Obesity and Gynecology

Frank A. Chervenak, MD, MMM currently serves as Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Lenox Hill Hospital; Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Associate Dean of International Medicine, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. He has published 327 papers in peer review literature and has co-authored or co-edited 38 textbooks. Research interests include ultrasound and ethics in obstetrics & gynecology and physician leadership. He has been named a member of The National Academy of Medicine of the National Academies. Dr. Chervenak has served on the Board of Governors of the American Institute in Ultrasound and Medicine and the Society of Perinatal Obstetricians. He has served as President of the World Association of Perinatal Medicine, International Fetal Medicine in Surgery Society, the New York Perinatal Society and the New York Academy of Medicine Section of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the New York Obstetrical Society. Currently, Dr. Chervenak serves as President of the International Society of the Fetus as a Patient, Vice-president of the International Academy of Perinatal Medicine, and Co-director of The Ian Donald Inter-University School of Medicine and Ultrasound. He has been awarded doctor honoris causae from 11 International Universities. He has been admitted as a fellow ad eundem of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Great Britain and as a Foreign Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences. He has been named an Honorary Member of the Mexican Academy of Pediatrics and a “Knight of Medicine” by the University of Georgia.