling
- 2.4. Operating Procedures of Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling
- 2.5. Completion of Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling
- 2.6. Abandoned Wells and Tieback of Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling
- 2.7. New Technologies for Offshore Drilling in China
- 2.8. Offshore Drilling Rigs
- Chapter 3. Marine Petroleum (Gas) Engineering and Equipment
- Part I Offshore Oil and Gas Gathering and Processing
- 3.1. An Offshore Oil-Gas Gathering and Delivery System
- 3.2. The Offshore Crude Oil Processing System
- 3.3. Water Processing System for Offshore Oilfields
- 3.4. Natural Gas Processing in Offshore Gas Wells
- Part II Production Facilities for Offshore Oil and Gas Fields
- 3.5. Requirements for Offshore Oil and Gas Production Facilities
- 3.6. Classification of Offshore Production Facilities
- 3.7. Fixed Production Facilities
- 3.8. Floating Production Systems
- 3.9. Subsea Production Systems
- 3.10. Offshore Oilfield Development and Production Facility Combinations
- Part III Offshore Oil (Gas) Production Technology and Equipment
- 3.11. Mining Methods and the Selection of Offshore Oil and Gas Fields
- 3.12. Offshore Production Technology and Equipment of Flowing Wells
- 3.13. Tools and Equipment of Marine Mechanical Production
- 3.14. Offshore Gas Production Technology And Equipment
- 3.15. New Technology and New Techniques for China's Offshore Oil Production
- Part IV Offshore Workover Operations and Equipment
- 3.16. Content and Features of Offshore Workover Operations
- 3.17. Offshore Workover Methods and Selection
- 3.18. Offshore Workover Rigs
- PART V Coiled Tubing Technology and Equipment
- 3.19. Overwater Equipment of Coiled Tubing Technology
- 3.20. The Coiled Tubing
- 3.21. Main Downhole Tools Used in Coiled Tubing Operations
- 3.22. Application of Coiled Tubing Technology in Workover Operations
- Part VI The Floating Multifunctional Platform for LNG Production for Development of Offshore Gas Fields
- 3.23. Composition of the Multifunctional Floating Platform for LNG Production
- 3.24. Key Technologies of the Offshore Floating Multifunctional Platform for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Production
- 3.25. The Main Applications of an Offshore Floating Multifunctional Platform for LNG Production
- Chapter 4. Special Problems of Deep-Sea Oil and Gas Engineering
- 4.1. Summary
- 4.2. Equipment Combination Programs for Acquisition, Processing, Storage, and Transportation of Deep-Sea Oil and Gas
- 4.3. Deep-Water Offshore Floating Structures
- 4.4. Special Problems in the Deep-Water Drilling Process
- Chapter 5. Special Problems in Sea Petroleum Engineering for Beaches and Shallow Sea Areas
- 5.1. Overview
- 5.2. Seawalls and Artificial Islands
- 5.3. Drilling Equipment and Its Movement in Beach/Shallow Seas
- 5.4. Special Vehicles in Beach/Shallow Seas
- 5.5. Problems in Beach Oil Field Development and Production
- Chapter 6. Submarine Pipelines and Pipeline Cable Engineering
- 6.1. Overview
- 6.2. Process and Strength Design of Submarine Pipelines
- 6.3. Stability Design of Submarine Pipelines
- 6.4. The Subsea Pipeline Riser
- 6.5. Construction and Corrosion of Submarine Pipelines
- 6.6. Submarine Pipeline Cable Engineering
- Chapter 7. Safety System Engineering for Offshore Oil
- 7.1. Safety and Reliability Analysis of Offshore Oil Engineering’s Configuration
- 7.2. Reliability Analysis of Steel Configurations for Ice Offshore
- 7.3. Fuzzy Reliability Analysis of the Submarine Pipeline System
- 7.4. Fault Tree Analysis of Offshore oil Engineering
- 7.5. Offshore Oil Engineering Safety Evaluation and Risk Analysis
- 7.6. Offshore Oil Engineering Safety Production Management
- Appendix
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 27th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972842
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123969774
About the Author
Huacan Fang
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Offshore Oil/Gas Research Center, China University of Petroleum, Beijing, China.
Menglan Duan
Born in 1966, Menglan Duan held a Bachelor's degree (1987) in petroleum drilling engineering at the department of petroleum engineering, Jianghan University of Petroleum (Yangtze University since 2003), a Master's degree (1990) in offshore structural engineering and a Ph.D. degree (1993) in petroleum mechanical engineering at the department of mechanical engineering, University of Petroleum of China. He was later a postdoctoral fellow both in the division of solid mechanics of the Institute of Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and in the department of mechanical engineering, University of Rochester, New York, USA. In 1995, he did researches as a senior engineer in offshore engineering department, Headquarters of China Classification Society. Then, he was promoted to be a research professor in CCS Research and Development Center. From 2001 to 2002, he was the responsible head for the establishment of the joint venture of risk management services between CCS and ABS, and from 2002 to 2006, he was as the chief engineer of CCS Industrial Corp. He is now the head of Offshore Oil/Gas Research Center, China University of Petroleum, director of China-Brazil Joint Research Center for Subsea Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Offshore Oil and Gas Research Center, China University of Petroleum, Beijing, China