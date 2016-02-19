Nutritional Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease
1st Edition
Description
Nutritional Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease presents studies on the important the role of nutrition in cardiovascular disease.
The book contains 37 chapters organized into four parts. Part I contains papers on experimental approaches to nutritional prevention of cardiovascular disease. These include studies on cellular mechanisms relating salt to hypertension; salt sensitivity in experimental animals and man; and the relationship between nutrition and cardiovascular disease in experimental animals. Part II presents epidemiological studies of regional differences in cardiovascular disease and dietary risk factors. These include coronary heart disease trends in Japan linked to dietary alterations; blood pressure and dietary factors among farmers in northern and southern China; and dietary factors of hypertension.
Part III focuses on clinical studies in nutritional prevention of cardiovascular disease. Topics covered include the role of dietary fat in regulating blood pressure and the effects of diet in mild hypertension. Part IV deals with dietary intervention for prevention of cardiovascular disease.
Table of Contents
Part I Experimental Approach to Nutritional Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease
Cellular Mechanisms Relating Salt to Hypertension
Present Views on Salt Sensitivity in Experimental Animals and Man
Possible Relationship between Nutrition and Cardiovascular Disease in Experimental Animals
Effects of High Lipid Diet on Arterionecrosis as the Cause of Hypertensive Cerebral Hemorrhage
Nutritional Causation and Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases—Experimental Evidence in Animal Models and Man
Taurine and Experimental Hypertension
A Study on Substances Causing Vessel Injury Related to Hypertension in the Sucrose Feeding of SHRSP and SHR
Part II Epidemiological Studies of Regional Differences in Cardiovascular Disease and Dietary Risk Factors
Recent Trends of Coronary Heart Disease in Japan in Relation to Dietary Alterations
Mass Spectrometric Analysis of Eicosapentaenoic Acid in the Serum of Japanese Living on Isolated Islands and Farming Villages
Blood Pressure and Dietary Factors among Farmers in Northern and Southern China
Dietary Factors of Hypertension
Nutritional Factors and Cardiovascular Diseases in the Greek Islands Heart Study
Migration, Hypertension, and Pacific Perspectives for Prevention
Diet, Blood Pressure, and Multicollinearity
An Epidemiological Study on the Correlation of Urinary Sodium and Potassium Excretion to Blood Pressure in China: a Survey of 3477 Subjects from 15 Areas
Epidemiologic Research on Occurrences of Hypertension, Coronary Heart Disease, Stroke, and Their Risk Factors—a Preliminary Survey of 2708 Workers and Farmers in Guangzhou Region, China
Decline in the Japanese Cerebrovascular Mortality in Relation to Dietary Salt and Nutrient Intake
Changes in Risk Factors and Cardiovascular Mortality and Morbidity within Tanushimaru 1958-1982
"Aliquot Cups," Simple Method for Collecting Consecutive 24-Hour Urine Samples for Epidemiological and Clinical Studies
Alcohol Consumption and Blood Pressure in a Rural Community of Japan
The Epidemiological Analysis on Patients with Glucose Intolerance—Relationship between Blood Pressure and Food Intakes
Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Platelet Function in Japanese
Epidemiological Study on Ischemic Heart Diseases in Okinawan and in Okinawan-Americans Living in Honolulu
Diet and Serum Lipids in Japanese Children
Plasma Lipids, Lipoproteins, Apolipoprotein A-I and A-II Concentrations in Children with Family History of Premature Ischemic Heart Disease
Part III Clinical Studies in Nutritional Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease
Clinical Studies on Salt and Hypertension
Diet and Mild Hypertension
Fat Intake and Blood Pressure: Implications for Prevention
Effect of Weight Loss on the Return of Hypertension after Withdrawal of Prolonged Antihypertensive Therapy
Shimane Intervention Study—Effect of Reducing Dietary Sodium to Potassium Ratio on Blood Pressure in the Aged People
Effect of Administration of Highly Purified Eicosapentaenoic Acid on Platelet and Erythrocyte Functions in Patients with Thrombotic Disorders
Significance of Thromboxane A2 and Prostaglandin I2 in Coronary Artery Disease
Secondary Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases of Outpatients of the Nutrition Clinic
The Beneficial Effect of Exercise Therapy for Essential Hypertension and a Probable Mechanism—a Preliminary Report
Part IV Dietary Intervention for Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease
Nonpharmacologic Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases in the United States
Is the Reduction of Salt Intake Feasible in a Modern Community?
The Central and Essential Role of Nutrition in the Primary and Secondary Prevention of Coronary Heart Disease and Hypertension
Index
