Obesity
1st Edition
Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants
Description
Obesity: Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants cover the science of oxidative stress in obesity and associated conditions, including metabolic syndrome, bariatric surgery, and the potentially therapeutic usage of natural antioxidants in the diet or food matrix. The processes within the science of oxidative stress are not described in isolation, but in concert with other processes, such as apoptosis, cell signaling and receptor mediated responses. This approach recognizes that diseases are often multifactorial and oxidative stress is but a single component. The book is designed for nutritionists, dietitians, food scientists, physicians and clinical workers, health care workers and research scientists.
Key Features
- Covers the basic processes of oxidative stress, from molecular biology, to whole organs
- Highlights antioxidants in foods, including plants and other components of diet
- Provides the framework for further, in-depth analysis or studies via well-designed clinical trials or via the analysis of pathways, mechanisms and componentsa
Readership
Nutritionists, dietitians, food scientists, physicians and clinical workers, health care workers and research scientists
Table of Contents
1. Oxidative Stress and Inflammation in Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome
2. Genetics of Oxidative Stress and Obesity-Related Diseases
3. Molecular Basis of Oxidative Stress and Inflammation
4. Inflammation and Oxidative Stress in Adipose Tissue: Nutritional Regulation
5. Vascular Damage in Metabolic Disorders: Role of Oxidative Stress
6. Obesity and Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: Role of Oxidative Stress
7. Kidney Damage in Obese Subjects: Oxidative Stress and Inflammation
8. Inflammatory and Oxidative Stress Markers in Skeletal Muscle of Obese Subjects
9. Evaluation of Oxidative Stress in Humans: A Critical Point of View
10. Benefits of Selenium, Magnesium, and Zinc in Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome
11. Polyphenols in Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome
12 Aging, Telomere Integrity, and Antioxidant Food
13. Antioxidant Supplements in Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome: Angels or Demons
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128125052
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128125045
About the Editor
Amelia Marti del Moral
Since 2001, Professor Marti has been the director of the Navarra Study Group of Childhood Obesity. She has worked with the German Academic Exchange Agency, University of Marburg, Germany; and in the Laboratory of Nutrigenomics at Tufts University in Boston, Mass. Professor Marti is a member of the Committee on Continuing Education for Health related professionals of the Navarre Government, and belongs to the Board of the College of Pharmacists. She was Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Navarra (2005-2010). She is an expert reviewer of research projects for the Spanish Government, European Commission (Brussels), Telethon Foundazione (Rome), Health Research Board (Ireland), Swiss National Science Foundation, and The International Bureau of the German Ministry of Education and Science Russian call. She has also worked as Editor of “Obesity Facts” and “Journal of Physiology and Biochemistry.”
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Nutrition, Food Sciences and Physiology, Pamplona, Spain.
Concepcion M. Aguilera
Concepcion M. Aguilera is Professor at the department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Granada in Spain. She leads the area of research on childhood obesity as member of the Research Excellence Group BIONIT. Currently is leading various projects in genetics, particularly in the evaluation of genetic and epigenetic markers and its association with obesity and prepubertal metabolic changes related to early onset of metabolic syndrome. Professor Aguilera has published more than 75 scientific articles..She has supervised 4 PhD Thesis. Currently she is the Secretary of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Technology at the University of Granada. and the Iberomerican Nutrition Foundation (FINUT), an institution supported by the International Union of Nutritional Sciences (IUNS), and Secretary of the Spanish Society of Nutrition (SEÑ).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Granada, Granada, Spain