Obstructive Sleep Apnea, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-6
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, devoted to Obstructive Sleep Apnea, is guest edited by Dr. Mark A. D'Agostino. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Pediatric Sleep Apnea; Skeletal Procedures for Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Nasal Obstruction and its Role in Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Nasal procedures; Sleep Testing; Drug-induced Sleep Endoscopy; PAP Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Palatal Procedures for Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Oral Appliances for Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Obstructive Sleep Apnea Overview and Economic Impact of Untreated Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Genioglossal Advancement, Hyoid Suspension and Tongue Base Radio Frequency for Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Endoscopic Partial Midline Glossectomy; Robotic Partial Glossectomy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Upper Airway Stimulation Therapy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 23rd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323477673
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323477468
About the Authors
Mark D'Agostino Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale-New Haven Hospital