Occupational Analysis and Group Process - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323793674, 9780323793704

Occupational Analysis and Group Process

2nd Edition

Authors: Jane O'Brien Jean Solomon
Paperback ISBN: 9780323793674
eBook ISBN: 9780323793704
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th April 2021
Page Count: 288
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Binder-Ready Edition: This loose-leaf copy of the full text is a convenient, accessible, and customizable alternative to the bound book. With this binder-ready edition, students can personalize the text to match their unique needs!

Learn how to analyze client needs and use group therapy for effective interventions! Occupational Analysis and Group Process, 2nd Edition provides practical information on two key components of occupational therapy practice, helping you understand how to intervene with a variety of clients. Using case scenarios and clinical examples, this book provides strategies and guidelines for analyzing functional tasks for clients from children to adolescents to adults. It guides you through every step of the group process, including group leadership, communication within the group, and group interventions. Written by noted OT educators Jane Clifford O’Brien and Jean W. Solomon, this book provides a solid foundation for intervention planning.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive content covers the material taught in group process and occupational analysis courses within Occupational Therapy and Occupational Therapy Assistant programs.
  • Clear, matter-of-fact approach provides an understanding of the group process, strategies for leading groups, and guidelines for group interventions.
  • Case examples, tables, and boxes highlight the key content in each chapter.
  • Clinical Pearls emphasize practical application of the information, providing tips gained in clinical practice.
  • Therapeutic Media are tried-and-true methods pulled from the author's extensive experience in occupational therapy.

Table of Contents

  1. Understanding Occupation as a Precursor to Group Process  
    2. Occupational, Activity, and Task Analysis
    3. Interpersonal Relationships and Communication
    4. Therapeutic Use of Self: Applying the Intentional Relationship Model in Group Therapy
    5. Teaching and Learning
    6. Managing and Facilitating Groups
    7. Guidelines and Best Practices for Setting and Developing Goals
    8. Establishing Individual and Group Goals
    9. Occupations of Childhood Focusing on Group Interventions
    10. Adolescents: Developmental Tasks and Group Strategies
    11. Adult Rehabilitation, Disability, and Participation: Group Interventions
    12. Aging and Occupation: Emphasizing the Role of Physical Client Factors, Cognition, and Sensory Functioning
    13. Managing Difficult Behaviors During Group Interventions
    14. Ethical Decision-Making in Occupational Therapy Practice
    15. Trends and Opportunities for Expanding Occupational Therapy Practice
    16. Exercises and Forms for Practice Worksheets
    Glossary
    Index

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
30th April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323793674
eBook ISBN:
9780323793704

About the Authors

Jane O'Brien

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Occupational Therapy Department, Westbrook College of Health Professions, University of New England, Portland, Maine

Jean Solomon

Affiliations and Expertise

Occupational Therapist, Berkeley County School District, Moncks Corner, SC

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.