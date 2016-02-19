Object-Oriented Graphics Programming in C++
1st Edition
Description
Object-Oriented Graphics Programming in C++ provides programmers with the information needed to produce realistic pictures on a PC monitor screen.
The book is comprised of 20 chapters that discuss the aspects of graphics programming in C++. The book starts with a short introduction discussing the purpose of the book. It also includes the basic concepts of programming in C++ and the basic hardware requirement. Subsequent chapters cover related topics in C++ programming such as the various display modes; displaying TGA files, and the vector class. The text also tackles subjects on the processing of objects; how the ray tracing process works; how to put the program together and compile and run it; and animation.
Computer programmers will find the book very useful.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
Hardware Considerations
Graphics Techniques
Object-Oriented Mathematics
Ray Tracing
Animation
Pictures from Kodak CD-ROMs
Chapter 2. Display Modes: VGA, VESA, Super VGA and Undocumented
A Little History
Standard VGA Modes
BIOS Function for Writing Pixels
Undocumented VGA Modes
More History
VESA Super VGA Display Modes
Proprietary Super VGA Modes
Programming without Sufficient Information
Chapter 3. Selecting Colors with An Octree
Using an Octree
Structure of an Octree Node
Creating the Octree
Inserting Color Data in a Node
Reducing the Size of an Octree
Setting the VGA Palette
Displaying Pixels on the Screen
Chapter 4. Displaying TGA Files
The Torgo File Format
The DISTGAC.C Program
Selecting a File for Display
Processing the Picture File
Gamma Correction
Setting the Display Mode
Displaying the Picture
Using Object-Oriented Programming
Classes and Constructors
Derived Classes, Inheritance and Virtual Functions
Chapter 5. Displaying Four Pictures on a Single Screen
Selecting Files for Display
Displaying the Selected Files with the STB Powergraph X-24
Displaying the Selected Files with the Diamond Speedstar 24X
Chapter 6. Saving and Restoring .PCX Files
The .PCX Header
Run Length Limited Encoding
Displaying a 24-bit Color .PCX File with the STB Powergraph X-24
Displaying a 24-bit Color .PCX File with the Diamond Speedstar 24X
Converting a largo File to a .PCX File
Chapter 7. The Vector Class
Coordinate Systems
Vectors
Vector Header File
Using Templates
Vector Constructors
Vector Addition and Subtraction
Vector Products
Vector Relationships
Normalizing a Vector
Maximum and Minimum of Two Vectors
Length of a Vector
Vector Rotation
Displaying Vector Data: Friends to a Class
Chapter 8. Ray Tracing Language Description
Philosophy of the Scene Description Language
The get_string Function
The get_floot_vector and getJnt_vector Functions
Basic Input File Structure
Textures and Colors
Additional Predefined Textures
Scene Basics
The Observer
The Lamp Command
Primitive Objects
Clipping Commands
Bounding Boxes
Use of Instances
Chapter 9. Processing Objects with Object-Oriented Programming
Object Data Definition
Constructors and Destructors
Virtual Functions, Overloading, and Overriding Functions
Chapter 10. Ray Tracing
Ray Tracing Geometry
The trace Function
Specular Reflection
Mirror Reflections
Transparent and Semi-transparent Objects
The Intersect Function
Chapter 11. Spheres
Intersecting a Ray with a Sphere
Normal to a Sphere
Practical Application
Chapter 12. Planes and Polygons
Intersection of a Ray with a Plane
Polygons
Chapter 13. Boxes
Intersection of a Ray and a Box
Chapter 14. Rings and Circles
Intersection of a Ray with a Ring or Circle
Chapter 15. Quadric Shapes, Cones, and Cylinders
Intersectng a Ray with a Quadric
Normal to a Quadric
Practical Application
Cones
Cylinders
Chapter 16. Constructive Solid Geometry
Problems with Ray Tracing CSG
The Clipping Technique
Getting Clipping Data
Testing Whether or Not an Object Is Clipped
Chapter 17 Textures and Surfaces
The Texture File
Three-Dimensional Noise
One-Dimensional Noise
Cycloidal and Spherical Functions
Turbulence Functions
Triangle Wave Function
Ripples
Interpolating Between Colors
Special Textures
Chapter 18 The Ray Tracing Program
Compiling and Running
Ray Tracing Program Details
Linked Lists
Further Details on the Data Collection Process
Getting Object Data
Getting Color Data
Getting Vectors
Intersections
Making Bounding Boxes
Moving Instances
Finding a Match for a Name
Moving an Instance
Mode Setting and Plotting
Obtaining the Display of Available Data Files
Viewing Object Information
Tracing a Ray
The Main Program
Chapter 19 Animation
A Demonstration
Doing Better with What We've Got
Using Sprites
Using the Computer to Generate Animation Frames
Converting to Television
Chapter 20 Using Pictures from Kodak CD-ROMs
Using Tempra Access
What to Do with Your New Targa Files
Appendix A Raytrace.H Header File
Appendix B Raytrace. CPP File
Appendix C Color Definitions
Appendix D Ray Tracing Data Files
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 18th April 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268439