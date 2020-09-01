Nutritional Management of Renal Disease

NORMAL AND ALTERED METABOLISM OF CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

1. The KDOQI/AND Clinical Practice Guidelines for Nutrition in Kidney Disease

Alp Ikizler and Lilian Cuppari

2. The Influence of Kidney Disease on Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism

William E. Mitch and Biruh Workeneh

3. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure

Andrzej Wiecek

4. Altered Lipid Metabolism and Serum Lipids in Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure

Nosratola D. Vaziri

5. Energy Metabolism and Energy Requirements in Chronic Kidney Disease

Rachelle Bross and MacKenzie Kerr Cervantes

6. Uremic Toxicity

Shaul G. Massry and Richard J. Glassock

7. Inflammation in Kidney Disease

Juan Jesus Carrero

8. Oxidative Stress and Catalytic (Labile) Iron in Kidney Disease

Sudhir V. Shah and sundararaman swaminathan

9. Carbonyl Stress in Kidney Disease

Toshio Miyata

10. Effect of Acidemia and Alkalemia on Nutrition and Metabolism

Harold A. Franch

11. The Human Microbiome in Kidney Disease

Dominic Raj

TREATMENT OF ALTERED METABOLISM IN CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

12. Assessment and Risk Factors for Protein-Energy Status and Frailty in Chronic Kidney Disease

Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh

13. Causes and Treatment of Protein-Energy Wasting in Kidney Disease

Csaba P. Kovesdy and Keiichi Sumida

14. Prevention and Management of Cardiovascular Disease in Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure

Pranav Garimella, Daniel E. Weiner and Mark J. Sarnak

15. Effect of Nutritional Status and Changes in Nutrient Intake on Renal Function

Connie Rhee

NUTRITION AND SLOWING OF PROGRESSIVE CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

16. Low Protein, Amino Acid and Ketoacid Diets to Slow the Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease and Improve Metabolic Control of Uremia

Denis Fouque

17. Disorders of Phosphorus Homeostasis: Potential Targets for Therapy of Progressive Kidney Disease

Orlando Gutierrez

18. Therapeutic Strategies for the Toxic Effects of Tryptophan Metabolites

Laetitia Koppe

19. Alkalization to Retard Progression of Chronic Kidney Failure

Donald Everett Wesson, Nimrit Goraya and Kalani Raphael

MINERAL AND VITAMIN METABOLISM IN KIDNEY DISEASE

20. Nutritional Management of Sodium, Chloride and Water in Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure

Michel Burnier Sr.

21. Management of Potassium in Chronic Kidney Disease and Acute Kidney Injury

David Stjules and Anuja Pradip Shah

22. Magnesium and Kidney Disease

Massy A. Ziad, Mugurel Apetrii and Adrian Covic

23. Calcium, Phosphorus, PTH, FGF-23, Vitamin D and Renal Bone Disease

Kevin J Martin

24. Phosphorus Metabolism and Fibroblast Growth Factor 23 in Chronic Kidney Disease

Michel Chonchol

25. Vitamin D in Kidney Disease

Julia Scialla

26. Vitamin Metabolism and Requirements in Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure

Charles Chazot

27. Trace Elements, Toxic Metals, and Metalloids in Kidney Disease

sundararaman swaminathan

NUTRITIONAL MANAGEMENT OF CLINICAL CONDITIONS ASSOCIATED WITH KIDNEY DISEASE

28. Nutritional and Non-Nutritional Management of Proteinuria and the Nephrotic Syndrome

George Kaysen, Alessio Molfino and Maria Ida Amabile

29. Overview of the Nutritional Management of Non-Dialyzed Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh

30. Use of Dietary Therapy in Far Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease to Delay Renal Replacement Therapy or Facilitate Infrequent Dialysis

Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh

31. Nutritional Management of Maintenance Hemodialysis Patients

Joel D. Kopple, MD and Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh

32. Nutritional Management of Chronic Peritoneal Dialysis Patients

Peter Stenvinkel, Bengt Lindholm, Olof Heimburger and Carla Maria Avesani

33. Nutritional Management of Kidney Transplantation

Maria Chan and Steven Chadban

34. Nutritional Management of the Pediatric Patient with Kidney Disease

Vimal Chadha and Bradley A. Warady

35. Nutritional Management of Acute Kidney Injury

Wilfred Druml

36. Nutritional Prevention and Treatment of Urinary Tract Stones

David S. Goldfarb and Neera Dahl

37. Nutrition and Blood Pressure

Joel D. Kopple, MD and Norio Hanafusa

38. Nutrition and Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease

Angela Yee Moon Wang

OBESITY, METABOLIC SYNDROME AND DIABETES MELLITUS

39. Effect of Obesity and the Metabolic Syndrome on Incident Kidney Disease and the Progression to Chronic Kidney Failure

Holly J. Kramer

40. Nutritional and Metabolic Management of Obesity and the Metabolic Syndrome in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

Allon Friedman

41. Bariatric Surgery and Kidney Disease

Bruce Wolfe, Nancy Puzziferri and Allon Friedman

42. Nutritional and Metabolic Management of the Diabetic Patient with Chronic Kidney Disease

Mark Williams

43. Uric acid, Fructose, Purines and Kidney Disease

Richard J. Johnson, Duk-Hee Kang and Takahiko Nakagawa

SPECIAL TECHNIQUES FOR DELIVERY OF NUTRIENTS

44. Oral and Enteral Supplements in Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure

Daniel Teta

45. Intradialytic Parenteral Nutrition, Intraperitoneal Nutrition and Nutritional Hemodialysis

Ramnath Dukkipati

46. Nutritional Management of Patients Treated with Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy

Enrico Fiaccadori, Alice Sabatino and Francesca Di Mario

47. Motivating the Kidney Disease Patient to Nutrition Adherence and Other Healthy Lifestyle Activities

Steve Martino, Noel Quinn, John Sellinger, Lydia Chwastiak and Frederic Finkelstein

48. Anorexia and Appetite Stimulants in Chronic Kidney Disease

Juan Jesus Carrero

49. Herbal Supplements in Patients with Kidney Disease

Alison Steiber

50. Drug Nutrient Interactions in Renal Failure

Raimund Hirschberg

PREVENTION OF FRAILTY AND IMPROVEMENT OF PHYSICAL PERFORMANCE

51. Physical Exercise Training for Kidney Disease Patients

Thomas Storer

52. Use of Anabolic and Anti-Antigrowth Agents in Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure

Kirsten Johansen

53. Non-Nutritional and Non-Hormonal Methods Effects on Muscle Strength and Physical Performance

August Heidland