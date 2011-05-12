Obstetrics and Gynecology in Chinese Medicine
2nd Edition
Description
New edition of the most comprehensive Chinese Medicine Obstetrics and Gynecology textbook in the English language
World-renowned author and teacher Giovanni Maciocia gives a clear, detailed explanation of the physiology, pathology and aetiology of women's disorders in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and
adapts these to Western conditions and patients.
Seventy gynecological conditions are discussed in detail with consideration given to differentiation between conditions, the advised treatment using acupuncture and herbs, prevention and prognosis. Guidelines on lifestyle and use of the eight Extraordinary Vessels are provided, with case studies allowing easy application of theory to practice throughout.
New for this edition:
New attractive two-colour layout with book marks to ease navigation
Endometriosis and its treatment now included and fully covered in a new chapter
Infertility chapter includes recent research highlighting factors in infertility
All prescriptions now removed from the text and attractively presented in three appendices: Patient Remedies, Prescriptions and Three Treasure Remedies
"Obstetrics and Gynecology in Chinese Medicine is a paradigmatic work. It is tempered with reverence and innovation, meticulous archival attention and detailed modern clinical insight. When future generations look back at this workâ€¦they will find not only knowledge and wisdom but also reasons for inspiration and awe."
From the Foreword to the first edition by Ted J. Kaptchuk, Associate Director, Centre for Alternative Medicine Research, Beth Israel Hospital; Instructor in Medicine, Harvard medical School, Boston, USA.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Notes on the translation of Chinese medical terms
SECTION 1 PHYSIOLOGY AND PATHOLOGY
1. History of gynecology in Chinese medicine.
2. Women’s physiology
3. Women’s pathology
SECTION 2 AETIOLOGY AND DIAGNOSIS
4. Aetiology
5. Diagnosis
SECTION 3 METHODS TREATMENT
6. Principles and methods of treatment
7. Treatment of the Extraordinary Vessels
SECTION 4 MENSTRUAL IRREGULARITIES
8. Early Periods
9. Late Periods
10. Irregular Periods.
11. Heavy Periods
12. Scanty Periods.
13. Long Periods
14. Painful Periods
15. Bleeding between Periods
16. No Periods
17. Flooding and Trickling
18. Pre-menstrual Syndrome
SECTION 5 PROBLEMS AT PERIOD TIME
19. Pre-menstrual breast distension
20. Headaches
21. Oedema at period time
22. Diarrhoea
23. Body aches
24. Fever at period time
25. Epistaxis or haemoptysis
26. Mouth ulcers
27. Skin eruptions
28. Dizziness at Period Time
SECTION 6 DISEASES OF PREGNANCY
29. Morning Sickness
30. Abdominal Pain during pregnancy
31. Threatened Miscarriage
32. Fetus not Growing
33. Oedema in pregnancy
34. Anxiety
35. Dizziness in pregnancy
36. Convulsions in pregnancy
37. Feelinig of suffocation
38. Aphonia
39. Cough
40. Painful-Urination Syndrome
41. Retention of Urine
42. Constipation during pregnancy
43. Habitual miscarriage
44. Acupuncture and herbal treatment in midwifery
SECTION 7 DISEASES AFTER CHILDBIRTH
45. Post-natal depression
46. Abdominal Pain after Childbirth
47. Persistent Lochial Discharge (retention of lochia)
48. Urinary Difficulty
49. Sweating
50. Constipation and Haemorrhoids after Childbirth
51. Fever after Childbirth
52. Joint Pain
53. Breast Milk not Flowing (including acute mastitis)
54. Spontaneous Flow of Milk
55. Collapse
56. Convulsions after Childbirth
SECTION 8 MISCELLANEOUS DISEASES
57. Infertility
58. Menopausal syndrome
59. Breast Lumps
60. Abdominal Masses: Ovarian cysts, polycystic ovary disease, cervical dysplasia
61. Endometriosis
62. Excessive Vaginal discharge
63. Vaginal Itching: Tricomonas and Candida infections, genital eczema
64. Prolapse of the uterus
65. Vulvar Sores
Appendix I Prescriptions
Appendix II Patent Remedies
Appendix III Three Treasures Remedy
Glossary of Chinese terms
Bibliography
Cross-reference of Chinese disease-symptoms and Western Diseases
Cross-reference of Western diseases and Chinese disease-symptoms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1092
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 12th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049217
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443104220
About the Author
Giovanni Maciocia
Giovanni Maciocia is one of the most highly-regarded and respected authors and lecturers in the West. He is Visiting Associate Professor at the Nanjing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and has many years of experience in teaching and practice. Giovanni trained initially in the UK and then in China, learned Chinese to be able to study from original Chinese texts, and was one of the first practitioners and authors to introduce Chinese medicine in a clear and accessible way to a Western student audience.
Giovanni Maciocia has written other best-selling books under the Elsevier Churchill Livingstone imprint - The Practice of Chinese Medicine: The Treatment of Diseases with Acupuncture and Chinese Herbs, 2e (ISBN 978-0443074905), Diagnosis in Chinese Medicine: A Comprehensive Guide, 1e (ISBN 9780443064487), The Channels of Acupuncture: Clinical Use of the Secondary Channels and Eight Extraordinary Vessels, 1e (ISBN 9780443074912), The Psyche in Chinese Medicine: Treatment of Emotional and Mental Disharmonies with Acupuncture and Chinese Herbs, 1e (ISBN 9780702029882), and Obstetrics and Gynecology in Chinese Medicine, 2e (ISBN 9780443104220).
Affiliations and Expertise
Acupuncturist and Medical Herbalist, UK; Visiting Professor, Nanjing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Nanjing, People's Republic of China.