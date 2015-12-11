Obstetric and Gynecologic Emergencies, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 32-1

This issue of Critical Care Clinics focuses on Obstetric and Gynecologic Emergencies in the ICU. Articles include: Respiratory Failure and Mechanical Ventilation in the Pregnant Patient, Anesthetic Complications in Pregnancy, Neurologic Complications in Pregnancy, Renal Failure in Pregnancy, Management Complex Cardiac Issues in the Pregnant Patient, Liver Failure in Pregnancy, Hypertensive Emergencies in Pregnancy, Ethical Issues in Pregnancy, and more!