Obstetrics & Gynaecology: Prep Manual for Undergraduates
1st Edition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 638
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 21st September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131244838
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131244678
About the Author
Muralidhar Pai
Dr Muralidhar V Pai is the Professor & Head, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. He has an experience of 28 years in teaching undergraduate students.
Awards/Honors
• Best Teacher Award, KMC, Manipal 2010, 2012 and 2013
• Corresponding National Editor of Indian Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology since 2011
• External Examiner for Final Professional Exams at The National University of Malaysia, Mar 2007
• External Examiner for Final Professional Exams at Kathmandu University, Nepal, Jan 2011
• Peer reviewer of Medical Journal of Malaysia since 2004
• National Chairman of FOGSI Public Awareness Committee for 2004
• International Fellowships (UICC, Indo-Belgian, Loma Linda, Washington, Minnesota Universities )
• President, Manipal Obstetrics & Gynecological Society 2009 - 2010
Academics
• Professor & Head of Ob/Gyn, Melaka Manipal Medical College, Malaysia Nov 2000 - Jun 2002, Jul 2004 -May 2007
• 28 years, UG and 25 years PG teaching & clinical experience at KMC Manipal
• Undergraduate & postgraduate examiner at several universities in India & MMMC, Malaysia
• 85 Publications, 188 presentations at national and international level
Overseas training in
• Assisted Reproductive Techniques at Loma Linda University, California, USA, 1992
• Management of trophoblastic diseases at Charing Cross Hospital, London, UK, 1992
• Gynecological endoscopic surgery at Oldenburg, Hamburg & Kolon, Germany, 1996
• Management of Carcinoma of cervix, Washington University, St Louis, USA, 1999
• Assisted Reproductive Technique, Washington Unversity, St Louis, USA, 1999
• Assisted Reproductive Technique, Brussels Free University, Brussels, Belgium, 2000
Others
• Dy Director Planning, Manipal University, designed and edited the initial web-site of Manipal University (www.manipal.edu), 1997-2000
• Founder Medical Superintendent of Central Referral Hospital, Sikkim, Mar - Aug 1997.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Head Unit II Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology Kasturba Medical College Manipal 576104,