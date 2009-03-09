Nutrition and Genomics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123741257, 9780080920825

Nutrition and Genomics

1st Edition

Issues of Ethics, Law, Regulation and Communication

Editors: David Castle Nola Ries
eBook ISBN: 9780080920825
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123741257
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th March 2009
Page Count: 312
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
94.54
66.18
66.18
66.18
75.63
66.18
66.18
75.63
55.99
39.19
39.19
39.19
44.79
39.19
39.19
44.79
92.95
65.06
65.06
65.06
74.36
65.06
65.06
74.36
69.95
48.97
48.97
48.97
55.96
48.97
48.97
55.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
85.95
60.16
60.16
60.16
68.76
60.16
60.16
68.76
82.95
58.06
58.06
58.06
66.36
58.06
58.06
66.36
65.95
46.16
46.16
46.16
52.76
46.16
46.16
52.76
52.99
37.09
37.09
37.09
42.39
37.09
37.09
42.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nutrigenomics is the rapidly developing field of science that studies nutrient-gene interaction. This field has broad implications for understanding the interaction of human genomics and nutrition, but can also have very specific implications for individual dietary recommendations in light of personal genetics. Predicted applications for nutrigenomics include genomics-based dietary guidelines and personalized nutrition based on individual genetic tests. These developments have sweeping ethical, legal and regulatory implications for individuals, corporations and governments.

This book brings together experts in ethics, law, regulatory analysis, and communication studies to identify and address relevant issues in the emerging field of nutritional genomics. Contributing authors are experts in the social aspects of biotechnology innovation, with expertise in nutrigenomics.

From addressing the concern that nutrigenomics will transform food into medicine and undermine pleasures associated with eating to the latest in the science of nutrigenomics, this book provides a world-wide perspective on the potential impact of nutrigenomics on our association with food.

Key Features

Explores the rapidly developing, yet not fully understood, impact of nutrigenomics on the relationship to food medicalization, genetic privacy, nutrition and health. Provides ground for further exploration to identify issues and provide analysis to aid in policy and regulation development *Provides ethical and legal insights into this unfolding science, as well as serving as a model for thinking about issues arising in other fields of science and technology

Readership

Academics interested in science and society issues in emerging technologies. Nutritionists, food scientists, policy makers and regulators, and companies working with nutrigenomics who must consider the larger picture involved in this issue.

Table of Contents

Editor’s Introduction

Chapter 1

Nutrigenomics: Current Research Trends

Jose Ordovas

Chapter 2

Translating Nutrigenomics Research into Practice: The Example of Soy Protein

Elaine S. Krul and Peter J. Gillies

Chapter 3

Application of Nutrigenomics: An Industry Perspective

Rosalynn Gill-Garrison

Chapter 4

Regulation of Genetic Tests: An International Comparison

Stuart Hogarth

Chapter 5

Risk-Based Regulation of Direct-to-Consumer Nutrigenetic Tests

Nola M. Ries

Chapter 6

The Impact of Genomics on Innovation in Foods and Drugs: Can Canadian Law Step Up to the Challenge?

Karine Morin

Chapter 7

Placing healthy eating in the everyday context: towards an action approach of gene-based personalized nutrition advice

Laura Bouwman & Cees van Woerkum

Chapter 8

Health Care Provider Capacity in Nutrition and Genetics-A Canadian Case Study

Jennifer Farrell

Chapter 9

Advancing Knowledge Translation in Nutritional Genomics by Addressing Knowledge, Skills and Confidence Gaps of Registered Dietitians

Ellen Vogel, Ruth DeBusk, and Milly Ryan-Harshman

Chapter 10

Understanding Hopes and Concerns about Nutrigenomics: Canadian public opinion research involving health care professionals and the public

Allan Cassels

Chapter 11

Pitching products, pitching ethics: Selling nutrigenetic tests as lifestyle or medicine

Paula Saukko

Chapter 12

Framing Nutrigenomics for Individual and Public Health: Public Representations of an Emerging Field

Timothy Caulfield, Jacob Shelley, Tania Bubela & Leia Minaker

Chapter 13

The Personal and the Public in Nutrigenomics

David Castle

Chapter 14

Food Styles and the Future of Nutrigenomics

Michiel Korthals

Editor’s Conclusion

 

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080920825
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123741257

About the Editor

David Castle

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Science, Society and Policy, University of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Nola Ries

Affiliations and Expertise

Health Law Institute, University of Alberta, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.