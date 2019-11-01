Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome
1st Edition
From Physiologic Principles and Clinical Practice
Description
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome: Physiologic Principles and Clinical Practice summarizes the current state of knowledge regarding the epidemiology, physiology and treatment of obesity hypoventilation syndrome (OHS). Currently, the identification and management of OHS is suboptimal, especially in the acute setting, hence the misdiagnosis or mislabeling of the problem has a significant impact on patient outcomes. This volume brings together all aspects of assessment and management into a main resource for understanding the complex physiological and clinical consequences of this condition.
Key Features
- Provides one page chapter summaries that cover epidemiology, physiology and treatment options
- Presents an easy to use reference on obesity hypoventilation syndrome, including symptoms
- Contains chapters with detailed discussions of topics, including color images, graphs and tables that summarize current research
Readership
Research scientists as well as respiratory and sleep medicine specialists
Table of Contents
Part 1 A historical introduction
Section I. Obesity
Section II. A History of Obesity Hypoventilation
Part 2 Definitions, epidemiology, morbidity, mortality, and quality of life
Section I. Obesity: epidemiology and its effect on health
Section II. OSA: epidemiology and effect on health
Section III. Epidemiology of obesity hypoventilation
Part 3 Pathophysiology of obesity hypoventilation syndrome
Section I. The normal physiology of breathing during sleep
Section II. Pathophysiology of sleep disordered breathing
Section III. The pathophysiology of obesity hypoventilation
Section IV. Renal compensation for chronic to respiratory acidosis
Section V. Evolution of obesity hypoventilation
Section VI. Derangements of inflammation, the central nervous system, and cardiovascular system in obesity hypoventilation
Part 4 Clinical assessment of a patient with obesity hypoventilation
Section I. Clinical manifestations obesity hypoventilation
Section II. Detection of hypoventilation (arterial, venous, cutaneous, end tidal, HCO3, interpretation of acid-base)
Section III. Diagnosis of sleep disordered breathing (PSG, portable)
Part 5 Management of obesity hypoventilation syndrome
Section I. Weight loss
Section II. Review the effect of weight loss on the pathophysiology of sleep apnea and OHS
Section III. Positive airway pressure therapy I: Equipment
Section IV. Positive airway pressure therapy II: Setting and Outcomes
Section V. Medications
Section VI. Tracheostomy and airways surgery
Section VII. Acute on chronic respiratory failure
Section VIII. Obesity hypoventilation and surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128152904
About the Editor
Aiman Tulaimat
Dr. Tulaimat has 18 years of experience specializing in Sleep Medicine and Internal Medicine. He is affiliated with John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County where he is the Director of Sleep Medicine and serves on the Executive Medical Staff and Stroke Committee. He has over 20 articles, 3 book chapters, 3 letters and 34 abstracts published in the field of respiratory medicine/pulmonary.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Sleep Medicine Services and Director of Research, John H. Stroger, Jr, Hospital of Cook County and Assistant Professor of Medicine, Rush College of Medicine, Chicago, USA