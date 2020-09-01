Nutritional Management of Renal Disease
4th Edition
Description
Nutritional Management of Renal Disease, Fourth Edition offers in-depth reviews of the metabolic and nutritional disorders prevalent in patients with renal disease and serves as an in-depth reference source concerning nutrition and kidney disease. This classic translational reference provides correct diagnosis - and therefore correct treatment - of renal, metabolic, and nutritional disorders,. Nephrologists, diebetologists, endocrinologists, dieticians, and nutritionists depend on a strong understanding of the molecular basis for the disease. This fourth edition includes thorough new case reports, offering expert advice on how to use the latest research and clinical findings in counseling patients about dietary and lifestyle options. Readers gain insight into which treatments, medications, and diets to use based on the history, progression, and genetic make-up of a patient.
Key Features
- Includes the latest comprehensive clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) for the nutritional management of kidney disease from the National Kidney Foundation and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, covering recommendations for each essential nutrient, as well as for some nonessential nutrients
- Presents a comprehensive, translational look at all aspects of metabolic and nutritional disorders in one reference
- Provides a common language for nephrologists, nutritionists, endocrinologists, and other interested physicians to assimilate information and discuss the underlying research and translation of best practices for the nutritional management and prevention of renal disease
- Saves clinicians and researchers time in quickly accessing the very latest details on nutritional practice as opposed to searching through thousands of journal articles
Readership
Residents/fellows/clinical researchers in nephrology, nephrologists, diabetologists, endocrinologists, nutirtionists
Table of Contents
NORMAL AND ALTERED METABOLISM OF CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE
1. The KDOQI/AND Clinical Practice Guidelines for Nutrition in Kidney Disease
Alp Ikizler and Lilian Cuppari
2. The Influence of Kidney Disease on Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
William E. Mitch and Biruh Workeneh
3. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure
Andrzej Wiecek
4. Altered Lipid Metabolism and Serum Lipids in Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure
Nosratola D. Vaziri
5. Energy Metabolism and Energy Requirements in Chronic Kidney Disease
Rachelle Bross and MacKenzie Kerr Cervantes
6. Uremic Toxicity
Shaul G. Massry and Richard J. Glassock
7. Inflammation in Kidney Disease
Juan Jesus Carrero
8. Oxidative Stress and Catalytic (Labile) Iron in Kidney Disease
Sudhir V. Shah and sundararaman swaminathan
9. Carbonyl Stress in Kidney Disease
Toshio Miyata
10. Effect of Acidemia and Alkalemia on Nutrition and Metabolism
Harold A. Franch
11. The Human Microbiome in Kidney Disease
Dominic Raj
TREATMENT OF ALTERED METABOLISM IN CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE
12. Assessment and Risk Factors for Protein-Energy Status and Frailty in Chronic Kidney Disease
Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh
13. Causes and Treatment of Protein-Energy Wasting in Kidney Disease
Csaba P. Kovesdy and Keiichi Sumida
14. Prevention and Management of Cardiovascular Disease in Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure
Pranav Garimella, Daniel E. Weiner and Mark J. Sarnak
15. Effect of Nutritional Status and Changes in Nutrient Intake on Renal Function
Connie Rhee
NUTRITION AND SLOWING OF PROGRESSIVE CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE
16. Low Protein, Amino Acid and Ketoacid Diets to Slow the Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease and Improve Metabolic Control of Uremia
Denis Fouque
17. Disorders of Phosphorus Homeostasis: Potential Targets for Therapy of Progressive Kidney Disease
Orlando Gutierrez
18. Therapeutic Strategies for the Toxic Effects of Tryptophan Metabolites
Laetitia Koppe
19. Alkalization to Retard Progression of Chronic Kidney Failure
Donald Everett Wesson, Nimrit Goraya and Kalani Raphael
MINERAL AND VITAMIN METABOLISM IN KIDNEY DISEASE
20. Nutritional Management of Sodium, Chloride and Water in Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure
Michel Burnier Sr.
21. Management of Potassium in Chronic Kidney Disease and Acute Kidney Injury
David Stjules and Anuja Pradip Shah
22. Magnesium and Kidney Disease
Massy A. Ziad, Mugurel Apetrii and Adrian Covic
23. Calcium, Phosphorus, PTH, FGF-23, Vitamin D and Renal Bone Disease
Kevin J Martin
24. Phosphorus Metabolism and Fibroblast Growth Factor 23 in Chronic Kidney Disease
Michel Chonchol
25. Vitamin D in Kidney Disease
Julia Scialla
26. Vitamin Metabolism and Requirements in Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure
Charles Chazot
27. Trace Elements, Toxic Metals, and Metalloids in Kidney Disease
sundararaman swaminathan
NUTRITIONAL MANAGEMENT OF CLINICAL CONDITIONS ASSOCIATED WITH KIDNEY DISEASE
28. Nutritional and Non-Nutritional Management of Proteinuria and the Nephrotic Syndrome
George Kaysen, Alessio Molfino and Maria Ida Amabile
29. Overview of the Nutritional Management of Non-Dialyzed Chronic Kidney Disease Patients
Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh
30. Use of Dietary Therapy in Far Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease to Delay Renal Replacement Therapy or Facilitate Infrequent Dialysis
Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh
31. Nutritional Management of Maintenance Hemodialysis Patients
Joel D. Kopple, MD and Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh
32. Nutritional Management of Chronic Peritoneal Dialysis Patients
Peter Stenvinkel, Bengt Lindholm, Olof Heimburger and Carla Maria Avesani
33. Nutritional Management of Kidney Transplantation
Maria Chan and Steven Chadban
34. Nutritional Management of the Pediatric Patient with Kidney Disease
Vimal Chadha and Bradley A. Warady
35. Nutritional Management of Acute Kidney Injury
Wilfred Druml
36. Nutritional Prevention and Treatment of Urinary Tract Stones
David S. Goldfarb and Neera Dahl
37. Nutrition and Blood Pressure
Joel D. Kopple, MD and Norio Hanafusa
38. Nutrition and Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease
Angela Yee Moon Wang
OBESITY, METABOLIC SYNDROME AND DIABETES MELLITUS
39. Effect of Obesity and the Metabolic Syndrome on Incident Kidney Disease and the Progression to Chronic Kidney Failure
Holly J. Kramer
40. Nutritional and Metabolic Management of Obesity and the Metabolic Syndrome in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease
Allon Friedman
41. Bariatric Surgery and Kidney Disease
Bruce Wolfe, Nancy Puzziferri and Allon Friedman
42. Nutritional and Metabolic Management of the Diabetic Patient with Chronic Kidney Disease
Mark Williams
43. Uric acid, Fructose, Purines and Kidney Disease
Richard J. Johnson, Duk-Hee Kang and Takahiko Nakagawa
SPECIAL TECHNIQUES FOR DELIVERY OF NUTRIENTS
44. Oral and Enteral Supplements in Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure
Daniel Teta
45. Intradialytic Parenteral Nutrition, Intraperitoneal Nutrition and Nutritional Hemodialysis
Ramnath Dukkipati
46. Nutritional Management of Patients Treated with Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy
Enrico Fiaccadori, Alice Sabatino and Francesca Di Mario
47. Motivating the Kidney Disease Patient to Nutrition Adherence and Other Healthy Lifestyle Activities
Steve Martino, Noel Quinn, John Sellinger, Lydia Chwastiak and Frederic Finkelstein
48. Anorexia and Appetite Stimulants in Chronic Kidney Disease
Juan Jesus Carrero
49. Herbal Supplements in Patients with Kidney Disease
Alison Steiber
50. Drug Nutrient Interactions in Renal Failure
Raimund Hirschberg
PREVENTION OF FRAILTY AND IMPROVEMENT OF PHYSICAL PERFORMANCE
51. Physical Exercise Training for Kidney Disease Patients
Thomas Storer
52. Use of Anabolic and Anti-Antigrowth Agents in Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure
Kirsten Johansen
53. Non-Nutritional and Non-Hormonal Methods Effects on Muscle Strength and Physical Performance
August Heidland
Details
- No. of pages:
- 866
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128185407
About the Editor
Joel Kopple
Dr. Kopple is a former president of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) and has been active in the National Kidney Foundation's professional education and scientific divisions. He served as chairman of NKF's Scientific Advisory Board and as a member of the Research Endowment Board. Locally, he served in numerous leadership capacities, including chairman of the National Kidney Foundation of Southern California's Medical Advisory Board
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Public Health, Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA and UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, Torrance, California, USA
Shaul Massry
Dr. Massry is Professor Emeritus of Medicine and Physiology & Biophysics at the Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA. He Served as Chief of its Division of Nephrology from 1974 to 2000. He has received honorary doctorates from 14 universities across Europe, including the oldest and prestigious Charles University (Prague, Czech Republic), The University of Bologna (Italy), and the University of Padua (Italy). He is an honorary member of many international professional societies including the Italian, Polish, Bulgarian, Hungarian, Czechoslovakian, Indian, and Israel Societies of Nephrology. He is also an honorary member of the Belgian, Polish, Russian and Bulgarian Academies of Science, as well as the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Thailand and London.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Pediatrics and Public Health and Chief of Nephrology, UCI School of Medicine, Irvine, CA; Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh
Dr. Kalantar-Zadeh is Professor of Medicine, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Pediatrics and Public Health and Chief of Nephrology, UCI School of Medicine, Irvine, CA; Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, Los Angeles, CA. He has conducted research on kidney disease outcomes and epidemiology, diabetes and obesity, cardiovascular risks in CKD, malnutrition and wasting in chronic diseases, inflammation and cachexia, renal osteodystrophy and mineral disorders, sodium and potassium disarrays, anemia and iron deficiency, disparities and quality of life in CKD, and acid-base disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Pediatrics and Public Health and Chief of Nephrology, UCI School of Medicine, Irvine, CA; Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Denis Fouque
Denis Fouque is Chief, Division of Nephrology, Hypertension, Nutrition and Dialysis at Hôpital Edouard HERRIOT, Lyon, France
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Nephrology, Hypertension, Nutrition and Dialysis, Hôpital Edouard HERRIOT, Lyon, France