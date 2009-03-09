Nutrition and Genomics
1st Edition
Issues of Ethics, Law, Regulation and Communication
Description
Nutrigenomics is the rapidly developing field of science that studies nutrient-gene interaction. This field has broad implications for understanding the interaction of human genomics and nutrition, but can also have very specific implications for individual dietary recommendations in light of personal genetics. Predicted applications for nutrigenomics include genomics-based dietary guidelines and personalized nutrition based on individual genetic tests. These developments have sweeping ethical, legal and regulatory implications for individuals, corporations and governments.
This book brings together experts in ethics, law, regulatory analysis, and communication studies to identify and address relevant issues in the emerging field of nutritional genomics. Contributing authors are experts in the social aspects of biotechnology innovation, with expertise in nutrigenomics.
From addressing the concern that nutrigenomics will transform food into medicine and undermine pleasures associated with eating to the latest in the science of nutrigenomics, this book provides a world-wide perspective on the potential impact of nutrigenomics on our association with food.
Key Features
Explores the rapidly developing, yet not fully understood, impact of nutrigenomics on the relationship to food medicalization, genetic privacy, nutrition and health. Provides ground for further exploration to identify issues and provide analysis to aid in policy and regulation development *Provides ethical and legal insights into this unfolding science, as well as serving as a model for thinking about issues arising in other fields of science and technology
Readership
Academics interested in science and society issues in emerging technologies. Nutritionists, food scientists, policy makers and regulators, and companies working with nutrigenomics who must consider the larger picture involved in this issue.
Table of Contents
Editor’s Introduction
Chapter 1
Nutrigenomics: Current Research Trends
Jose Ordovas
Chapter 2
Translating Nutrigenomics Research into Practice: The Example of Soy Protein
Elaine S. Krul and Peter J. Gillies
Chapter 3
Application of Nutrigenomics: An Industry Perspective
Rosalynn Gill-Garrison
Chapter 4
Regulation of Genetic Tests: An International Comparison
Stuart Hogarth
Chapter 5
Risk-Based Regulation of Direct-to-Consumer Nutrigenetic Tests
Nola M. Ries
Chapter 6
The Impact of Genomics on Innovation in Foods and Drugs: Can Canadian Law Step Up to the Challenge?
Karine Morin
Chapter 7
Placing healthy eating in the everyday context: towards an action approach of gene-based personalized nutrition advice
Laura Bouwman & Cees van Woerkum
Chapter 8
Health Care Provider Capacity in Nutrition and Genetics-A Canadian Case Study
Jennifer Farrell
Chapter 9
Advancing Knowledge Translation in Nutritional Genomics by Addressing Knowledge, Skills and Confidence Gaps of Registered Dietitians
Ellen Vogel, Ruth DeBusk, and Milly Ryan-Harshman
Chapter 10
Understanding Hopes and Concerns about Nutrigenomics: Canadian public opinion research involving health care professionals and the public
Allan Cassels
Chapter 11
Pitching products, pitching ethics: Selling nutrigenetic tests as lifestyle or medicine
Paula Saukko
Chapter 12
Framing Nutrigenomics for Individual and Public Health: Public Representations of an Emerging Field
Timothy Caulfield, Jacob Shelley, Tania Bubela & Leia Minaker
Chapter 13
The Personal and the Public in Nutrigenomics
David Castle
Chapter 14
Food Styles and the Future of Nutrigenomics
Michiel Korthals
Editor’s Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 9th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080920825
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123741257
About the Editor
David Castle
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Science, Society and Policy, University of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Nola Ries
Affiliations and Expertise
Health Law Institute, University of Alberta, Canada