Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies: 1st South Asia Edn

• Sweeping updates appear throughout, including four new chapters: "Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Delivery," "Placenta Accreta," "Obesity," and "Improving Global Maternal Health: Challenges and Opportunities."

• New Glossary presents the most frequently used key abbreviations for easy reference.

• Expanded use of bolded statements and key points, as well as additional tables, flow diagrams, and bulleted lists, facilitates and enhances the mastery of each chapter.

• More than 100 images in the chapter on ultrasound provide an important resource for normal and abnormal fetal anatomy.

• Collective wisdom of global experts in the field is offered.