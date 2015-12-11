Obstetric and Gynecologic Emergencies, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323414456, 9780323414463

Obstetric and Gynecologic Emergencies, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 32-1

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Papadakos Susan Dantoni
eBook ISBN: 9780323414463
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323414456
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2015
Description

This issue of Critical Care Clinics focuses on Obstetric and Gynecologic Emergencies in the ICU. Articles include: Respiratory Failure and Mechanical Ventilation in the Pregnant Patient, Anesthetic Complications in Pregnancy, Neurologic Complications in Pregnancy, Renal Failure in Pregnancy, Management Complex Cardiac Issues in the Pregnant Patient, Liver Failure in Pregnancy, Hypertensive Emergencies in Pregnancy, Ethical Issues in Pregnancy, and more!

Peter Papadakos Author

Professor of Anesthesiology and Surgery, Director, Division of Critical Care, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY

Susan Dantoni Author

University of Rochester

