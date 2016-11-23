Obstructive Sleep Apnea, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323477468, 9780323477673

Obstructive Sleep Apnea, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-6

1st Edition

Authors: Mark D'Agostino
eBook ISBN: 9780323477673
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477468
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd November 2016
Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, devoted to Obstructive Sleep Apnea, is guest edited by Dr. Mark A. D'Agostino. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Pediatric Sleep Apnea; Skeletal Procedures for Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Nasal Obstruction and its Role in Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Nasal procedures; Sleep Testing; Drug-induced Sleep Endoscopy; PAP Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Palatal Procedures for Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Oral Appliances for Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Obstructive Sleep Apnea Overview and Economic Impact of Untreated Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Genioglossal Advancement, Hyoid Suspension and Tongue Base Radio Frequency for Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Endoscopic Partial Midline Glossectomy; Robotic Partial Glossectomy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Upper Airway Stimulation Therapy.

Mark D'Agostino Author

Yale-New Haven Hospital

