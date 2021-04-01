Nutritional and Health Aspects of Food in the Balkans

Nutritional and Health Aspects of Food in Balkan Countries provides an analysis of traditional and ethnic foods from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia, Romania, Moldova, and the European part of Turkey. The book addresses the history of use, origin, composition and preparation, ingredient origin, nutritional aspects, and the effects on health for various foods and food products in each of these countries. In addition, it covers local and international regulations and provides suggestions on how to harmonize these regulations to promote global availability of these foods.

As a volume in a series co-produced with the Global Harmonization Initiative, this title is sure to be a welcomed reference for nutrition researchers and professionals, including nutritionists, dieticians, food scientists, food technologists, toxicologists, regulators, product developers, educators and students.