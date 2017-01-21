Ob/Gyn Secrets: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
The highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Ob/Gyn Secrets: First South Asia Edition, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, and an easy-to-read style – making reference and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.
Key Features
- Top 100 Secrets and Key Points boxes provide a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success in practice.
- The proven Secrets® format gives you the most return for your time – concise, easy to read, engaging, and highly effective.
- Portable size makes it easy to carry with you for quick reference or review anywhere, anytime.
Table of Contents
Section I. General Gynecology
1 The Menstrual Cycle
2 Premenstual Syndrome and Dysmenorrhea
3 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
4 Endometriosis and Adenomyosis
5 Leiomyomatous Uterus
6 Anovulation
7 Female Sexual Dysfunction
8 Menopause
9 Benign Lesions of the Vulva and Vagina
10 Lower Genital Tract Infections
11 Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
12 Ectopic Pregnancy
13 Induced Abortion
14 Contraception
15 Benign Adnexal Masses
16 Acute and Chronic Pelvic Pain
17 Urinary Incontinence
18 Pelvic Organ Prolapse
19 Breast Disease
20 Intimate Partner Violence
Section II. Reproductive Endocrinology
21 Puberty
22 Amenorrhea
23 Infertility
24 Ovulation Induction and In vitro Fertilization
25 Spontaneous Abortion and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
26 Hirsutism and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Section III. Gynecologic Oncology
27 Precancerous Lesions of the Lower Genital Tract
28 Vulvar and Vaginal Cancer
29 Cervical Cancer
30 Endometrial Hyperplasia and Uterine Cancer
31 Ovarian Cancer
32 Gestational Trophoblastic Disease
Section IV. General Obstetrics
33 Normal Physiology of Pregnancy
34 Pathophysiology of the Placenta
35 Preconception Counseling
36 Comprehensive Prenatal Care
37 Nutrition and Exercise in Pregnancy
38 Obstetric Ultrasound
39 Prenatal Diagnosis
40 Antepartum Fetal Surveillance
Section V. Complications of Pregnancy
41 Genetics in Pregnancy
42 Cervical Insufficiency and Cerclage
43 Nausea and Vomiting in Pregnancy
44 Disorders of Fetal Growth
45 Amniotic Fluid Disorders
46 Alloimmunization
47 Renal Disease in Pregnancy
48 Pregestational and Gestational Diabetes
49 Hypertension in Pregnancy
50 Thyroid Disease in Pregnancy
51 Autoimmune Diseases in Pregnancy
52 Neurologic Issues in Pregnancy
53 Pulmonary Disease in Pregnancy
54 Cardiovascular Disease in Pregnancy
55 Infections in Pregnancy
56 Surgery During Pregnancy
57 Trauma in Pregnancy
58 Alcohol and Drug Abuse During Pregnancy
59 Obesity in Pregnancy
60 Multiple Gestation
Section VI. Labor, Delivery, and Postpartum
61 Labor and Vaginal Delivery
62 Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
63 Cesarean Delivery and Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Delivery
64 Obstetric Anesthesia
65 Preterm Labor and Preterm Premature Rupture of Membranes
66 Placenta Previa and Placental Abruption
67 Malpresentation
68 Postpartum Hemorrhage
69 Newborn Resuscitation
70 Postpartum Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 21st January 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131248959
About the Author
Amanda Mularz
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California; Maternal-Fetal Medicine Fellow, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Ronald Reagan-UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, California
Steven Dalati
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California; Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, Sylmar, California
Ryan Pedigo
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Undergraduate Medical Education, Department of Emergency Medicine, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center; Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California