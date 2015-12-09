Occupational Therapy with Aging Adults

Section I: Conceptual Foundations of Gerontological Occupational Therapy

1. Gerontological OT: Conceptual Frameworks, Historical Contexts, & Practice Principles, Perkinson & Barney

2. Ethical and Legal Aspects of Occupational Therapy Practice with Older Adults, Needham, Luetkemeyer, Lohman, & Mu

3. Looming Disease Burden Associated with the Aging Process: Implications for OT Practice, Andresen, Cannell, Akhtar, Barney

4. Theoretical Models Relevant to Gerontological Occupational Therapy Practice, Hocking & Meltzer

5. Foundations of Evidence-Based Gerontological Occupational Therapy Practice, Krieger, Tao, & Royeen

6. Approaches to Screening and Assessment in Gerontological Occupational Therapy, Bear-Lehman, Chippendale, & Albert

7. Occupational Therapy Intervention Process with Aging Adults, Lysack

Section II: Age-Related Biological System Changes and Gerontological Occupational Therapy

8. Musculoskeletal System Changes with Aging: Implications for Occupational Therapy, Hayes, Herning, & Gonzalez-Snyder

9. Physiological and Neurological System Changes with Aging and Related Occupational Therapy Interventions, Morley, Patel, VanPuymbrook, Schwartz, & Barney

10. Occupational Therapy Interventions for Older Adults with Low Vision, Newsham-Beckley

11. Nutrition, Occupational Performance & the Phenomenology of Food in Later Life, Lo, Desai, Moss, & Henderson-Kalb

12. Oral Health for the Aging Adult, Blanchard, Barker, & Hyde

13. Pharmacology, Pharmacy, and the Aging Adult: Implications for Occupational Therapy, Behrenholtz Levy & Barney

Section III: Aging-Related Psychosocial Changes and Gerontological Occupational Therapy

14. Cognitive Executive Abilities in Aging and Everyday Life, Han, Parker, & McDowd

15. Cognitive Impairment, Dementia, and Occupational Therapy Interventions, Kempf, Schwarz, Desai, & Perkinson

16. Mental Health and Common Psychiatric Disorders Associated with Aging, Stoffel, Lee, Schwartz, & Grossberg

17. Spirituality and Aging, Ellor & Bowen

18. Successful Aging, de Medeiros, Jackson, & Perkinson

Section IV: The Functional Environment of Aging Adults and Gerontological Occupational Therapy

19. The Physical Environment and Aging, Rowles, Perkinson, & Barney

20. Driving and Transportation: Dementia as a Model for Evaluation, Decision-Making, and Planning, Carr & Hunt

21. Assistive Technology: Supports for Aging Adults, Furphy, Lindstom, & Burdick

22. Families and Aging: The Lived Experience, Karasch Behr & Tebb

Section V: Continuum of Care and Gerontological Occupational Therapy

23. U.S. Health Care System Overview and the Occupational Therapy Services Interface, Meret-Hanke & Barney

24. The Role of Occupational Therapy in Acute & Sub-Acute Care with Aging Adults, Turek Koch & Flaherty

25. Long-Term Care: The Role of Occupational Therapists in Transformative Practice, Briller, Paul-Ward, & Whaley

26. Home: An Evolving Context for Health Care, Gitlin & Piersol

Section VI: Trends and Innovations in Care for Aging Adults

27. Intraprofessional & Interprofessional Processes in Gerontological Care, Tumosa, Lach, Barney, & Orr

28. Occupational Therapists as Change Agents, Brodrick & Barry

29. Community-Based Models of Practice to Address Late Life Inequities: Examples from the UK, Pollard, Sakellariou, Pollard, & Harrison

30. The Future of Gerontological Occupational Therapy, Barney & Perkinson

