Nutritional Toxicology Volume 2
1st Edition
Description
Nutritional Toxicology, Volume II, discusses the various interactions between nutritional phenomena and toxicologic processes. It addresses particular subjects that have become substantially more important through the development of new knowledge, significant increases in knowledge, or increased awareness of potential effects on human health and well-being. The implications of such knowledge have impact on basic research, toxicity testing, public health, food, and agriculture programs, and food safety regulation. The book begins with a review of the role and importance of macro- and micronutrients on detoxification processes of foreign compounds after absorption. This is followed by separate chapters on mixed-function oxidation in the liver; the metabolic and nutritional effects of ethanol; the effects of malnutrition on drug metabolism; interaction of nutrient intake with DNA and chromatin; and how such interactions may affect the process of toxicogenesis in the nucleus. Subsequent chapters cover mutagens in cooked foods; food sensitivities; anatomical, cardiovascular, and behavioral effects of dietary caffeine; the toxicology of dietary tin, aluminum, and selenium; and the toxicology of pesticides in foods.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
1 Dietary Effects on Detoxification Processes
I. Introduction
II. Macronutrients in Detoxification
III. Micronutrients in Detoxification
IV. Conclusion
References
2 Effect of Nutrition on Monooxygenation and Conjugation in the Liver
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of Mixed-Function Oxidation in the Intact Liver
III. Regulation of Glucuronidation and Sulfation in the Intact Liver
IV. Compartmentation of Monooxygenation and Conjugation in Periportal and Pericentral Regions of the Liver Lobule
V. Future Directions
References
3 Metabolic and Nutritional Effects of Ethanol
I. Introduction
II. Metabolic Effects of Ethanol
III. Nutritional Effects of Ethanol
References
4 Effects of Malnutrition on Drug Metabolism and Toxicity in Humans
I. Introduction
II. Human Malnutrition
III. Dietary Effects on Drug Absorption
IV. Drug-Protein Binding and Drug Distribution
V. Renal Elimination of Drugs
VI. Biotransformation of Drugs
VII. Drug Receptors and Pharmacodynamic Responses
VIII. Drug-Induced Nutritional Disorders
IX. Drug-Induced Deficiencies of Water-Soluble Vitamins
X. Drug-Induced Deficiencies of Fat-Soluble Vitamins
XI. Antinutrient Effects of Contraceptive Steroids
XII. Conclusions
References
5 Nutritional Influences on Chromatin: Toxicological Implications
I. Introduction
II. Affinity of Toxigens toward Nuclear Chromatin
III. Nutritional Effects on Expression of Genes Involved in Toxigen Metabolism
IV. Role of the Nucleus in Detoxification
V. Future Directions
References
6 Mutagens in Cooked Foods
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence and Exposure
III. Quantitation
IV. Formation
V. Genotoxic and Carcinogenic Effects
VI. Metabolic Activation and Detoxification
VII. Modifiers of Mutagenic Activity
VIII. Conclusions
References
7 Allergic and Sensitivity Reactions to Food Components
I. Introduction and Classification
II. Primary Food Sensitivities
III. Secondary Food Sensitivities
References
8 Dietary Caffeine and Its Toxicity
I. Introduction
II. Acute Toxicity
III. Chronic Toxicity
IV. Anatomical Effects
V. Cardiovascular Effects
VI. Behavioral Effects
VII. Conclusion
References
9 The Toxicology of Dietary Tin, Aluminum, and Selenium
I. Tin
II. Aluminum
III. Selenium
References
10 Toxicology of Pesticide Residues in Foods
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms of Toxicity
III. Factors Affecting the Toxicology of Pesticides in Food
IV. Occurrence of Pesticide Residues in Food
References
11 Nutritional Importance of Pesticides
I. Introduction
II. Pesticide Effects on Nutrients in Foods
III. General Remarks and Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 20th February 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138307