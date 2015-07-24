Nutrition in Older Adults, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 31-3
1st Edition
Authors: John Morley
eBook ISBN: 9780323413336
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323413329
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th July 2015
Description
This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine is devoted to Nutrition in Older Adults. Guest Editor John E. Morley, MD has assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics: Anorexia of Aging; Protein and Older Persons; Screening for Malnutrition in Older People; Obesity and Aging; Vitamins; Sarcopenia; Diabetes: Nutrition and Exercise; Frailty, Exercise and Nutrition; Dehydration; Cholesterol and Older Persons; Cognition and Nutrition; and Gastric Emptying in the Elderly.
Details
About the Authors
John Morley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Saint Louis University School of Medicine
