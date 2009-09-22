Obesity and Respiratory Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712018

Obesity and Respiratory Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 30-3

1st Edition

Authors: Charles Dela Cruz David Beuther Richard Matthay
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712018
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd September 2009
Description

Topics include: The Obesity Epidemic, Altered Resting and Exercise Respiratory Physiology in Obesity, Association of Asthma and Other Obstructive Lung Diseases and Obesity, Role of Obesity in Obstructive Sleep Apnea, The Pickwickian Syndrome – Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome, Obesity and Thromboembolic Disease, Medical Therapy of Obesity, Obesity and Bariatric Surgery, Airway Management of Patients with Obesity, Anesthetic Management of Patients with Obesity, Obesity and Acute Lung Injury, Obese Patients in the Intensive Care Units, Obesity Cardiomyopathy, Obesity and Respiratory Diseases in Childhood, Obesity and Respiratory Diseases in the Aging Population.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437712018

About the Authors

Charles Dela Cruz Author

David Beuther Author

Richard Matthay Author

