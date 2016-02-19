Object-Oriented Programming under Windows presents object-oriented programming (OOP) techniques that can be used in Windows programming. The book is comprised of 15 chapters that tackle an area in OOP. Chapter 1 provides an introductory discourse about OOP, and Chapter 2 covers the programming languages. Chapter 3 deals with the Windows environment, while Chapter 4 discusses the creation of application. Windows and dialogue boxes, as well as controls and standard controls, are tackled. The book then covers menus and event response. Graphics operation, clipboard, bitmaps, icons, and cursors are also dealt with. The book also tackles disk file access, and then discusses the help file system. The last chapter covers data transfer. The text will be of great use to individuals who want to write Windows based programs.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming

Language Development

Principles of OOP Methods

Encapsulation

Methods

Classes and Objects

User-interface Objects

Abstraction

Messages and Events

Inheritance

Composition

Inheritance in ObjectWindows

Inheritance in Visual Basic

Inheritance in Visual C++

Direct and Indirect Base Classes

Multiple Inheritance

Polymorphism

Overriding Methods

Summary

2 Programming Languages

Application Size

C++

Microsoft Visual C++

Visual C++ Editions

Borland C++

Borland Pascal With Objects

Microsoft Visual Basic

C Preliminaries

Differences in C++

Classes and Functions

Header and Source Files

Friend Objects

Function Overloading

Constructors and Destructors

Program Design

Finding Classes

Identifying Data and Methods

The Class Hierarchy

Installation

Installing Visual C++

Installing Borland C++

Installing Borland Pascal With Objects

Installing Visual Basic

3 The Windows Environment

Windows for the User

Windows for the Programmer

Windows Restrictions

Windows Components

Windows Functions (API)

Windows Messages

Resource Files

4 Creating an Application

Development Directories

Microsoft's Visual C++

The Default Application

Borland C++

Program Files

Borland Pascal With Objects

Program Files

Visual Basic

5 Windows and Dialog Boxes

Types of Window

Overlapping and Tiling

Overlapping

Tiling

Active Windows

The Main Window

Parent and Child Windows

Properties

Window Handles

Window Classes and Registration

Registration Attributes

Dialog Boxes

Message Boxes

Creating Dialogue Boxes in Visual C++

ObjectWindows for C++ and Pascal

Visual Basic

6 Controls

Control Definition

Creating Controls

Visual C++

Borland C++ and Pascal

Visual Basic

The Focus

Co-ordinate System

The Tab Order

Access Keys

Access Keys for Text Boxes

Group Boxes

7 Standard Controls

Command Buttons

Labels

Text Boxes

Text Box Implementation

Tab Stops

Passwords

Pen-based Systems

Text Boxes and OOP

Check Boxes

Radio Buttons

List Boxes

Combo Boxes

Scroll Bars

Testing the Dialog Box

Dialog Box Code

8 Menus

Drop-down Menus

Creating and Editing a Menu

Visual C++

ObjectWindows

Visual Basic

Menu Captions

Sub-menus

Access Keys

Accelerators (shortcut Keys)

Using Accelerator Keys

Visual C++

ObjectWindows

Visual Basic

Check Marks

Greyed and Disabled Items

Separator Bars

Attaching the Menu

9 Responding to Events

Events

Messages

Types of Message

Windows Messages

Control-Notification Messages

Command Messages

Control Messages

Message Parameters

Message Maps

Code for Message Handlers

Function Calls

Object Properties

Responding to Messages

Adding Some Code

Linking to a Menu Item

Visual C++

Borland C++

Visual Basic

Creating Message Handlers

Visual C++

Borland C++

Visual Basic

Testing the Program

10 Graphics Operations

Graphics Device Interface

Device Contexts

Device Context Defaults

The Co-ordinate System

Clipping Region

Pens and Brushes

Points, Lines and Shapes

Lines

Shapes

Colors and Palettes

Palettes

Logical Palettes

Text and Fonts

Picture Boxes

Metafiles

Creating a Metafile

Replaying a Metafile

11 The Clipboard

Clipboard Features

Clipboard Messages and Functions

Visual C++

ObjectWindows

Visual Basic

The Clipboard Viewer

12 Bitmaps, Icons and Cursors

Bitmaps

Using Bitmaps

Visual C++

Borland C++ and Pascal

Visual Basic

Device-independent Bitmaps

Icons

Visual C++

Borland C++

Visual Basic

Cursors

Mouse Pointer

Caret

Bitmaps on Toolbars

Bitmaps on Menus

13 Disk File Access

File Operations

Selecting a File

Windows Functions

Visual C++

ObjectWindows

Visual Basic

Initialisation Files

14 The Help System

Using The Help System

Glossary Entries and Hypertext Jumps

Help Window Buttons

Help Menus

Creating A Help Document

The Help Document

Context Labels

Hypertext Jumps and Glossary Entries

Titles and Bookmarks

Searching for Key Words

Other Footnotes

Graphics

Saving the Document

Compiling the Help File

Compilation

The WinHelp Function

15 Data Transfer

Dynamic Data Exchange (DDE)

Initiating the Conversation

Hot Link

Warm Link

Cold Link

Object Linking and Embedding (OLE)

Dynamic Link Libraries (DLLs)

Visual Basic

Multiple Document Interface (MDI)

MDI Windows Structure

MDI Functions and Messages

MDI Menus

Visual C++

ObjectWindows

Visual Basic

Index