Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies: 1st South Asia Edn
1st Edition
Obstetrics: Normal and Problem Pregnancies: First South Asia Edition remains your go-to choice for authoritative guidance on managing today’s obstetric patient. International experts put the latest knowledge in this specialty at your fingertips, with current and relevant information on everything from fetal origins of adult disease, to improving global maternal health, to important topics in day-to-day obstetric practice. Highly readable, well-illustrated, and easy to understand, this best-selling obstetrics reference is an ideal tool for residents and clinicians.
• Sweeping updates appear throughout, including four new chapters: "Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Delivery," "Placenta Accreta," "Obesity," and "Improving Global Maternal Health: Challenges and Opportunities."
• New Glossary presents the most frequently used key abbreviations for easy reference.
• Expanded use of bolded statements and key points, as well as additional tables, flow diagrams, and bulleted lists, facilitates and enhances the mastery of each chapter.
• More than 100 images in the chapter on ultrasound provide an important resource for normal and abnormal fetal anatomy.
• Collective wisdom of global experts in the field is offered.
SECTION I Physiology
Chapter 1 Placental Anatomy and
Chapter 2 Fetal Development and Physiology
Chapter 3 Maternal Physiology
Chapter 4 Maternal-Fetal Immunology
Chapter 5 Developmental Origins of Adult Health and Disease
SECTION II Prenatal Care
Chapter 6 Preconception and Prenatal Care
Chapter 7 Nutrition During Pregnancy
Chapter 8 Drugs and Environmental Agents in Pregnancy and Lactation: Teratology, Epidemiology
Chapter 9 Obstetric Ultrasound: Imaging, Dating, Growth, and Anomaly
Chapter 10 Genetic Screening and Prenatal Genetic Diagnosis
Chapter 11 Antepartum Fetal Evaluation
SECTION III Intrapartum Care
Chapter 12 Normal Labor and Delivery
Chapter 13 Abnormal Labor and Induction of Labor
Chapter 14 Operative Vaginal Delivery
Chapter 15 Intrapartum Fetal Evaluation
Chapter 16 Obstetric Anesthesia
Chapter 17 Malpresentations
Chapter 18 Antepartum and Postpartum Hemorrhage
Chapter 19 Cesarean Delivery
Chapter 20 Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Delivery
Chapter 21 Placenta Accreta
SECTION IV Postpartum Care
Chapter 22 The Neonate
Chapter 23 Postpartum Care and Long-Term Health Considerations
Chapter 24 Lactation and Breastfeeding
SECTION V Complicated Pregnancy
Chapter 25 Surgery During Pregnancy
Chapter 26 Trauma and Related Surgery in Pregnancy
Chapter 27 Early Pregnancy Loss and Stillbirth
Chapter 28 Cervical Insufficiency
Chapter 29 Preterm Labor and Birth
Chapter 30 Premature Rupture of the Membranes
Chapter 31 Preeclampsia and Hypertensive Disorders
Chapter 32 Multiple Gestations
Chapter 33 Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Chapter 34 Red Cell Alloimmunization
Chapter 35 Amniotic Fluid Disorders
SECTION VI Pregnancy and Coexisting Disease
Chapter 36 Prolonged and Postterm Pregnancy
Chapter 37 Heart Disease in Pregnancy
Chapter 38 Respiratory Disease in Pregnancy
Chapter 39 Renal Disease in Pregnancy
Chapter 40 Diabetes Mellitus Complicating Pregnancy
Chapter 41 Obesity in Pregnancy
Chapter 42 Thyroid and Parathyroid Diseases in Pregnancy
Chapter 43 Pituitary and Adrenal Disorders in Pregnancy
Chapter 44 Hematologic Complications of Pregnancy
Chapter 45 Thromboembolic Disorders in Pregnancy
Chapter 46 Collagen Vascular Diseases in Pregnancy
Chapter 47 Hepatic Disorders During Pregnancy
Chapter 48 Gastrointestinal Disorders During Pregnancy
Chapter 49 Neurologic Disorders in Pregnancy
Chapter 50 Malignant Diseases and Pregnancy
Chapter 51 Skin Disease and Pregnancy
Chapter 52 Maternal and Perinatal Infection: Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis in Pregnancy
Chapter 53 Maternal and Perinatal Infection in Pregnancy: Viral
Chapter 54 Maternal and Perinatal Infection in Pregnancy: Bacterial
Chapter 55 Mental Health and Behavioral Disorders in Pregnancy
SECTION VII Legal and Ethical Issues in Perinatology
Chapter 56 Patient Safety and Quality Measurement in Obstetric Care
Chapter 57 Ethical and Legal Issues in Perinatology
Chapter 58 Improving Global Maternal Health: Challenges and Opportunities
Appendix I Normal Values in Pregnancy and Ultrasound
Appendix II Anatomy of the Pelvis
Appendix III Glossary of Key Abbreviations
- No. of pages:
- 1246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 15th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131247242
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131247051
Steven Gabbe
Jennifer Niebyl
Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa
Joe Simpson
Senior Vice President for Research and Global Programs, March of Dimes Foundation, White Plains, New York; Professor Obstetrics and Gynecology; Professor of Human and Molecular Genetics; Formerly Executive Associate, Dean for Academic Affairs, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Florida International University, Miami, Florida
Eric Jauniaux
Professor/Honorary Consultant, Academic Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, University College London, Royal Free Campus, London, United Kingdom
Deborah Driscoll
Luigi Mastroianni Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Vincenzo Berghella
Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Mark Landon
Richard L. Meiling Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio
Henry Galan
Professor, Chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Aurora, Colorado
William Grobman
Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology-Maternal Fetal Medicine, Center for Healthcare Studies - Institute for Public Health and Medicine and Preventive Medicine, Chicago, Illinois