Office Procedures for the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics
1st Edition
Authors: Stewart Lieblich
eBook ISBN: 9780323188456
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188449
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2013
Description
Dr. Stuart Lieblich is guest editor of this issue devoted to expanded office procedures. This highly illustrated surgical atlas will include articles on surgical uprighting of second molars, skeletal anchorage techniques, socket/buccal plate preservation with rBMP, office management of BRONJ, surgically facilitated orthodontics, dentoalveolar trauma, and orthodontic eruption of impacted teeth.
Details
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 19th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323188456
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323188449
About the Authors
Stewart Lieblich Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Avon Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Avon, CT
