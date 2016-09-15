Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies: 1st South Asia Edn - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131247051, 9788131247242

Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies: 1st South Asia Edn

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Gabbe Jennifer Niebyl Joe Simpson Eric Jauniaux Deborah Driscoll Vincenzo Berghella Mark Landon Henry Galan William Grobman
eBook ISBN: 9788131247242
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131247051
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th September 2016
Page Count: 1246
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies: First South Asia Edition remains your go-to choice for authoritative guidance on managing today’s obstetric patient. International experts put the latest knowledge in this specialty at your fingertips, with current and relevant information on everything from fetal origins of adult disease, to improving global maternal health, to important topics in day-to-day obstetric practice. Highly readable, well-illustrated, and easy to understand, this best-selling obstetrics reference is an ideal tool for residents and clinicians.

Key Features

• Sweeping updates appear throughout, including four new chapters: "Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Delivery," "Placenta Accreta," "Obesity," and "Improving Global Maternal Health: Challenges and Opportunities."

• New Glossary presents the most frequently used key abbreviations for easy reference.

• Expanded use of bolded statements and key points, as well as additional tables, flow diagrams, and bulleted lists, facilitates and enhances the mastery of each chapter.

• More than 100 images in the chapter on ultrasound provide an important resource for normal and abnormal fetal anatomy.

• Collective wisdom of global experts in the field is offered.

Table of Contents

SECTION I Physiology

Chapter 1 Placental Anatomy and

Chapter 2 Fetal Development and Physiology

Chapter 3 Maternal Physiology

Chapter 4 Maternal-Fetal Immunology

Chapter 5 Developmental Origins of Adult Health and Disease

SECTION II Prenatal Care

Chapter 6 Preconception and Prenatal Care

Chapter 7 Nutrition During Pregnancy

Chapter 8 Drugs and Environmental Agents in Pregnancy and Lactation: Teratology, Epidemiology

Chapter 9 Obstetric Ultrasound: Imaging, Dating, Growth, and Anomaly

Chapter 10 Genetic Screening and Prenatal Genetic Diagnosis

Chapter 11 Antepartum Fetal Evaluation

SECTION III Intrapartum Care

Chapter 12 Normal Labor and Delivery

Chapter 13 Abnormal Labor and Induction of Labor

Chapter 14 Operative Vaginal Delivery

Chapter 15 Intrapartum Fetal Evaluation

Chapter 16 Obstetric Anesthesia

Chapter 17 Malpresentations

Chapter 18 Antepartum and Postpartum Hemorrhage

Chapter 19 Cesarean Delivery

Chapter 20 Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Delivery

Chapter 21 Placenta Accreta

SECTION IV Postpartum Care

Chapter 22 The Neonate

Chapter 23 Postpartum Care and Long-Term Health Considerations

Chapter 24 Lactation and Breastfeeding

SECTION V Complicated Pregnancy

Chapter 25 Surgery During Pregnancy

Chapter 26 Trauma and Related Surgery in Pregnancy

Chapter 27 Early Pregnancy Loss and Stillbirth

Chapter 28 Cervical Insufficiency

Chapter 29 Preterm Labor and Birth

Chapter 30 Premature Rupture of the Membranes

Chapter 31 Preeclampsia and Hypertensive Disorders

Chapter 32 Multiple Gestations

Chapter 33 Intrauterine Growth Restriction

Chapter 34 Red Cell Alloimmunization

Chapter 35 Amniotic Fluid Disorders

SECTION VI Pregnancy and Coexisting Disease

Chapter 36 Prolonged and Postterm Pregnancy

Chapter 37 Heart Disease in Pregnancy

Chapter 38 Respiratory Disease in Pregnancy

Chapter 39 Renal Disease in Pregnancy

Chapter 40 Diabetes Mellitus Complicating Pregnancy

Chapter 41 Obesity in Pregnancy

Chapter 42 Thyroid and Parathyroid Diseases in Pregnancy

Chapter 43 Pituitary and Adrenal Disorders in Pregnancy

Chapter 44 Hematologic Complications of Pregnancy

Chapter 45 Thromboembolic Disorders in Pregnancy

Chapter 46 Collagen Vascular Diseases in Pregnancy

Chapter 47 Hepatic Disorders During Pregnancy

Chapter 48 Gastrointestinal Disorders During Pregnancy

Chapter 49 Neurologic Disorders in Pregnancy

Chapter 50 Malignant Diseases and Pregnancy

Chapter 51 Skin Disease and Pregnancy

Chapter 52 Maternal and Perinatal Infection: Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis in Pregnancy

Chapter 53 Maternal and Perinatal Infection in Pregnancy: Viral

Chapter 54 Maternal and Perinatal Infection in Pregnancy: Bacterial

Chapter 55 Mental Health and Behavioral Disorders in Pregnancy

SECTION VII Legal and Ethical Issues in Perinatology

Chapter 56 Patient Safety and Quality Measurement in Obstetric Care

Chapter 57 Ethical and Legal Issues in Perinatology

Chapter 58 Improving Global Maternal Health: Challenges and Opportunities

Appendix I Normal Values in Pregnancy and Ultrasound

Appendix II Anatomy of the Pelvis

Appendix III Glossary of Key Abbreviations

Details

No. of pages:
1246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131247242
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131247051

About the Author

Steven Gabbe

Jennifer Niebyl

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa

Joe Simpson

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Vice President for Research and Global Programs, March of Dimes Foundation, White Plains, New York; Professor Obstetrics and Gynecology; Professor of Human and Molecular Genetics; Formerly Executive Associate, Dean for Academic Affairs, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Florida International University, Miami, Florida

Eric Jauniaux

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor/Honorary Consultant, Academic Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, University College London, Royal Free Campus, London, United Kingdom

Deborah Driscoll

Affiliations and Expertise

Luigi Mastroianni Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Vincenzo Berghella

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Mark Landon

Affiliations and Expertise

Richard L. Meiling Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio

Henry Galan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Aurora, Colorado

William Grobman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology-Maternal Fetal Medicine, Center for Healthcare Studies - Institute for Public Health and Medicine and Preventive Medicine, Chicago, Illinois

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.