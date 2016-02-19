Nutritional Toxicology Volume 2

Nutritional Toxicology, Volume II, discusses the various interactions between nutritional phenomena and toxicologic processes. It addresses particular subjects that have become substantially more important through the development of new knowledge, significant increases in knowledge, or increased awareness of potential effects on human health and well-being. The implications of such knowledge have impact on basic research, toxicity testing, public health, food, and agriculture programs, and food safety regulation. The book begins with a review of the role and importance of macro- and micronutrients on detoxification processes of foreign compounds after absorption. This is followed by separate chapters on mixed-function oxidation in the liver; the metabolic and nutritional effects of ethanol; the effects of malnutrition on drug metabolism; interaction of nutrient intake with DNA and chromatin; and how such interactions may affect the process of toxicogenesis in the nucleus. Subsequent chapters cover mutagens in cooked foods; food sensitivities; anatomical, cardiovascular, and behavioral effects of dietary caffeine; the toxicology of dietary tin, aluminum, and selenium; and the toxicology of pesticides in foods.

Table of Contents



1 Dietary Effects on Detoxification Processes

I. Introduction

II. Macronutrients in Detoxification

III. Micronutrients in Detoxification

IV. Conclusion

2 Effect of Nutrition on Monooxygenation and Conjugation in the Liver

I. Introduction

II. Regulation of Mixed-Function Oxidation in the Intact Liver

III. Regulation of Glucuronidation and Sulfation in the Intact Liver

IV. Compartmentation of Monooxygenation and Conjugation in Periportal and Pericentral Regions of the Liver Lobule

V. Future Directions

3 Metabolic and Nutritional Effects of Ethanol

I. Introduction

II. Metabolic Effects of Ethanol

III. Nutritional Effects of Ethanol

4 Effects of Malnutrition on Drug Metabolism and Toxicity in Humans

I. Introduction

II. Human Malnutrition

III. Dietary Effects on Drug Absorption

IV. Drug-Protein Binding and Drug Distribution

V. Renal Elimination of Drugs

VI. Biotransformation of Drugs

VII. Drug Receptors and Pharmacodynamic Responses

VIII. Drug-Induced Nutritional Disorders

IX. Drug-Induced Deficiencies of Water-Soluble Vitamins

X. Drug-Induced Deficiencies of Fat-Soluble Vitamins

XI. Antinutrient Effects of Contraceptive Steroids

XII. Conclusions

5 Nutritional Influences on Chromatin: Toxicological Implications

I. Introduction

II. Affinity of Toxigens toward Nuclear Chromatin

III. Nutritional Effects on Expression of Genes Involved in Toxigen Metabolism

IV. Role of the Nucleus in Detoxification

V. Future Directions

6 Mutagens in Cooked Foods

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence and Exposure

III. Quantitation

IV. Formation

V. Genotoxic and Carcinogenic Effects

VI. Metabolic Activation and Detoxification

VII. Modifiers of Mutagenic Activity

VIII. Conclusions

7 Allergic and Sensitivity Reactions to Food Components

I. Introduction and Classification

II. Primary Food Sensitivities

III. Secondary Food Sensitivities

8 Dietary Caffeine and Its Toxicity

I. Introduction

II. Acute Toxicity

III. Chronic Toxicity

IV. Anatomical Effects

V. Cardiovascular Effects

VI. Behavioral Effects

VII. Conclusion

9 The Toxicology of Dietary Tin, Aluminum, and Selenium

I. Tin

II. Aluminum

III. Selenium

10 Toxicology of Pesticide Residues in Foods

I. Introduction

II. Mechanisms of Toxicity

III. Factors Affecting the Toxicology of Pesticides in Food

IV. Occurrence of Pesticide Residues in Food

11 Nutritional Importance of Pesticides

I. Introduction

II. Pesticide Effects on Nutrients in Foods

III. General Remarks and Conclusions

