Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease
3rd Edition
Description
Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease, Third Edition is a comprehensive clinical nutrition textbook that integrates food issues with nutrition to provide a unique perspective to disease prevention/control. A proven classroom resource for understanding how nutrition can be used to improve health status, this book focuses on the clinical applications and disease prevention of nutrition, clearly linking the contributions of basic science to applied nutrition research and, in turn, to research-based patient care guidelines. The diversity of material makes this text useful for nutritional scientists and also for upper division nutrition course work.
This new edition contains chapters that have been completed updated and features 26 new authors or co-authors. Topics include: Surgery for Severe Obesity; Snacking and Energy Balance in Humans; Phytochemicals in the Prevention and Treatment of Obesity and Its Related Cancers; Bioavailability and Metabolism of Bioactive Compounds from Foods; and Dietary Bioactive Compounds for Health. There are also discussions on bioactive components present in edible plants of particular interest for the prevention of disease; management of patients who have undergone surgical treatment for obesity; and greatly expanded coverage of biomarkers used to monitor nutrition interventions. Updated appendices include the latest dietary reference intakes.
This book is aimed at upper division undergraduates and graduate students in nutrition and dietetics; professional nutritionists; dieticians; epidemiologists; general practitioners; nurse practitioners; and family medicine physicians.
Key Features
- Selected for inclusion in Doody's Core Titles 2013, an essential collection development tool for health sciences libraries
- Integration of food issues with nutrition provides a unique perspective to disease prevention/control
- Material in the book is up-to-date with current research
- Individual sections of the book can be used for mini-courses or in-depth study
- Diversity of material makes this text useful for nutritional scientists and also for upper division nutrition course work
Readership
Upper division undergraduates and graduate students in nutrition and dietetics; professional nutritionists, dieticians, epidemiologists, general practitioners, nurse practitioners, and family medicine physicians
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Section 1: Research Methodology
Chapter 1. Dietary Assessment Methodology
I Introduction
II Dietary Assessment Methods
III Dietary Assessment in Different Study Designs
IV Dietary Assessment in Special Populations
V Selected Issues in Dietary Assessment Methods
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2. Assessment of Dietary Supplement Use
I Introduction
II Methods for Assessing Dietary Supplement Intake
III Dietary Supplement Composition Databases for Analysis of Dietary Supplement Intake
IV The Dietary Supplement Label
V Authoritative Information and Resources about Dietary Supplements
VI How to Report Problems with Dietary Supplement Intake
VII Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Physical and Clinical Assessment of Nutrition Status
I Introduction
II Components of Clinical Assessment
III Body Composition Assessment
IV Physical Manifestations of Malnutrition
V Functional Assessment
VI Multicomponent Assessment Tools
VII Summary
References
Chapter 4. Energy Requirement Methodology
I Introduction
II Components of Daily Energy Expenditure
III Total Energy Expenditure
IV Recommended Energy Intakes
References
Chapter 5. Application of Research Paradigms to Nutrition Practice
I Introduction
II Broad Research Areas
III Evidence-Based Practice
IV Translational Research
V Summary
References
Chapter 6. Overview of Nutritional Epidemiology
I Introduction
II Principles of Exposure Measurement in Nutritional Epidemiology
III Study Designs Used in Nutritional Epidemiology
IV Interpretation of Cause and Effect in Nutritional Epidemiology
V Obstacles to Finding Associations of Dietary Intake and Disease Risk
VI Future Research Directions
References
Chapter 7. Analysis, Presentation, and Interpretation of Dietary Data
I Introduction
II Analysis of Dietary Data
III Presentation of Data
IV Interpretation of Data
V Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Current Theoretical Bases for Nutrition Intervention and Their Uses
I The Importance of Understanding Influences on Dietary Behavior
II What is Theory?
III Explanatory and Change Theories
IV Unique Features of Diet-Related Behavior to Consider When Using Theory
V Important Theories and their Key Constructs
VI Findings Regarding Applications of Theory to Nutritional Behavior
VII Constructs and Issues Across Theories
VIII Implications and Opportunities
References
Chapter 9. Nutrition Intervention: Lessons from Clinical Trials
I Introduction
II Common Components of Dietary Interventions in Clinical Trials
III Conceptual Models of Motivation
IV Theories Used in Achieving Dietary Behavior Change in Clinical Trials
V Summary
References
Chapter 10. Tools and Techniques to Facilitate Nutrition Intervention
I Introduction
II The Nutrition Education and Counseling Process
III The Teaching/Learning Process
IV Nutrition Education Techniques
V Behavior Change Techniques
VI Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Evaluation of Nutrition Interventions
I Introduction
II Overview: Types of Nutrition Intervention Program Evaluations
III Outcomes or End Points Used to Assess Intervention Effectiveness
IV Design of Nutrition Intervention Evaluations
V Measurement Issues when Assessing Dietary Change and other Intervention Outcomes
VI Dietary Assessment Instruments and their Applicability for Intervention Evaluation
VII Conclusion
References
Chapter 12. Biomarkers and Their Use in Nutrition Intervention
I Introduction
II Biomarkers of Dietary Intake or Exposure
III Functional Biomarkers and Markers of Biological Effects
IV Biomarkers of Genetic Susceptibility
V Metabolomics for Biomarker Discovery
VI Criteria for Selecting and Using Biomarkers
VII Summary
References
Section 2: Nutrition for Health Maintainence, Prevention, and Disease-specific Treatment
Chapter 13. Nutrition Guidelines to Maintain Health
I Introduction
II Guidelines for Nutrient Intakes
III Guidelines for Healthy Food Choices: Dietary Guidelines for Americans
IV Selected Government Resources to Promote Nutritional Health
V Conclusion
References
Chapter 14. Nutrition, Health Policy, and the Problem of Proof
I Background Considerations
II The Matter of Proof
III Approaches
IV Conclusion
References
Chapter 15. Choline and Brain Development
I Introduction
II Choline Metabolism and Biochemistry
III Choline in Foods and Dietary Requirements
IV Choline and Neural Development
V Long-Lasting Consequences of Prenatal Choline Availability
VI Implications for Human Brain Development
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 16. Nutritional Recommendations for Athletes
I Introduction
II Energy Requirements for Athletes
III Macronutrient Recommendations for Athletes
IV Micronutrient Requirements for Athletes
V Fluid Requirements for Athletes
VI Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 17. Nutrition for Children with Special Health Care Needs
I Introduction
II The Role of Nutrition in Preventing Developmental Problems
III The Functional Approach to Nutrition Assessment for Children with Special Needs
IV Evidence-Based Interventions for Selected Conditions
V Conclusion
References
Chapter 18. Antioxidants in Health and Disease
I Introduction
II Antioxidants in Disease Etiology, Prevention, and Treatment
III Overall Conclusion and Discussion
References
Chapter 19. Diet and Supplements in the Prevention and Treatment of Eye Diseases
I Introduction
II Cataract
III Age-Related Macular Degeneration
IV Diabetic Retinopathy
V Overall Summary
References
Chapter 20. Nutrients and Food Constituents in Cognitive Decline and Neurodegenerative Disease
I Introduction
II Gender Differences in Dementia
III Oxidative Stress in Aging
IV Inflammation
V Age–Alzheimer’s Disease Parallels
VI Polyphenol Supplementation and Reductions of Oxidative Stress and Inflammation
VII Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 21. Phytochemicals in the Prevention and Treatment of Obesity and Its Related Cancers
I Introduction
II Role of Adipose Tissue in Obesity
III Obesity-Related Cancers
IV Phytochemicals in Obesity and Its Related Cancers
V Conclusion
References
Chapter 22. Bioavailability and Metabolism of Bioactive Compounds from Foods
I Introduction
II Bioavailability of Water-Soluble Compounds
III Lipid-Soluble Compounds
IV Summary
References
Chapter 23. Genetics of Human Obesity
I Introduction
II Genetic Epidemiology of Human Obesity
III Why Does it Matter?
IV The Search for Obesity Genes
V Gene–Environment Interactions
VI Single-Gene Obesity in Humans
VII The Leptin–Melanocortin Pathway
VIII Association of Susceptibility Genes with Obesity Phenotypes
IX Rare Genetic Syndromes with Obesity as a Prominent Feature
X Clinical Implications of the Discovery of Obesity Genes
References
Chapter 24. Obesity: Overview of Treatments and Interventions
I Introduction
II Assessment of Overweight and Obesity
III Lifestyle Modification
IV Pharmaceutical Intervention
V Surgical Treatment
VI Special Issues in the Treatment of Pediatric Obesity
VII Acute Weight Loss Versus Maintaining Long-Term Weight Loss
VIII The Future of Weight Management
References
Chapter 25. Surgery for Severe Obesity
I Introduction
II Bariatric Surgical Procedures
III Clinical Aspects
IV Preoperative Assessment
V The Role of Preoperative Weight Loss
VI Postoperative Management
VII Nutrients
VIII Long-Term Concerns
IX Conclusions
References
Chapter 26. Behavioral Risk Factors for Overweight and Obesity: Diet and Physical Activity
I Introduction
II Physical Activity
III Dietary Intake Factors
IV Summary and Public Health Recommendations
V Conclusion
References
Chapter 27. Snacking and Energy Balance in Humans
I Definitions of Snacking
II Prevalence of Snacking
III Types of Snacks Consumed
IV Snacking and Energy Balance
V Snacking and Overweight and Obesity
VI Snacking and Weight Loss or Maintenance
VII The Role of Snacks in a Healthy Diet
VIII Conclusions and Recommendations
References
Chapter 28. Genetic Influences on Blood Lipids and Cardiovascular Disease Risk
I Introduction
II Representative Genome-Wide Association Studies
III Development of Cardiovascular Score
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 29. The Role of Diet in the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
I Introduction
II Food-Based Guidance
III Dietary Fat
IV Dietary Carbohydrate
V Dietary Protein
VI Dietary Cholesterol
VII Conclusions
References
Chapter 30. Nutrition, Lifestyle, and Hypertension
I Introduction
II Individual Nutrients and Blood Pressure
III Other Dietary and Lifestyle Modifications
IV Current Recommendations and Implementation
V Summary
Appendix 2 National Institutes of Health
References
Chapter 31. Obesity and the Risk for Type 2 Diabetes
I Introduction
II Definitions and Classifications of Obesity and Diabetes
III Why are the Obese at Risk?
IV Conclusion
References
Chapter 32. The Role of Diet in the Prevention and Treatment of Diabetes
I Introduction
II Diagnostic Criteria and Diabetes Categories
III Medical Nutrition Therapy for Diabetes Prevention and Treatment
IV Approaches to Reduce Complications
V Gestational Diabetes
VI Nutrient Intake Considerations
VII Collaborative Efforts for Diabetes Prevention and Treatment
VIII Conclusion
References
Chapter 33. Nutritional Management for Gestational Diabetes
I Introduction
II Screening and Diagnosis
III Complications
IV Nutrition Management
V Clinical Outcomes
VI Pharmacological Agents
VII Physical Activity
VIII Postpartum Follow-UP
IX Prevention
X Conclusion
References
Chapter 34. Nutrition and Genetic Factors in Carcinogenesis
I Introduction
II Background and Definitions
III Mechanisms of Diet–Gene Interactions
IV Methodological Issues
V Diet–Gene Interactions and cancer
VI Future Directions
References
Chapter 35. Nutrition and Cancers of the Breast, Endometrium, and Ovary
I Introduction
II Breast Cancer
III Endometrial Cancer
IV Ovarian Cancer
V Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter 36. Nutrition and Prostate Cancer
I Introduction
II Descriptive Epidemiology of Prostate Cancer
III Studies of Diet in Relation to Prostate Cancer
IV Genetics and Gene–Environment Interactions
V Conclusions and Implications for Prevention and Treatment
References
Chapter 37. Nutrition and Colon Cancer
I Introduction
II Fruits, Vegetables, and Legumes
III Meat
IV Milk and Dairy Foods
V Whole Grains
VI Beverages
VII Summary
References
Chapter 38. Intestinal Microflora and Diet in Health
I Introduction
II Distribution and Diversity of the Human Intestinal Microflora
III Bacterial Colonization, Succession, and Metabolism
IV Functions of the Gastrointestinal Tract Microflora
V Methodology for Studying Intestinal Microflora
VI Influence of Diet on Intestinal Microflora
VII Challenges in the Field
References
Chapter 39. Nutritional Management of Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Short Bowel Syndrome
I Inflammatory Bowel Disease
II Short Bowel Syndrome
III Conclusions
References
Chapter 40. Nutrient Considerations in Lactose Intolerance
I Introduction
II Lactose in the Diet
III Digestion of Lactose
IV Loss of Lactase Activity
V Diagnosis of Lactose Maldigestion
VI Lactose Maldigestion and Intolerance Symptoms
VII Lactose Digestion, Calcium, and Osteoporosis
VIII Dietary Management for Lactose Maldigestion
IX Gene Therapy for Lactose Intolerance
X Summary
References
Chapter 41. Nutritional Considerations in the Management of Celiac Disease
I Introduction
II Symptoms of Celiac Disease
III Diagnosis of Celiac Disease
IV Treatment of Celiac Disease with a Gluten-Free Diet
V Management of the Complications of Celiac Disease
VI Summary
References
Chapter 42. Nutrition and Cystic Fibrosis
I Overview of Cystic Fibrosis
II Malnutrition in Cystic Fibrosis
III Nutrition Assessment
IV Nutrition Management
V Conclusions
References
Chapter 43. Current Understanding of Vitamin D Metabolism, Nutritional Status, and Role in Disease Prevention
I Introduction
II Metabolism of Vitamin D
III Sources of vitamin D
IV Vitamin D Nutritional Status Assessment and Relation to Disease Risk
V Dietary Requirements
VI Safety of Vitamin D
VII Conclusion
References
Chapter 44. Osteoporosis: The Early Years
I Introduction
II Acquiring Peak Bone Mass and Bone Strength
III Skeletal Fragility in Children
IV Nutrition and Development of Peak Bone Mass
V Conclusion
References
Chapter 45. Osteoporosis in Adults
I Introduction
II The Skeleton
III Adult Bone Maintenance
IV Diagnosis of Osteoporosis
V Osteoporosis Prevention and Treatment
VI Conclusion
References
Appendix: Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs)
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 920
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 11th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123918840
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123918857
About the Editor
Ann Coulston
Ann M. Coulston, MS, RD, has a more than 20-year history of clinical research at Stanford University Medical Center where her research centered on carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, the nutritional management of diabetes, and insulin resistance. She has provided nutrition consultation to the food and healthcare industry, public relations firms, and Internet companies. She is past-president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (formerly the American Dietetic Association) and has been recognized by the American Dietetic Association Foundation for excellence in the practice of clinical nutrition and the practice of research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nutrition Consultant, Santa Fe, NM, USA
Carol Boushey
Carol J. Boushey, PHD, MPH, RD, is an Associate Researcher in the Epidemiology Program of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center and an Adjunct Professor in the Nutrition Science Department at Purdue University. Her research includes dietary assessment methods, dietary patterns, and quantitative methods. At the Cancer Center, she directs the Nutrition Shared Resource. She serves on the editorial board of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the Nutrition Committee of the American Heart Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Epidemiology Program, University of Hawaii Cancer Center, Honolulu, HI, USA
Mario Ferruzzi
Mario G. Ferruzzi, PhD is a Professor of Food Science and Nutrition at Purdue University. His research interests are in the area of phytochemical bioavailability, metabolism and their role in chronic disease prevention. Additionally, he has industrial experience in product research and development. Prior to joining Purdue in 2004, he was a Research & Development Scientist with Nestlé R&D in Marysville, OH and Lausanne, Switzerland. He is a member of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), and the American Chemical Society (ACS).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Science, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA
Awards
Doody’s Core Titles 2013, Doody Enterprises
Reviews
"While this book would be best used by dietitians, it can be a good resource for all healthcare professionals working with patients. In the past five years, new research has emerged regarding nutrition and its role in disease management as well as prevention, so this update is needed." --Doody.com, 2013
Praise for the Third Edition:
"Health care researchers and practitioners in the US and Canada compile the current knowledge in clinical nutrition, and summarize the rationale and science base of its applications in preventing and treating disease." --Reference and Research Book News, February 2013
"I think this book is remarkably useful to people like me; a practicing physician. There is a pleasant uniformity to the prose suggesting that the editors have done a great job in homogenizing, as it were, the style. The chapters I read were really informative--I particularly liked chapter 3, which had a wealth of information about the physical manifestations of malnutrition. I was completely unaware of most of them and found this very useful; in fact, it will add a great deal to how well I can assess the nutritional status of my patients and how to help them remedy deficiencies in their diet. This book should be a great success!" --Mariane Legato, MD, FACP, Professor Emerita of Clinical Medicine, Columbia University College of Medicine, New York, NY; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins, Department of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
"In this third edition, the editors continue to identify key experts in nutrition science who discuss in depth a broad spectrum of topics from basic concepts of nutrient requirements to a translational research model calling for interdisciplinary approaches linking discoveries at the molecular level to individual and public health. This book is a wonderful resource!" --Mary Jo Feeney, MS, RD, FADA, Consultant to Food and Agricultural Industries, Los Altos, CA, USA
"A critically important work that will have a major impact on research and clinical care in this important field. The authors are an outstanding group of internationally recognized scientists in their areas of expertise. This invaluable resource provides an up-to-date, exhaustive overview of the role of nutrition in the prevention and management of disease. Highly recommended." --John P. Foreyt, Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA
Praise for Previous Editions:
"With Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease, instructors have access to one comprehensive text to demonstrate the nutrition link to disease. ...it is a text a nutrition professional can feel confident in recommending to their clinical and community nutrition colleagues, as well as to dietetics students, epidemiologists and medical students." --Journal of The American Dietetic Association
"It is strong on strategies for dietary modification and on cultural and socioeconomic influences on eating and exercise behavior. Unlike earlier textbooks, it has large sections on the genetic influences on nutritional health. ...is a useful additional resource for nutritional investigators and for dietitians involved in research." --The New England Journal of Medicine
"Written by nutrition researchers and dieticians with extensive clinical experience, this book is a useful addition to the clinical nutritionist's bookshelf." --American Journal of Clinical Nutrition
"...an excellent and timely addition to the field of clinical nutrition. ...A valuable resource, not only for nutrition students, but also for practicing nutrition professionals." --Choice
"...provides an excellent overview of clinical nutrition, integrating the collective role of diet, genetics, environment, and behavior in healt and disease. ...All in all, this text is a comprehensive contribution to the field of clinical nutrition and provides an excellent reference for practitioners, researchers, and advanced nutrition students." --Inform