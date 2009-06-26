Obesity Management, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 36-2
1st Edition
Authors: Vanessa Diaz Ann Rodden
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705331
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th June 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
The prevalence of obesity has increased markedly in recent years, and obesity is now considered an epidemic in the US. Obesity and its related metabolic abnormalities contribute significantly to cardiovascular disease, and excess weight is a risk factor for multiple disease outcomes, including cancer. The purpose of this issue is to heighten the awareness of primary care physicians regarding the obesity epidemic and its long-term effects on health and on minorities and children, and to present prevention strategies and interventions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 26th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437705331
About the Authors
Vanessa Diaz Author
Ann Rodden Author
