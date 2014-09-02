Odze and Goldblum Surgical Pathology of the GI Tract, Liver, Biliary Tract and Pancreas - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455707478, 9780323280815

Odze and Goldblum Surgical Pathology of the GI Tract, Liver, Biliary Tract and Pancreas

3rd Edition

Authors: Robert Odze John Goldblum
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455707478
eBook ISBN: 9780323280815
eBook ISBN: 9780323314954
eBook ISBN: 9781455733248
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd September 2014
Page Count: 1632
Description

2015 BMA Medical Book Awards 1st Prize Award Winner in Pathology Category!

The updated edition of Surgical Pathology of the GI Tract, Liver, Biliary Tract and Pancreas is designed to act as a one-stop medical reference book for the entire gastrointestinal system, providing exhaustive coverage and equipping you with all of the necessary tools to make a comprehensive diagnostic workup. You'll access thousands of high-quality illustrations and eight brand-new chapters, so you can recognize and diagnose any pathological slide you encounter.

"The 3rd edition of this multiauthor GI pathology textbook has been expanded & is a must-have for pathologists practising lumenal pathology of the GI tract."
Reviewed by: PathLab.org, Nov 2014

Key Features

  • Make a comprehensive diagnostic workup with data from ancillary techniques and molecular findings whenever appropriate.

  • Effectively grasp complex topics and streamline decision-making by using extensive tables, graphs, and flowcharts.

  • Avoid diagnostic errors thanks to practical advice on pitfalls in differential diagnosis.

  • Navigate the book quickly with a "road map" featured at the beginning of each chapter.

  • Provide the clinician with the most accurate and up-to-date diagnostic and prognostic indicators, including key molecular aspects of tumor pathology, with access to the latest classification and staging systems available.

  • Evaluate diagnostically challenging cases using diagnostic algorithms.

  • Access the fully searchable text online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

Part I: Gastrointestinal Tract

Section 1: General Pathology of the Gastrointestinal Tract

1. Gastrointestinal tract endoscopic and tissue processing techniques and normal histology

2. Screening and surveillance guidelines in gastroenterology

3. Diagnostic cytology of the gastrointestinal tract

4. Infectious disorders of the gastrointestinal tract

5. Manifestations of immunodeficiency in the gastrointestinal tract

6. Systemic illnesses involving the gastrointestinal tract

7. Neuromuscular disorders of the gastrointestinal tract

8. Congenital and developmental disorders of the gastrointestinal tract

9. Enteropathies Associated with Chronic Diarrhea and Malabsorption in Childhood

10. Vascular disorders of the gastrointestinal tract

11. Autoimmune disorders of the gastrointestinal tract

12. Drug-induced disorders of the gastrointestinal tract

Section 2: Inflammatory Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract

13. Algorhythmic approach to interpretation of tubal gut biopsies

14. Inflammatory disorders of the esophagus

15. Inflammatory disorders of the stomach

16. Inflammatory disorders of the small intestine

17. Inflammatory disorders of the large intestine

18. Inflammatory disorders of the appendix

Section 3: Polyps of the Gastrointestinal Tract

19. Polyps of the esophagus

20. Polyps of the stomach

21. Polyps of the small intestine

22. Polyps of the large intestine

Section 4: Epithelial Neoplasms of the Gastrointestinal Tract

23. Molecular diagnostics of tubal gut neoplasms

24. Epithelial neoplasms of the esophagus

25. Epithelial neoplasms of the stomach

26. Epithelial neoplasms of the small intestine

27. Epithelial neoplasms of the large intestine

28. Epithelial neoplasms of the appendix

29. Neuroendocrine tumors of the gastrointestinal tract

Section 5: Non-epithelial Neoplasms of the Gastrointestinal Tract

30. Mesenchymal tumors of the gastrointestinal tract

31. Lymphoid tumors of the gastrointestinal tract, hepatobiliary tree and pancreas

Section 6: Anal Pathology

32. Inflammatory and neoplastic disorders of the anal canal

Part II: Gallbladder, Extrahepatic Biliary Tract and Pancreas

33. Molecular diagnostics of the gallbladder, extrahepatic biliary tree and pancreatic tumors

34. Gallbladder, extrahepatic biliary tract and pancreas tissue processing techniques and normal histology

35. Diagnostic cytology of the biliary tract and pancreas

36. Developmental disorders of the gallbladder, extrahepatic biliary tract and pancreas

37. Infectious and inflammatory disorders of the gallbladder and extrahepatic biliary tract

38. Benign and malignant tumors of the gallbladder and extrahepatic biliary tract

39. Inflammatory, infectious and other non-neoplastic disorders of the pancreas

40. Tumors of the pancreas

41. Tumors of the ampulla

Part III: Liver

42. Molecular Pathogenesis and Diagnostics of Hepatocellular Tumors

43. Liver tissue processing and normal histology

44. Approach to the liver biopsy

45. Diagnostic cytology of the liver

46. Acute and chronic infectious hepatitis

47. Autoimmune and chronic cholestatic disorders of the liver

48. Toxic and drug-induced disorders of the liver

49. Fatty liver disease

50. Cirrhosis

51. Vascular disorders of the liver

52. Pathology of liver and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

53. Liver pathology in pregnancy

54. Pediatric liver disease and inherited metabolic and developmental disorders of the pediatric and adult liver

55. Benign and malignant tumors of the liver

About the Author

Robert Odze

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Chief, GI Pathology Service, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA

John Goldblum

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman of Pathology, Cleveland Clinic; Professor of Pathology, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio

