Office Procedures for the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323188449, 9780323188456

Office Procedures for the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics

1st Edition

Authors: Stewart Lieblich
eBook ISBN: 9780323188456
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188449
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dr. Stuart Lieblich is guest editor of this issue devoted to expanded office procedures. This highly illustrated surgical atlas will include articles on surgical uprighting of second molars, skeletal anchorage techniques, socket/buccal plate preservation with rBMP, office management of BRONJ, surgically facilitated orthodontics, dentoalveolar trauma, and orthodontic eruption of impacted teeth.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323188456
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323188449

About the Authors

Stewart Lieblich Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Avon Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Avon, CT

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.