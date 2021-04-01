Nutritional and Health Aspects of Food in the Balkans
1st Edition
Description
Nutritional and Health Aspects of Food in Balkan Countries provides an analysis of traditional and ethnic foods from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia, Romania, Moldova, and the European part of Turkey. The book addresses the history of use, origin, composition and preparation, ingredient origin, nutritional aspects, and the effects on health for various foods and food products in each of these countries. In addition, it covers local and international regulations and provides suggestions on how to harmonize these regulations to promote global availability of these foods.
As a volume in a series co-produced with the Global Harmonization Initiative, this title is sure to be a welcomed reference for nutrition researchers and professionals, including nutritionists, dieticians, food scientists, food technologists, toxicologists, regulators, product developers, educators and students.
Key Features
- Analyzes nutritional and health claims related to Balkan Countries
- Includes traditional and ethnic foods
- Explores both scientific and anecdotal diet-based health claims
- Examines if foods meet regulatory requirements and how to remedy noncompliance
- Reviews the influence of historical eating habits on today’s diets
Readership
Nutrition researchers and professionals, including nutritionists, dieticians, food scientists, food technologists, toxicologists, regulators, and product developers as well as educators and students
Table of Contents
1. Traditional Balkan foods in a global context: An introduction
2. History of eating habits in the Balkans
3. Balkan food cultures and traditions
4. Food, nutrition and health in Albania
5. Food, nutrition and health in Bosnia and Herzegovina
6. Food, nutrition and health in Bulgaria
7. Food, nutrition and health in Croatia
8. Food, nutrition and health in Greece
9. Food, nutrition and health in Kosovo
10. Food, nutrition and health in Macedonia
11. Food, nutrition and health in Montenegro
12. Food, nutrition and health in Serbia
13. Food, nutrition and health in Slovenia
14. Food, nutrition and health in Romania
15. Food, nutrition and health in Moldova
16. Food, nutrition and health in Turkey, the European part
17. Common nutrition and health issues
18. Common regulatory issues and proposals to harmonise regulations
19. Traditional Balkan Foods: Future Outlook
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128207826
About the Editor
Alina-Ioana Gostin
Dr. Eng. Alina-Ioana Gostin is currently a lecturer at College of Food, University College Birmingham, UK, teaching in the areas of Food Science and Technology, Food Safety, Diet and Nutrition. She holds a diplomat engineering diploma in Food Technology from Dunarea de Jos University of Galati, Romania, and a PhD in the area of physical sciences in creating milk gel microstructures with increased functional and structural properties, done in collaboration with the Department of Food Engineering of Technical University of Dresden, Germany. Dr Gostin’s research interests focus on technologies that improve quality and safety of foods. She is director of the Ambassador Programme of the Global Harmonization Initiative (GHI), member of the Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST) and of the Nutrition and Climate Change eGroup within United Nations System Standing Committee on Nutrition (UNSCN).
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Food, University College Birmingham, UK
