Obesity and Gynecology
2nd Edition
Description
The prevalence of obesity in men and women continues to dramatically increase around the world. Obesity presents specific challenges in relation to male and female infertility and general gynecology. Patients who are obese require specific considerations and knowledge. Obesity and Gynecology, Second Edition presents updated chapters ranging from adolescent obesity, contraception, assisted reproduction, sexual dysfunction, to bariatric surgery to improve semen parameters.
Key Features
- Essential reference covering the significant risks of obesity related to contraception, male and female infertility, and general gynecology
- Builds foundational knowledge showing how obesity relates to general gynecology including menstrual disorders, breasts cancer, menopause, sexual dysfunction
- Assembles critically evaluated chapters focused on obesity and gynecology to meet the practical needs of gynecologists, endocrinologists, and general practitioners
Readership
Researchers in obesity and fertility; gynecologists, family practitioners
Table of Contents
Section 1 Contraception
1. Obesity and onset of Adolescence
Paul wood
2. Adolescent Obesity and gynaecological challenges
Mourad Seif
3. Adolescent Obesity and polycystic Ovary
Ioannis Messinis
4. Adolescent Obese and Sexual behaviour
Sharon Cameron
5. Adolescent Obesity and Contraception Choices
Krishnan Swaminathan
Section 2 Infertility
6. Obesity and Hirsutism
Ioannis Messinis
7. Obesity and female infertility
Vanessa Kay/Suresh Kini
8. Obesity and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
Siobhan Quenby
9. Obesity and Anovulatory Infertility
Abha Maheshwari
10. Assisted Reproduction
Abha Maheshwari
11. Obesity in Male and Sexual Dysfunction
Darius Paduch et al USA
12. Male Obesity and Semen Quality
Vanessa Kay
13. Role of Bariatric Surgery to improve Semen Parameters
Richard Anderson, Edinburgh
14. Medical Interventions to improve outcomes in women planning for pregnancy
Yong Eu Leong, Singapore
15. Surgical interventions to improve fertility potential in women
William Ledger, Sydney
16. Establishing Infertility services for Obese Couples
Sarah McRobbie and Abha Maheshwari
Section 3 General Gynaecology
17. Obesity and Menstrual Disorders
Hilary Critchley
18. Obesity and Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Douglas G Tincello
19. Obesity and Urinary and Fecal Incontinence in Obese women
Stergios Doumouchtsis, Epsom
20. Obesity and Breast Cancer Female Malignancies
Chiara Benedetto
21. Obesity and Malignancies of Pelvis
Mohammed Mehasseb
22. Obesity and Challenges of Gynaecological Surgery
Moodi Shafi - Cambridge
23. Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery in Obese Women
Sanjay Vyas
24. Obesity and Menopause
Nick Panay
25. Obesity and Chronic Pelvic Pain
Stephen Kennedy, Oxford
26. Obesity and sexual dysfunction
Ganesh Adaikan, Singapore
27. Obesity and Psychosexual disorders
Mira Lal, Sheffield
28. Fertility preserving procedures in obese women
Pak Chung Ho – Hong Kong
29. Long Term Contraceptive Care for obese Women
Petrus Stein – WHO
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128179192
About the Editor
Tahir Mahmood
Tahir Mahmood, CBE, MD, FRCPI, FFRSH, MBA, FACOG, FRCPE, FEBCOG, FRCOG Consultant Gynecologist and Clinical Director Women , Children and Clinical Services Directorate , Victoria Hospital, NHS Fife, Kirkcaldy, Scotland, UK Past Vice-President Standards, Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (2007-2010); President, European Board and College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (EBCOG, 2014-2017); Past President of Edinburgh Obstetrical Society ( 2012-2014); Past President of the Northern Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Scotland ( 1999-2011), National Lead for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Audit in England and Wales (2010-2015), FIGO Hyperglycaemia in Pregnancy Working Group ( 2014-2016); and is currently International UNFPA Consultant for EECA Region, Chair of EBCOG Standards of Care and Position Statements Group, and Life Trustee Lindsay Stewart R&D Foundation of the Royal College of Obstetrician and Gynaecologists. In the recent past, he has held honorary senior Clinical Lectureships at the Universities of Edinburgh, Dundee and St. Andrews in Scotland. He has edited 10 manuscripts and has published more than 200 research papers and chapters. He was appointed as Commander of the order of the British Empire (CBE) in the New Year’s honours list (2012) by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the 2nd
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy and Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of St. Andrews, UK
Sabaratnam Arulkumaran
Sir Sabaratnam Arulkumaran, PhD, DSc, FRCOG, FRCS, FACOG, Emeritus Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) of St. George’s University, London; Foundation Professor of O&G, University of Nicosia, Visiting Professor, Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College, London; Past President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (2007-2010); President: International Federation of Obstetrics & Gynaecology (FIGO) 2012-2015; Head, Dept. of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, St George’s University Hospital, London, UK (1997-2013). National award recipient of Knight Bachelor in the UK and Sri Lanka Ranjana in Sri Lanka for services to Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Division of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, St George’s University of London, London, UK
Frank Chervenak
Frank A. Chervenak, MD, MMM currently serves as Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Lenox Hill Hospital; Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Associate Dean of International Medicine, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. He has published 327 papers in peer review literature and has co-authored or co-edited 38 textbooks. Research interests include ultrasound and ethics in obstetrics & gynecology and physician leadership. He has been named a member of The National Academy of Medicine of the National Academies. Dr. Chervenak has served on the Board of Governors of the American Institute in Ultrasound and Medicine and the Society of Perinatal Obstetricians. He has served as President of the World Association of Perinatal Medicine, International Fetal Medicine in Surgery Society, the New York Perinatal Society and the New York Academy of Medicine Section of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the New York Obstetrical Society. Currently, Dr. Chervenak serves as President of the International Society of the Fetus as a Patient, Vice-president of the International Academy of Perinatal Medicine, and Co-director of The Ian Donald Inter-University School of Medicine and Ultrasound. He has been awarded doctor honoris causae from 11 International Universities. He has been admitted as a fellow ad eundem of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Great Britain and as a Foreign Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences. He has been named an Honorary Member of the Mexican Academy of Pediatrics and a “Knight of Medicine” by the University of Georgia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Lenox Hill Hospital; Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Associate Dean of International Medicine, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell