Nutritional Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease presents studies on the important the role of nutrition in cardiovascular disease. The book contains 37 chapters organized into four parts. Part I contains papers on experimental approaches to nutritional prevention of cardiovascular disease. These include studies on cellular mechanisms relating salt to hypertension; salt sensitivity in experimental animals and man; and the relationship between nutrition and cardiovascular disease in experimental animals. Part II presents epidemiological studies of regional differences in cardiovascular disease and dietary risk factors. These include coronary heart disease trends in Japan linked to dietary alterations; blood pressure and dietary factors among farmers in northern and southern China; and dietary factors of hypertension. Part III focuses on clinical studies in nutritional prevention of cardiovascular disease. Topics covered include the role of dietary fat in regulating blood pressure and the effects of diet in mild hypertension. Part IV deals with dietary intervention for prevention of cardiovascular disease.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I Experimental Approach to Nutritional Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease

Cellular Mechanisms Relating Salt to Hypertension

Present Views on Salt Sensitivity in Experimental Animals and Man

Possible Relationship between Nutrition and Cardiovascular Disease in Experimental Animals

Effects of High Lipid Diet on Arterionecrosis as the Cause of Hypertensive Cerebral Hemorrhage

Nutritional Causation and Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases—Experimental Evidence in Animal Models and Man

Taurine and Experimental Hypertension

A Study on Substances Causing Vessel Injury Related to Hypertension in the Sucrose Feeding of SHRSP and SHR

Part II Epidemiological Studies of Regional Differences in Cardiovascular Disease and Dietary Risk Factors

Recent Trends of Coronary Heart Disease in Japan in Relation to Dietary Alterations

Mass Spectrometric Analysis of Eicosapentaenoic Acid in the Serum of Japanese Living on Isolated Islands and Farming Villages

Blood Pressure and Dietary Factors among Farmers in Northern and Southern China

Dietary Factors of Hypertension

Nutritional Factors and Cardiovascular Diseases in the Greek Islands Heart Study

Migration, Hypertension, and Pacific Perspectives for Prevention

Diet, Blood Pressure, and Multicollinearity

An Epidemiological Study on the Correlation of Urinary Sodium and Potassium Excretion to Blood Pressure in China: a Survey of 3477 Subjects from 15 Areas

Epidemiologic Research on Occurrences of Hypertension, Coronary Heart Disease, Stroke, and Their Risk Factors—a Preliminary Survey of 2708 Workers and Farmers in Guangzhou Region, China

Decline in the Japanese Cerebrovascular Mortality in Relation to Dietary Salt and Nutrient Intake

Changes in Risk Factors and Cardiovascular Mortality and Morbidity within Tanushimaru 1958-1982

"Aliquot Cups," Simple Method for Collecting Consecutive 24-Hour Urine Samples for Epidemiological and Clinical Studies

Alcohol Consumption and Blood Pressure in a Rural Community of Japan

The Epidemiological Analysis on Patients with Glucose Intolerance—Relationship between Blood Pressure and Food Intakes

Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Platelet Function in Japanese

Epidemiological Study on Ischemic Heart Diseases in Okinawan and in Okinawan-Americans Living in Honolulu

Diet and Serum Lipids in Japanese Children

Plasma Lipids, Lipoproteins, Apolipoprotein A-I and A-II Concentrations in Children with Family History of Premature Ischemic Heart Disease

Part III Clinical Studies in Nutritional Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease

Clinical Studies on Salt and Hypertension

Diet and Mild Hypertension

Fat Intake and Blood Pressure: Implications for Prevention

Effect of Weight Loss on the Return of Hypertension after Withdrawal of Prolonged Antihypertensive Therapy

Shimane Intervention Study—Effect of Reducing Dietary Sodium to Potassium Ratio on Blood Pressure in the Aged People

Effect of Administration of Highly Purified Eicosapentaenoic Acid on Platelet and Erythrocyte Functions in Patients with Thrombotic Disorders

Significance of Thromboxane A2 and Prostaglandin I2 in Coronary Artery Disease

Secondary Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases of Outpatients of the Nutrition Clinic

The Beneficial Effect of Exercise Therapy for Essential Hypertension and a Probable Mechanism—a Preliminary Report

Part IV Dietary Intervention for Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease

Nonpharmacologic Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases in the United States

Is the Reduction of Salt Intake Feasible in a Modern Community?

The Central and Essential Role of Nutrition in the Primary and Secondary Prevention of Coronary Heart Disease and Hypertension

Index