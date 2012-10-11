Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780123918840, 9780123918857

Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease

3rd Edition

Editors: Ann Coulston Carol Boushey Mario Ferruzzi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123918840
eBook ISBN: 9780123918857
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 2012
Page Count: 920
Description

Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease, Third Edition is a comprehensive clinical nutrition textbook that integrates food issues with nutrition to provide a unique perspective to disease prevention/control. A proven classroom resource for understanding how nutrition can be used to improve health status, this book focuses on the clinical applications and disease prevention of nutrition, clearly linking the contributions of basic science to applied nutrition research and, in turn, to research-based patient care guidelines. The diversity of material makes this text useful for nutritional scientists and also for upper division nutrition course work.

This new edition contains chapters that have been completed updated and features 26 new authors or co-authors. Topics include: Surgery for Severe Obesity; Snacking and Energy Balance in Humans; Phytochemicals in the Prevention and Treatment of Obesity and Its Related Cancers; Bioavailability and Metabolism of Bioactive Compounds from Foods; and Dietary Bioactive Compounds for Health. There are also discussions on bioactive components present in edible plants of particular interest for the prevention of disease; management of patients who have undergone surgical treatment for obesity; and greatly expanded coverage of biomarkers used to monitor nutrition interventions. Updated appendices include the latest dietary reference intakes.

This book is aimed at upper division undergraduates and graduate students in nutrition and dietetics; professional nutritionists; dieticians; epidemiologists; general practitioners; nurse practitioners; and family medicine physicians.

Key Features

  • Selected for inclusion in Doody's Core Titles 2013, an essential collection development tool for health sciences libraries
  • Integration of food issues with nutrition provides a unique perspective to disease prevention/control
  • Material in the book is up-to-date with current research
  • Individual sections of the book can be used for mini-courses or in-depth study
  • Diversity of material makes this text useful for nutritional scientists and also for upper division nutrition course work

Readership

Upper division undergraduates and graduate students in nutrition and dietetics; professional nutritionists, dieticians, epidemiologists, general practitioners, nurse practitioners, and family medicine physicians

Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Section 1: Research Methodology

Chapter 1. Dietary Assessment Methodology

I Introduction

II Dietary Assessment Methods

III Dietary Assessment in Different Study Designs

IV Dietary Assessment in Special Populations

V Selected Issues in Dietary Assessment Methods

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 2. Assessment of Dietary Supplement Use

I Introduction

II Methods for Assessing Dietary Supplement Intake

III Dietary Supplement Composition Databases for Analysis of Dietary Supplement Intake

IV The Dietary Supplement Label

V Authoritative Information and Resources about Dietary Supplements

VI How to Report Problems with Dietary Supplement Intake

VII Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Physical and Clinical Assessment of Nutrition Status

I Introduction

II Components of Clinical Assessment

III Body Composition Assessment

IV Physical Manifestations of Malnutrition

V Functional Assessment

VI Multicomponent Assessment Tools

VII Summary

References

Chapter 4. Energy Requirement Methodology

I Introduction

II Components of Daily Energy Expenditure

III Total Energy Expenditure

IV Recommended Energy Intakes

References

Chapter 5. Application of Research Paradigms to Nutrition Practice

I Introduction

II Broad Research Areas

III Evidence-Based Practice

IV Translational Research

V Summary

References

Chapter 6. Overview of Nutritional Epidemiology

I Introduction

II Principles of Exposure Measurement in Nutritional Epidemiology

III Study Designs Used in Nutritional Epidemiology

IV Interpretation of Cause and Effect in Nutritional Epidemiology

V Obstacles to Finding Associations of Dietary Intake and Disease Risk

VI Future Research Directions

References

Chapter 7. Analysis, Presentation, and Interpretation of Dietary Data

I Introduction

II Analysis of Dietary Data

III Presentation of Data

IV Interpretation of Data

V Conclusion

References

Chapter 8. Current Theoretical Bases for Nutrition Intervention and Their Uses

I The Importance of Understanding Influences on Dietary Behavior

II What is Theory?

III Explanatory and Change Theories

IV Unique Features of Diet-Related Behavior to Consider When Using Theory

V Important Theories and their Key Constructs

VI Findings Regarding Applications of Theory to Nutritional Behavior

VII Constructs and Issues Across Theories

VIII Implications and Opportunities

References

Chapter 9. Nutrition Intervention: Lessons from Clinical Trials

I Introduction

II Common Components of Dietary Interventions in Clinical Trials

III Conceptual Models of Motivation

IV Theories Used in Achieving Dietary Behavior Change in Clinical Trials

V Summary

References

Chapter 10. Tools and Techniques to Facilitate Nutrition Intervention

I Introduction

II The Nutrition Education and Counseling Process

III The Teaching/Learning Process

IV Nutrition Education Techniques

V Behavior Change Techniques

VI Conclusion

References

Chapter 11. Evaluation of Nutrition Interventions

I Introduction

II Overview: Types of Nutrition Intervention Program Evaluations

III Outcomes or End Points Used to Assess Intervention Effectiveness

IV Design of Nutrition Intervention Evaluations

V Measurement Issues when Assessing Dietary Change and other Intervention Outcomes

VI Dietary Assessment Instruments and their Applicability for Intervention Evaluation

VII Conclusion

References

Chapter 12. Biomarkers and Their Use in Nutrition Intervention

I Introduction

II Biomarkers of Dietary Intake or Exposure

III Functional Biomarkers and Markers of Biological Effects

IV Biomarkers of Genetic Susceptibility

V Metabolomics for Biomarker Discovery

VI Criteria for Selecting and Using Biomarkers

VII Summary

References

Section 2: Nutrition for Health Maintainence, Prevention, and Disease-specific Treatment

Chapter 13. Nutrition Guidelines to Maintain Health

I Introduction

II Guidelines for Nutrient Intakes

III Guidelines for Healthy Food Choices: Dietary Guidelines for Americans

IV Selected Government Resources to Promote Nutritional Health

V Conclusion

References

Chapter 14. Nutrition, Health Policy, and the Problem of Proof

I Background Considerations

II The Matter of Proof

III Approaches

IV Conclusion

References

Chapter 15. Choline and Brain Development

I Introduction

II Choline Metabolism and Biochemistry

III Choline in Foods and Dietary Requirements

IV Choline and Neural Development

V Long-Lasting Consequences of Prenatal Choline Availability

VI Implications for Human Brain Development

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 16. Nutritional Recommendations for Athletes

I Introduction

II Energy Requirements for Athletes

III Macronutrient Recommendations for Athletes

IV Micronutrient Requirements for Athletes

V Fluid Requirements for Athletes

VI Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 17. Nutrition for Children with Special Health Care Needs

I Introduction

II The Role of Nutrition in Preventing Developmental Problems

III The Functional Approach to Nutrition Assessment for Children with Special Needs

IV Evidence-Based Interventions for Selected Conditions

V Conclusion

References

Chapter 18. Antioxidants in Health and Disease

I Introduction

II Antioxidants in Disease Etiology, Prevention, and Treatment

III Overall Conclusion and Discussion

References

Chapter 19. Diet and Supplements in the Prevention and Treatment of Eye Diseases

I Introduction

II Cataract

III Age-Related Macular Degeneration

IV Diabetic Retinopathy

V Overall Summary

References

Chapter 20. Nutrients and Food Constituents in Cognitive Decline and Neurodegenerative Disease

I Introduction

II Gender Differences in Dementia

III Oxidative Stress in Aging

IV Inflammation

V Age–Alzheimer’s Disease Parallels

VI Polyphenol Supplementation and Reductions of Oxidative Stress and Inflammation

VII Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 21. Phytochemicals in the Prevention and Treatment of Obesity and Its Related Cancers

I Introduction

II Role of Adipose Tissue in Obesity

III Obesity-Related Cancers

IV Phytochemicals in Obesity and Its Related Cancers

V Conclusion

References

Chapter 22. Bioavailability and Metabolism of Bioactive Compounds from Foods

I Introduction

II Bioavailability of Water-Soluble Compounds

III Lipid-Soluble Compounds

IV Summary

References

Chapter 23. Genetics of Human Obesity

I Introduction

II Genetic Epidemiology of Human Obesity

III Why Does it Matter?

IV The Search for Obesity Genes

V Gene–Environment Interactions

VI Single-Gene Obesity in Humans

VII The Leptin–Melanocortin Pathway

VIII Association of Susceptibility Genes with Obesity Phenotypes

IX Rare Genetic Syndromes with Obesity as a Prominent Feature

X Clinical Implications of the Discovery of Obesity Genes

References

Chapter 24. Obesity: Overview of Treatments and Interventions

I Introduction

II Assessment of Overweight and Obesity

III Lifestyle Modification

IV Pharmaceutical Intervention

V Surgical Treatment

VI Special Issues in the Treatment of Pediatric Obesity

VII Acute Weight Loss Versus Maintaining Long-Term Weight Loss

VIII The Future of Weight Management

References

Chapter 25. Surgery for Severe Obesity

I Introduction

II Bariatric Surgical Procedures

III Clinical Aspects

IV Preoperative Assessment

V The Role of Preoperative Weight Loss

VI Postoperative Management

VII Nutrients

VIII Long-Term Concerns

IX Conclusions

References

Chapter 26. Behavioral Risk Factors for Overweight and Obesity: Diet and Physical Activity

I Introduction

II Physical Activity

III Dietary Intake Factors

IV Summary and Public Health Recommendations

V Conclusion

References

Chapter 27. Snacking and Energy Balance in Humans

I Definitions of Snacking

II Prevalence of Snacking

III Types of Snacks Consumed

IV Snacking and Energy Balance

V Snacking and Overweight and Obesity

VI Snacking and Weight Loss or Maintenance

VII The Role of Snacks in a Healthy Diet

VIII Conclusions and Recommendations

References

Chapter 28. Genetic Influences on Blood Lipids and Cardiovascular Disease Risk

I Introduction

II Representative Genome-Wide Association Studies

III Development of Cardiovascular Score

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 29. The Role of Diet in the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease

I Introduction

II Food-Based Guidance

III Dietary Fat

IV Dietary Carbohydrate

V Dietary Protein

VI Dietary Cholesterol

VII Conclusions

References

Chapter 30. Nutrition, Lifestyle, and Hypertension

I Introduction

II Individual Nutrients and Blood Pressure

III Other Dietary and Lifestyle Modifications

IV Current Recommendations and Implementation

V Summary

Appendix 2 National Institutes of Health

References

Chapter 31. Obesity and the Risk for Type 2 Diabetes

I Introduction

II Definitions and Classifications of Obesity and Diabetes

III Why are the Obese at Risk?

IV Conclusion

References

Chapter 32. The Role of Diet in the Prevention and Treatment of Diabetes

I Introduction

II Diagnostic Criteria and Diabetes Categories

III Medical Nutrition Therapy for Diabetes Prevention and Treatment

IV Approaches to Reduce Complications

V Gestational Diabetes

VI Nutrient Intake Considerations

VII Collaborative Efforts for Diabetes Prevention and Treatment

VIII Conclusion

References

Chapter 33. Nutritional Management for Gestational Diabetes

I Introduction

II Screening and Diagnosis

III Complications

IV Nutrition Management

V Clinical Outcomes

VI Pharmacological Agents

VII Physical Activity

VIII Postpartum Follow-UP

IX Prevention

X Conclusion

References

Chapter 34. Nutrition and Genetic Factors in Carcinogenesis

I Introduction

II Background and Definitions

III Mechanisms of Diet–Gene Interactions

IV Methodological Issues

V Diet–Gene Interactions and cancer

VI Future Directions

References

Chapter 35. Nutrition and Cancers of the Breast, Endometrium, and Ovary

I Introduction

II Breast Cancer

III Endometrial Cancer

IV Ovarian Cancer

V Summary and Conclusion

References

Chapter 36. Nutrition and Prostate Cancer

I Introduction

II Descriptive Epidemiology of Prostate Cancer

III Studies of Diet in Relation to Prostate Cancer

IV Genetics and Gene–Environment Interactions

V Conclusions and Implications for Prevention and Treatment

References

Chapter 37. Nutrition and Colon Cancer

I Introduction

II Fruits, Vegetables, and Legumes

III Meat

IV Milk and Dairy Foods

V Whole Grains

VI Beverages

VII Summary

References

Chapter 38. Intestinal Microflora and Diet in Health

I Introduction

II Distribution and Diversity of the Human Intestinal Microflora

III Bacterial Colonization, Succession, and Metabolism

IV Functions of the Gastrointestinal Tract Microflora

V Methodology for Studying Intestinal Microflora

VI Influence of Diet on Intestinal Microflora

VII Challenges in the Field

References

Chapter 39. Nutritional Management of Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Short Bowel Syndrome

I Inflammatory Bowel Disease

II Short Bowel Syndrome

III Conclusions

References

Chapter 40. Nutrient Considerations in Lactose Intolerance

I Introduction

II Lactose in the Diet

III Digestion of Lactose

IV Loss of Lactase Activity

V Diagnosis of Lactose Maldigestion

VI Lactose Maldigestion and Intolerance Symptoms

VII Lactose Digestion, Calcium, and Osteoporosis

VIII Dietary Management for Lactose Maldigestion

IX Gene Therapy for Lactose Intolerance

X Summary

References

Chapter 41. Nutritional Considerations in the Management of Celiac Disease

I Introduction

II Symptoms of Celiac Disease

III Diagnosis of Celiac Disease

IV Treatment of Celiac Disease with a Gluten-Free Diet

V Management of the Complications of Celiac Disease

VI Summary

References

Chapter 42. Nutrition and Cystic Fibrosis

I Overview of Cystic Fibrosis

II Malnutrition in Cystic Fibrosis

III Nutrition Assessment

IV Nutrition Management

V Conclusions

References

Chapter 43. Current Understanding of Vitamin D Metabolism, Nutritional Status, and Role in Disease Prevention

I Introduction

II Metabolism of Vitamin D

III Sources of vitamin D

IV Vitamin D Nutritional Status Assessment and Relation to Disease Risk

V Dietary Requirements

VI Safety of Vitamin D

VII Conclusion

References

Chapter 44. Osteoporosis: The Early Years

I Introduction

II Acquiring Peak Bone Mass and Bone Strength

III Skeletal Fragility in Children

IV Nutrition and Development of Peak Bone Mass

V Conclusion

References

Chapter 45. Osteoporosis in Adults

I Introduction

II The Skeleton

III Adult Bone Maintenance

IV Diagnosis of Osteoporosis

V Osteoporosis Prevention and Treatment

VI Conclusion

References

Appendix: Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs)

Index

About the Editor

Ann Coulston

Ann M. Coulston, MS, RD, has a more than 20-year history of clinical research at Stanford University Medical Center where her research centered on carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, the nutritional management of diabetes, and insulin resistance. She has provided nutrition consultation to the food and healthcare industry, public relations firms, and Internet companies. She is past-president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (formerly the American Dietetic Association) and has been recognized by the American Dietetic Association Foundation for excellence in the practice of clinical nutrition and the practice of research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Nutrition Consultant, Santa Fe, NM, USA

Carol Boushey

Carol J. Boushey, PHD, MPH, RD, is an Associate Researcher in the Epidemiology Program of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center and an Adjunct Professor in the Nutrition Science Department at Purdue University. Her research includes dietary assessment methods, dietary patterns, and quantitative methods. At the Cancer Center, she directs the Nutrition Shared Resource. She serves on the editorial board of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the Nutrition Committee of the American Heart Association.

Affiliations and Expertise

Epidemiology Program, University of Hawaii Cancer Center, Honolulu, HI, USA

Mario Ferruzzi

Mario G. Ferruzzi, PhD is a Professor of Food Science and Nutrition at Purdue University. His research interests are in the area of phytochemical bioavailability, metabolism and their role in chronic disease prevention. Additionally, he has industrial experience in product research and development. Prior to joining Purdue in 2004, he was a Research & Development Scientist with Nestlé R&D in Marysville, OH and Lausanne, Switzerland. He is a member of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), and the American Chemical Society (ACS).

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Food Science, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA

Reviews

"While this book would be best used by dietitians, it can be a good resource for all healthcare professionals working with patients. In the past five years, new research has emerged regarding nutrition and its role in disease management as well as prevention, so this update is needed." --Doody.com, 2013

Praise for the Third Edition:
"Health care researchers and practitioners in the US and Canada compile the current knowledge in clinical nutrition, and summarize the rationale and science base of its applications in preventing and treating disease." --Reference and Research Book News, February 2013

"I think this book is remarkably useful to people like me; a practicing physician. There is a pleasant uniformity to the prose suggesting that the editors have done a great job in homogenizing, as it were, the style. The chapters I read were really informative--I particularly liked chapter 3, which had a wealth of information about the physical manifestations of malnutrition. I was completely unaware of most of them and found this very useful; in fact, it will add a great deal to how well I can assess the nutritional status of my patients and how to help them remedy deficiencies in their diet. This book should be a great success!" --Mariane Legato, MD, FACP, Professor Emerita of Clinical Medicine, Columbia University College of Medicine, New York, NY; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins, Department of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA

"In this third edition, the editors continue to identify key experts in nutrition science who discuss in depth a broad spectrum of topics from basic concepts of nutrient requirements to a translational research model calling for interdisciplinary approaches linking discoveries at the molecular level to individual and public health. This book is a wonderful resource!" --Mary Jo Feeney, MS, RD, FADA, Consultant to Food and Agricultural Industries, Los Altos, CA, USA

"A critically important work that will have a major impact on research and clinical care in this important field. The authors are an outstanding group of internationally recognized scientists in their areas of expertise. This invaluable resource provides an up-to-date, exhaustive overview of the role of nutrition in the prevention and management of disease. Highly recommended." --John P. Foreyt, Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA

Praise for Previous Editions:
"With Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease, instructors have access to one comprehensive text to demonstrate the nutrition link to disease. ...it is a text a nutrition professional can feel confident in recommending to their clinical and community nutrition colleagues, as well as to dietetics students, epidemiologists and medical students." --Journal of The American Dietetic Association

"It is strong on strategies for dietary modification and on cultural and socioeconomic influences on eating and exercise behavior. Unlike earlier textbooks, it has large sections on the genetic influences on nutritional health. ...is a useful additional resource for nutritional investigators and for dietitians involved in research." --The New England Journal of Medicine

"Written by nutrition researchers and dieticians with extensive clinical experience, this book is a useful addition to the clinical nutritionist's bookshelf." --American Journal of Clinical Nutrition

"...an excellent and timely addition to the field of clinical nutrition. ...A valuable resource, not only for nutrition students, but also for practicing nutrition professionals." --Choice

"...provides an excellent overview of clinical nutrition, integrating the collective role of diet, genetics, environment, and behavior in healt and disease. ...All in all, this text is a comprehensive contribution to the field of clinical nutrition and provides an excellent reference for practitioners, researchers, and advanced nutrition students." --Inform

