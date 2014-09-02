Odze and Goldblum Surgical Pathology of the GI Tract, Liver, Biliary Tract and Pancreas
3rd Edition
Description
The updated edition of Surgical Pathology of the GI Tract, Liver, Biliary Tract and Pancreas is designed to act as a one-stop medical reference book for the entire gastrointestinal system, providing exhaustive coverage and equipping you with all of the necessary tools to make a comprehensive diagnostic workup. You'll access thousands of high-quality illustrations and eight brand-new chapters, so you can recognize and diagnose any pathological slide you encounter.
Key Features
- Make a comprehensive diagnostic workup with data from ancillary techniques and molecular findings whenever appropriate.
- Effectively grasp complex topics and streamline decision-making by using extensive tables, graphs, and flowcharts.
- Avoid diagnostic errors thanks to practical advice on pitfalls in differential diagnosis.
- Navigate the book quickly with a "road map" featured at the beginning of each chapter.
- Provide the clinician with the most accurate and up-to-date diagnostic and prognostic indicators, including key molecular aspects of tumor pathology, with access to the latest classification and staging systems available.
- Evaluate diagnostically challenging cases using diagnostic algorithms.
- Access the fully searchable text online at Expert Consult.
Table of Contents
Part I: Gastrointestinal Tract
Section 1: General Pathology of the Gastrointestinal Tract
1. Gastrointestinal tract endoscopic and tissue processing techniques and normal histology
2. Screening and surveillance guidelines in gastroenterology
3. Diagnostic cytology of the gastrointestinal tract
4. Infectious disorders of the gastrointestinal tract
5. Manifestations of immunodeficiency in the gastrointestinal tract
6. Systemic illnesses involving the gastrointestinal tract
7. Neuromuscular disorders of the gastrointestinal tract
8. Congenital and developmental disorders of the gastrointestinal tract
9. Enteropathies Associated with Chronic Diarrhea and Malabsorption in Childhood
10. Vascular disorders of the gastrointestinal tract
11. Autoimmune disorders of the gastrointestinal tract
12. Drug-induced disorders of the gastrointestinal tract
Section 2: Inflammatory Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract
13. Algorhythmic approach to interpretation of tubal gut biopsies
14. Inflammatory disorders of the esophagus
15. Inflammatory disorders of the stomach
16. Inflammatory disorders of the small intestine
17. Inflammatory disorders of the large intestine
18. Inflammatory disorders of the appendix
Section 3: Polyps of the Gastrointestinal Tract
19. Polyps of the esophagus
20. Polyps of the stomach
21. Polyps of the small intestine
22. Polyps of the large intestine
Section 4: Epithelial Neoplasms of the Gastrointestinal Tract
23. Molecular diagnostics of tubal gut neoplasms
24. Epithelial neoplasms of the esophagus
25. Epithelial neoplasms of the stomach
26. Epithelial neoplasms of the small intestine
27. Epithelial neoplasms of the large intestine
28. Epithelial neoplasms of the appendix
29. Neuroendocrine tumors of the gastrointestinal tract
Section 5: Non-epithelial Neoplasms of the Gastrointestinal Tract
30. Mesenchymal tumors of the gastrointestinal tract
31. Lymphoid tumors of the gastrointestinal tract, hepatobiliary tree and pancreas
Section 6: Anal Pathology
32. Inflammatory and neoplastic disorders of the anal canal
Part II: Gallbladder, Extrahepatic Biliary Tract and Pancreas
33. Molecular diagnostics of the gallbladder, extrahepatic biliary tree and pancreatic tumors
34. Gallbladder, extrahepatic biliary tract and pancreas tissue processing techniques and normal histology
35. Diagnostic cytology of the biliary tract and pancreas
36. Developmental disorders of the gallbladder, extrahepatic biliary tract and pancreas
37. Infectious and inflammatory disorders of the gallbladder and extrahepatic biliary tract
38. Benign and malignant tumors of the gallbladder and extrahepatic biliary tract
39. Inflammatory, infectious and other non-neoplastic disorders of the pancreas
40. Tumors of the pancreas
41. Tumors of the ampulla
Part III: Liver
42. Molecular Pathogenesis and Diagnostics of Hepatocellular Tumors
43. Liver tissue processing and normal histology
44. Approach to the liver biopsy
45. Diagnostic cytology of the liver
46. Acute and chronic infectious hepatitis
47. Autoimmune and chronic cholestatic disorders of the liver
48. Toxic and drug-induced disorders of the liver
49. Fatty liver disease
50. Cirrhosis
51. Vascular disorders of the liver
52. Pathology of liver and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
53. Liver pathology in pregnancy
54. Pediatric liver disease and inherited metabolic and developmental disorders of the pediatric and adult liver
55. Benign and malignant tumors of the liver
About the Author
Robert Odze
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Chief, GI Pathology Service, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
John Goldblum
Chairman of Pathology, Cleveland Clinic; Professor of Pathology, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio
