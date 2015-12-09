Occupational Therapy with Aging Adults
1st Edition
Promoting Quality of Life through Collaborative Practice
Description
Look no further for the book that provides the information essential for successful practice in the rapidly growing field of gerontological occupational therapy! Occupational Therapy with Aging Adults is a new, comprehensive text edited by OT and gerontological experts Karen Frank Barney and Margaret Perkinson that takes a unique interdisciplinary and collaborative approach in covering every major aspects of geriatric gerontological occupational therapy practice. With 30 chapters written by 70 eminent leaders in gerontology and OT, this book covers the entire continuum of care for the aging population along with special considerations for this rapidly growing demographic. This innovative text also covers topical issues spanning the areas of ethical approaches to treatment; nutrition and oral health concerns; pharmacological issues; low vision interventions; assistive technology supports; and more to ensure readers are well versed in every aspect of this key practice area.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Intraprofessional and interprofessional approach to intervention emphasizes working holistically and collaboratively in serving older adults.
- Case examples help you learn to apply new information to actual patient situations.
- Questions at the end of each chapter can be used for discussion or other learning applications.
- Chapter on evidence-based practice discusses how to incorporate evidence into the clinical setting.
- Chapter on ethics provides a deeper understanding of how to address challenging ethical dilemmas.
- UNIQUE! Chapter on the wide range of physiological changes among the aging patient population highlights related occupational performance issues.
- UNIQUE! Chapter on oral health explores the challenges faced by older adults.
Table of Contents
Section I: Conceptual Foundations of Gerontological Occupational Therapy
1. Gerontological OT: Conceptual Frameworks, Historical Contexts, & Practice Principles, Perkinson & Barney
2. Ethical and Legal Aspects of Occupational Therapy Practice with Older Adults, Needham, Luetkemeyer, Lohman, & Mu
3. Looming Disease Burden Associated with the Aging Process: Implications for OT Practice, Andresen, Cannell, Akhtar, Barney
4. Theoretical Models Relevant to Gerontological Occupational Therapy Practice, Hocking & Meltzer
5. Foundations of Evidence-Based Gerontological Occupational Therapy Practice, Krieger, Tao, & Royeen
6. Approaches to Screening and Assessment in Gerontological Occupational Therapy, Bear-Lehman, Chippendale, & Albert
7. Occupational Therapy Intervention Process with Aging Adults, Lysack
Section II: Age-Related Biological System Changes and Gerontological Occupational Therapy
8. Musculoskeletal System Changes with Aging: Implications for Occupational Therapy, Hayes, Herning, & Gonzalez-Snyder
9. Physiological and Neurological System Changes with Aging and Related Occupational Therapy Interventions, Morley, Patel, VanPuymbrook, Schwartz, & Barney
10. Occupational Therapy Interventions for Older Adults with Low Vision, Newsham-Beckley
11. Nutrition, Occupational Performance & the Phenomenology of Food in Later Life, Lo, Desai, Moss, & Henderson-Kalb
12. Oral Health for the Aging Adult, Blanchard, Barker, & Hyde
13. Pharmacology, Pharmacy, and the Aging Adult: Implications for Occupational Therapy, Behrenholtz Levy & Barney
Section III: Aging-Related Psychosocial Changes and Gerontological Occupational Therapy
14. Cognitive Executive Abilities in Aging and Everyday Life, Han, Parker, & McDowd
15. Cognitive Impairment, Dementia, and Occupational Therapy Interventions, Kempf, Schwarz, Desai, & Perkinson
16. Mental Health and Common Psychiatric Disorders Associated with Aging, Stoffel, Lee, Schwartz, & Grossberg
17. Spirituality and Aging, Ellor & Bowen
18. Successful Aging, de Medeiros, Jackson, & Perkinson
Section IV: The Functional Environment of Aging Adults and Gerontological Occupational Therapy
19. The Physical Environment and Aging, Rowles, Perkinson, & Barney
20. Driving and Transportation: Dementia as a Model for Evaluation, Decision-Making, and Planning, Carr & Hunt
21. Assistive Technology: Supports for Aging Adults, Furphy, Lindstom, & Burdick
22. Families and Aging: The Lived Experience, Karasch Behr & Tebb
Section V: Continuum of Care and Gerontological Occupational Therapy
23. U.S. Health Care System Overview and the Occupational Therapy Services Interface, Meret-Hanke & Barney
24. The Role of Occupational Therapy in Acute & Sub-Acute Care with Aging Adults, Turek Koch & Flaherty
25. Long-Term Care: The Role of Occupational Therapists in Transformative Practice, Briller, Paul-Ward, & Whaley
26. Home: An Evolving Context for Health Care, Gitlin & Piersol
Section VI: Trends and Innovations in Care for Aging Adults
27. Intraprofessional & Interprofessional Processes in Gerontological Care, Tumosa, Lach, Barney, & Orr
28. Occupational Therapists as Change Agents, Brodrick & Barry
29. Community-Based Models of Practice to Address Late Life Inequities: Examples from the UK, Pollard, Sakellariou, Pollard, & Harrison
30. The Future of Gerontological Occupational Therapy, Barney & Perkinson
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 9th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290838
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323067782
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323067768
About the Author
Karen Barney
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita & Interim Director, Prison Program, College of Arts & Sciences, Chair Emerita, Department of Occupational Science & Occupational Therapy Edward & Margaret Doisy College of Health Sciences, Saint Louis University, St. Louis, Missouri
Margaret Perkinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Research Scientist, Department of Sociology and Anthropology, University of Maryland Baltimore County, Baltimore, Maryland; Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Cross-Cultural Gerontology; Emeritus Faculty and Director, Gerontology Component, NAPA-OT Field School in Antigua, Guatemala