Object-Oriented Programming under Windows presents object-oriented programming (OOP) techniques that can be used in Windows programming. The book is comprised of 15 chapters that tackle an area in OOP. Chapter 1 provides an introductory discourse about OOP, and Chapter 2 covers the programming languages. Chapter 3 deals with the Windows environment, while Chapter 4 discusses the creation of application. Windows and dialogue boxes, as well as controls and standard controls, are tackled. The book then covers menus and event response. Graphics operation, clipboard, bitmaps, icons, and cursors are also dealt with. The book also tackles disk file access, and then discusses the help file system. The last chapter covers data transfer. The text will be of great use to individuals who want to write Windows based programs.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming
Language Development
Principles of OOP Methods
Encapsulation
Methods
Classes and Objects
User-interface Objects
Abstraction
Messages and Events
Inheritance
Composition
Inheritance in ObjectWindows
Inheritance in Visual Basic
Inheritance in Visual C++
Direct and Indirect Base Classes
Multiple Inheritance
Polymorphism
Overriding Methods
Summary
2 Programming Languages
Application Size
C++
Microsoft Visual C++
Visual C++ Editions
Borland C++
Borland Pascal With Objects
Microsoft Visual Basic
C Preliminaries
Differences in C++
Classes and Functions
Header and Source Files
Friend Objects
Function Overloading
Constructors and Destructors
Program Design
Finding Classes
Identifying Data and Methods
The Class Hierarchy
Installation
Installing Visual C++
Installing Borland C++
Installing Borland Pascal With Objects
Installing Visual Basic
3 The Windows Environment
Windows for the User
Windows for the Programmer
Windows Restrictions
Windows Components
Windows Functions (API)
Windows Messages
Resource Files
4 Creating an Application
Development Directories
Microsoft's Visual C++
The Default Application
Borland C++
Program Files
Borland Pascal With Objects
Program Files
Visual Basic
5 Windows and Dialog Boxes
Types of Window
Overlapping and Tiling
Overlapping
Tiling
Active Windows
The Main Window
Parent and Child Windows
Properties
Window Handles
Window Classes and Registration
Registration Attributes
Dialog Boxes
Message Boxes
Creating Dialogue Boxes in Visual C++
ObjectWindows for C++ and Pascal
Visual Basic
6 Controls
Control Definition
Creating Controls
Visual C++
Borland C++ and Pascal
Visual Basic
The Focus
Co-ordinate System
The Tab Order
Access Keys
Access Keys for Text Boxes
Group Boxes
7 Standard Controls
Command Buttons
Labels
Text Boxes
Text Box Implementation
Tab Stops
Passwords
Pen-based Systems
Text Boxes and OOP
Check Boxes
Radio Buttons
List Boxes
Combo Boxes
Scroll Bars
Testing the Dialog Box
Dialog Box Code
8 Menus
Drop-down Menus
Creating and Editing a Menu
Visual C++
ObjectWindows
Visual Basic
Menu Captions
Sub-menus
Access Keys
Accelerators (shortcut Keys)
Using Accelerator Keys
Visual C++
ObjectWindows
Visual Basic
Check Marks
Greyed and Disabled Items
Separator Bars
Attaching the Menu
9 Responding to Events
Events
Messages
Types of Message
Windows Messages
Control-Notification Messages
Command Messages
Control Messages
Message Parameters
Message Maps
Code for Message Handlers
Function Calls
Object Properties
Responding to Messages
Adding Some Code
Linking to a Menu Item
Visual C++
Borland C++
Visual Basic
Creating Message Handlers
Visual C++
Borland C++
Visual Basic
Testing the Program
10 Graphics Operations
Graphics Device Interface
Device Contexts
Device Context Defaults
The Co-ordinate System
Clipping Region
Pens and Brushes
Points, Lines and Shapes
Lines
Shapes
Colors and Palettes
Palettes
Logical Palettes
Text and Fonts
Picture Boxes
Metafiles
Creating a Metafile
Replaying a Metafile
11 The Clipboard
Clipboard Features
Clipboard Messages and Functions
Visual C++
ObjectWindows
Visual Basic
The Clipboard Viewer
12 Bitmaps, Icons and Cursors
Bitmaps
Using Bitmaps
Visual C++
Borland C++ and Pascal
Visual Basic
Device-independent Bitmaps
Icons
Visual C++
Borland C++
Visual Basic
Cursors
Mouse Pointer
Caret
Bitmaps on Toolbars
Bitmaps on Menus
13 Disk File Access
File Operations
Selecting a File
Windows Functions
Visual C++
ObjectWindows
Visual Basic
Initialisation Files
14 The Help System
Using The Help System
Glossary Entries and Hypertext Jumps
Help Window Buttons
Help Menus
Creating A Help Document
The Help Document
Context Labels
Hypertext Jumps and Glossary Entries
Titles and Bookmarks
Searching for Key Words
Other Footnotes
Graphics
Saving the Document
Compiling the Help File
Compilation
The WinHelp Function
15 Data Transfer
Dynamic Data Exchange (DDE)
Initiating the Conversation
Hot Link
Warm Link
Cold Link
Object Linking and Embedding (OLE)
Dynamic Link Libraries (DLLs)
Visual Basic
Multiple Document Interface (MDI)
MDI Windows Structure
MDI Functions and Messages
MDI Menus
Visual C++
ObjectWindows
Visual Basic
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 23rd May 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483104195
About the Author
Stephen Morris
Steve Morris has been writing about computers and software packages for 14 years. His first book (Getting to Know Your IBM PC ) came after a degree in Maths, an MSc in Statistics and 5 years' experience in market gardening! He has written about most aspects of computers, with books ranging from beginner's guides to more advanced reference manuals. Although he has written over 40 titles, he remembers with particular affection such gems as 'Business Computing with the Merlin Tonto' and 'The Automated Office'. Stephen is the Author of the following Made Simple Computer Books: Excel for Windows 3.1 Excel for Windows 95 Excel 97 EXCEL 2000 Excel 2000 in Business Lotus 123 (v5) for Windows 3.1 Visual Basic Delphi Made Simple Visual C++ Made Simple Windows Programming He is also author of the following Digital Press title: Object Oriented Programming under Windows: A practical handbook and has also authored the following Newnes titles: Newnes File Formats Pocket Book Newnes PC Programmers Pocket Book
Affiliations and Expertise
PC consultant and director, Butford Technical Publishing