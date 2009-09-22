Obesity and Respiratory Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 30-3

Topics include: The Obesity Epidemic, Altered Resting and Exercise Respiratory Physiology in Obesity, Association of Asthma and Other Obstructive Lung Diseases and Obesity, Role of Obesity in Obstructive Sleep Apnea, The Pickwickian Syndrome – Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome, Obesity and Thromboembolic Disease, Medical Therapy of Obesity, Obesity and Bariatric Surgery, Airway Management of Patients with Obesity, Anesthetic Management of Patients with Obesity, Obesity and Acute Lung Injury, Obese Patients in the Intensive Care Units, Obesity Cardiomyopathy, Obesity and Respiratory Diseases in Childhood, Obesity and Respiratory Diseases in the Aging Population.