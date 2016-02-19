Occupational Prestige in Comparative Perspective - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126987508, 9781483258355

Occupational Prestige in Comparative Perspective

1st Edition

Authors: Donald J. Treiman
Editors: Peter H. Rossi
eBook ISBN: 9781483258355
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1977
Page Count: 536
Description

Occupational Prestige in Comparative Perspective provides information pertinent to the study of the nature of inequality in human society. This book discusses that stratification is inevitable in complex societies as they are characterized by a highly developed division of labor into distinct occupational roles.

Organized into five parts encompassing 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the nature of occupational prestige systems that is rooted in power relations. This text then examines the extent of intrasocial variation in occupational prestige evaluations. Other chapters consider the contrast between the consensus that characterizes occupational prestige evaluations and the lack of consensus that characterizes the evaluation of other social categories. This book discusses as well the basic pattern of occupational evaluations and the worldwide uniformity in occupational evaluations. The final chapter deals with the development of the occupational scale and discusses it potential uses.

This book is a valuable resource for sociologists.

Table of Contents


List of Figures

List of Tables

Preface

Acknowledgments

I Introduction

1 The Division of Labor and Occupational Stratification

Organization of the Volume

A Theory of Occupational Prestige

Alternative Possibilities

II Setting the Stage: Data, Methods, and Basic Results

2 Problems of Method in Comparing Occupational Prestige Systems

Do "Occupational Prestige" Studies Actually Measure Prestige?

Data and Data Quality

Variation in the Rating Task

Combining Several Studies from One Country

Comparing Occupational Titles Across Countries

Summary

3 Intrasocietal Consensus in Occupational Prestige Evaluations

Subgroup Variations in Prestige Ratings

How Representative are Students in their Occupational Evaluations?

Urban-Rural and Regional Variations

Variation Over Time

Summary

4 The Extent of Intersocietal Similarity in Occupational Prestige Hierarchies

Extent of Prestige Similarity

Regional and Cultural Variations

Ratings of Nonmanual and Manual Occupations

Summary

III Issues of Substance

5 Explaining the Worldwide Similarity in Prestige Hierarchies

Determinants of Prestige in Contemporary Societies

Occupational Structures in Past Societies

Structures in Past Societies

6 Prestige and Industrialization

Prestige Similarity and Social Structure

Pairwise Comparisons

Summary

7 Cross-Cultural Variations in Prestige Evaluations of Particular Occupations: Exceptions that Prove the Rule

Cultural Variations in Prestige Evaluations

The Glorification of Manual Work in Socialist Society

Variations in the Structural Bases of Prestige

Cross-Cultural Variations in the Prestige of 50 Common Occupations

Conclusions

IV A Standard International Occupational Prestige Scale

8 Developing the Scale

The Need for a Standard International Occupational Prestige Scale

Constructing the Scale

Properties of the Scale

Validating the Scale

Summary

Appendix 8.1 Conversion of Prestige Data to a Standard Metric

Appendix 8.2 Reliability and Errors of Estimate

9 Using the Scale

Uses of the Scale

Practical Procedures for Using the Scale

A Nominal Classification of Occupations

Comparing the Standard Scale with Duncan's Socioeconomic Index

Summary

Appendix 9.1 Coding Rules for Assigning Standard Scale Scores

V Conclusion

10 Occupational Prestige and Social Structure

Summary of the Argument

Limitations of the Analysis and Future Research Needs

On the Inevitability of Stratification and the Dignity of Work

Appendix A Standard International Occupational Prestige Scale

Appendix B Alphabetical Index to Standard Scale

Appendix C Standard Scale Scores for Other Occupational Classifications

1 Standard Scale Scores for the International Standard Classification of Occupations (First Edition, 1958)

2 Standard Scale Scores for the 1950 U.S Census Detailed Occupational Classification

3 Standard Scale Scores for the 1960 U.S Census Detailed Occupational Classification

4 Standard Scale Scores for the 1970 U.S Census Detailed Occupational Classification

Appendix D Occupational Prestige Scores for Each Country

References

Index

