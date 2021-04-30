Occupational Analysis and Group Process
2nd Edition
Description
Binder-Ready Edition: This loose-leaf copy of the full text is a convenient, accessible, and customizable alternative to the bound book. With this binder-ready edition, students can personalize the text to match their unique needs!
Learn how to analyze client needs and use group therapy for effective interventions! Occupational Analysis and Group Process, 2nd Edition provides practical information on two key components of occupational therapy practice, helping you understand how to intervene with a variety of clients. Using case scenarios and clinical examples, this book provides strategies and guidelines for analyzing functional tasks for clients from children to adolescents to adults. It guides you through every step of the group process, including group leadership, communication within the group, and group interventions. Written by noted OT educators Jane Clifford O’Brien and Jean W. Solomon, this book provides a solid foundation for intervention planning.
Key Features
- Comprehensive content covers the material taught in group process and occupational analysis courses within Occupational Therapy and Occupational Therapy Assistant programs.
- Clear, matter-of-fact approach provides an understanding of the group process, strategies for leading groups, and guidelines for group interventions.
- Case examples, tables, and boxes highlight the key content in each chapter.
- Clinical Pearls emphasize practical application of the information, providing tips gained in clinical practice.
- Therapeutic Media are tried-and-true methods pulled from the author's extensive experience in occupational therapy.
Table of Contents
- Understanding Occupation as a Precursor to Group Process
2. Occupational, Activity, and Task Analysis
3. Interpersonal Relationships and Communication
4. Therapeutic Use of Self: Applying the Intentional Relationship Model in Group Therapy
5. Teaching and Learning
6. Managing and Facilitating Groups
7. Guidelines and Best Practices for Setting and Developing Goals
8. Establishing Individual and Group Goals
9. Occupations of Childhood Focusing on Group Interventions
10. Adolescents: Developmental Tasks and Group Strategies
11. Adult Rehabilitation, Disability, and Participation: Group Interventions
12. Aging and Occupation: Emphasizing the Role of Physical Client Factors, Cognition, and Sensory Functioning
13. Managing Difficult Behaviors During Group Interventions
14. Ethical Decision-Making in Occupational Therapy Practice
15. Trends and Opportunities for Expanding Occupational Therapy Practice
16. Exercises and Forms for Practice Worksheets
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 30th April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323793674
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323793704
About the Authors
Jane O'Brien
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Occupational Therapy Department, Westbrook College of Health Professions, University of New England, Portland, Maine
Jean Solomon
Affiliations and Expertise
Occupational Therapist, Berkeley County School District, Moncks Corner, SC
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.