Part 1 A historical introduction

Section I. Obesity

Section II. A History of Obesity Hypoventilation

Part 2 Definitions, epidemiology, morbidity, mortality, and quality of life

Section I. Obesity: epidemiology and its effect on health

Section II. OSA: epidemiology and effect on health

Section III. Epidemiology of obesity hypoventilation

Part 3 Pathophysiology of obesity hypoventilation syndrome

Section I. The normal physiology of breathing during sleep

Section II. Pathophysiology of sleep disordered breathing

Section III. The pathophysiology of obesity hypoventilation

Section IV. Renal compensation for chronic to respiratory acidosis

Section V. Evolution of obesity hypoventilation

Section VI. Derangements of inflammation, the central nervous system, and cardiovascular system in obesity hypoventilation

Part 4 Clinical assessment of a patient with obesity hypoventilation

Section I. Clinical manifestations obesity hypoventilation

Section II. Detection of hypoventilation (arterial, venous, cutaneous, end tidal, HCO3, interpretation of acid-base)

Section III. Diagnosis of sleep disordered breathing (PSG, portable)

Part 5 Management of obesity hypoventilation syndrome

Section I. Weight loss

Section II. Review the effect of weight loss on the pathophysiology of sleep apnea and OHS

Section III. Positive airway pressure therapy I: Equipment

Section IV. Positive airway pressure therapy II: Setting and Outcomes

Section V. Medications

Section VI. Tracheostomy and airways surgery

Section VII. Acute on chronic respiratory failure

Section VIII. Obesity hypoventilation and surgery