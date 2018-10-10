Nutrition and Enhanced Sports Performance
2nd Edition
Muscle Building, Endurance, and Strength
Description
Nutrition and Enhanced Sports Performance: Muscle Building, Endurance and Strength, Second Edition, includes comprehensive sections on the role of nutrition in human health, various types of physical exercises, including cardiovascular training, resistance training, aerobic and anaerobic exercises, bioenergetics and energy balance, and the nutritional requirements associated with each. Other sections cover sports and nutritional requirements, the molecular mechanisms involved in muscle building, an exhaustive review of various foods, minerals, supplements, phytochemicals, amino acids, transition metals, competition training, healthy cooking, physical training, and lifestyle and dietary recommendations for sports performance.
This updated edition includes new chapters on mood, alertness, calmness and psychomotor performance in sports, extreme sports, natural myostatin inhibitor and lean body mass, the benefits of caffeine in sport nutrition formulations, the role of vitamin D in athletic performance, probiotics and muscle mass.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive appraisal of the nutritional benefits of exercise in human health
- Compiles chapters reviewing the nutritional prophylaxis in human health
- Addresses performance enhancement drugs and sports supplements
- Presents various types of physical exercises and addresses exercise and nutritional requirements in special populations
- Discusses sports nutrition and the molecular mechanisms involved in muscle building
- Contains an exhaustive review of various food, minerals, supplements, phytochemicals, amino acids, transition metals, small molecules and other ergogenic agents
- Highlights the aspects of healthy cooking, physical training, lifestyle and dietary recommendations for sports performance
Readership
Nutritionist researchers and practitioners, food experts, health professionals, endocrinologists, nurses and general practitioners, public health officials, sports organizers, and sports enthusiasts
Table of Contents
Section 1: NUTRITION AND HUMAN HEALTH
1. Nutritional Supplementation in Health and Sports Performance
2. Glycemic Index, Food Exchange Values, and Exercise Performance
3. Performance-Enhancing Drugs and Sports Supplements for Resistance Training
Section 2: EXERCISE AND HUMAN HEALTH
4. Resistance Training and Physical Exercise in Human Health
5. Psychology and Exercise
6. Bone Health, Bone Mineral Density, and Sports Performance
7. Immune Function, Nutrition, and Exercise
Section 3: SPORTS NUTRITION
8. Vegetarian Athletes
9. Nutrition in Combat Sports
10. Sumo Wrestling: An Overview
11. Bioenergetics of Cyclic Sport Activities on Land: Walking, Running, and Cycling
12. Bioenergetics of Cyclic Sport Activities in Water: Swimming, Rowing, and Kayaking
13. Performance Enhancement Drugs and Sports Supplements: A Review
14. Nutrition and Ultraendurance: An Overview
15. Exercise and Nutritional Benefits for Individuals With a Spinal Cord Injury or Amputation
16. An Overview of Doping in Sports
17. Nutrition in Paralympics
18. An Overview on Extreme Sports
19. An Overview on the History of Sports Nutrition Beverages
20. Sports Nutrition in Japan: in the Dawn of 2020 Tokyo Games
Section 4: MOLECULAR MECHANISMS
21. Alfa-Hydroxy-Isocaproic Acid—Effects on Body Composition, Muscle Soreness, and Athletic Performance
22. Role of Mammalian Target of Rapamycin in Muscle Growth
23. Heat Shock Proteins and the Role of Nutritional Supplements to Preserve and Build Muscle
24. Anabolic and Catabolic Signaling Pathways That Regulate Skeletal Muscle Mass
25. Muscle Growth, Repair, and Preservation: A Mechanistic Approach
26. Safe and Effective Use of Nitric Oxide–Based Supplements and Nutrition for Sports Performance
27. Role of Nitric Oxide in Sports Nutrition
28. Effects of β-Alanine Supplementation and Intramuscular Carnosine Content on Exercise Performance and Health
29. Nutrition for Strength Adaptations
30. Blood Rheology, Blood Flow, and Human Health
31. Genetics and Sprint, Strength, and Power Performance: Candidate Gene Versus Genome-Wide Association Study Approaches
32. Unraveling the Function of Skeletal Muscle as a Secretory Organ: Role of Myokines on Muscle Regulation
Section 5: MINERALS AND SUPPLEMENTS IN MUSCLE BUILDING
33. Carbohydrate and Muscle Glycogen Metabolism: Exercise Demands and Nutritional Influences
34. Adaptogens With a Special Emphasis on Withania somnifera and Rhodiola rosea
35. Anabolic Training Response and Clinical Implications
36. The Role of Probiotics in Sports: Application of Probiotics to Endurance Exercise
37. Eccentric Exercise: Benefits and Applications to Training
38. Requirements of Proteins, Carbohydrates, and Fats for Athletes
39. Protein Intake for Optimal Sports Performance
40. Strength Assessments: Neuromuscular and Biomechanical Considerations
41. Assessment of Vitamin Intake From Conventional and Supplement Diets in Selected High-Qualified Sport Groups Before and After Conducting Nutritional Education
42. Benefits of Vitamin D in Sport Nutrition
43. An Overview on Essential Amino Acids and Branched Chain Amino Acids
44. Nutrition for Ultraendurance Exercise
45. Hydration for Athletic Performance
46. Water: Hydration and Sports Drink
47. Dietary Fat and Sports Performance
48. The Use and Misuse of Testosterone in Sport: The Challenges and Opportunities in Doping Control
49. Physiological Basis for Creatine Supplementation in Skeletal Muscle and the Central Nervous System
50. Oral Bioavailability of Creatine Supplements: Insights Into Mechanism and Implications for Improved Absorption
51. An Overview of the Dietary Ingredient Carnitine
52. An Overview on Muscle Strength
53. An Overview of Ornithine, Arginine, and Citrulline in Exercise and Sports
54. The Role of Glycine-Arginine-Alpha- Ketoisocaproic Acid in Sports Nutrition
55. l-Arginine and l-Citrulline in Sports Nutrition and Health
56. Roles of Chromium(III), Vanadium, Iron, and Zinc in Sports Nutrition
57. An Overview on Beta-Hydroxy-Beta- Methylbutyrate Supplementation in Skeletal Muscle Function and Sports Performance
58. Beta-Hydroxy-Beta-Methylbutyrate Supplementation in Healthy Populations: A Systematic Review
59. Inositol-Stabilized Arginine Silicate: A Novel Supplement for Sports Nutrition, Endurance, and Strength
60. An Overview of Betaine Supplementation, Sports Performance, and Body Composition
61. Ursolic Acid and Maslinic Acid: Novel Candidates for Counteracting Muscle Loss and Improving Body Composition
62. Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexanoic Acid in Exercise Performance
63. Human Performance and Sports Applications of Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia)
Section 6: HEALTHY COOKING, LIFESTYLE AND DIETARY RECOMMENDATIONS
64. Nutrition and Dietary Recommendations for Bodybuilders
65. Cooking Oils in Health and Sports
Section 7: ANALYZING MARKETING CLAIMS
66. The Promise of Dietary Supplements: Research Rigor and Marketing Claims
Section 8: CONCLUDING REMARKS
67. Commentary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 818
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 10th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128139233
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128139226
About the Editor
Debasis Bagchi
Debasis Bagchi, PhD, MACN, CNS, MAIChE, received his Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry in 1982. He is a Professor in the Department of Pharmacological and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy, Houston, TX, and Chief Scientific Officer at Cepham Research Center, Piscataway, NJ, Adjunct Faculty in Texas Southern University, Houston, TX. He served as the Senior Vice President of Research & Development of InterHealth Nutraceuticals Inc, Benicia, CA, from 1998 until Feb 2011, and then as Director of Innovation and Clinical Affairs, of Iovate Health Sciences, Oakville, ON, until June 2013. Dr. Bagchi received the Master of American College of Nutrition Award in October 2010. He is the Past Chairman of International Society of Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods (ISNFF), Past President of American College of Nutrition, Clearwater, FL, and Past Chair of the Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods Division of Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), Chicago, IL. He is serving as a Distinguished Advisor on the Japanese Institute for Health Food Standards (JIHFS), Tokyo, Japan. Dr. Bagchi is a Member of the Study Section and Peer Review Committee of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, MD. He has published 321 papers in peer reviewed journals, 30 books, and 18 patents. Dr. Bagchi is also a Member of the Society of Toxicology, Member of the New York Academy of Sciences, Fellow of the Nutrition Research Academy, and Member of the TCE stakeholder Committee of the Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH. He is also Associate Editor for the Journal of Functional Foods, Journal of the American College of Nutrition, and the Archives of Medical and Biomedical Research, and is also serving as Editorial Board Member of numerous peer reviewed journals, including Antioxidants & Redox Signaling, Cancer Letters, Toxicology Mechanisms and Methods, and The Original Internist, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Houston College of Pharmacy, TX, USA
Sreejayan Nair
Dr. Sreejayan Nair is a Professor of Pharmacology and the Associate Dean for Research in the School of Pharmacy, College of Health Sciences, University of Wyoming. He also serves as the Director of the interdisciplinary Biomedical Sciences Graduate Program in the University of Wyoming. Dr. Nair earned his bachelors, masters and PhD degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, India. He received his post-doctoral trainings at the Department of Medicine-II, Ludwig Maximillians University, Klinikum Grosshadern, Munich, Germany, and at the Department of Physiology, University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, Memphis, TN. His research interests are diabetes and cardiovascular disease. He has published over 75 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and presented at various national and international conferences. His research has been funded by the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, and the National Institutes of Health. He has co-edited three books related to diabetes and cardiovascular disease. He is a Fellow of the American College of Nutrition.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmacy, University of Wyoming, Laramie, WY, USA
Chandan Sen
Dr. Chandan K Sen is a tenured Professor of Surgery, Executive Director of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Wound Center and Director of the Ohio State University's Center for Regenerative Medicine & Cell Based Therapies. He is also the Associate Dean for Research at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. After completing his Masters of Science in Human Physiology from the University of Calcutta, Dr. Sen received his PhD in Physiology from the University of Kuopio in Finland. Dr. Sen trained as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California at Berkeley's Molecular and Cell Biology department. His first faculty appointment was in the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California. In fall of 2000, Dr. Sen moved to The Ohio State University where established a program on tissue injury and repair. Currently, Dr. Sen is a Professor and Vice Chair of Research of Surgery. Dr. Sen serves on the editorial board of numerous scientific journals. He is the Editor in Chief of Antioxidants & Redox Signaling(www.liebertpub.com/ars) with a current impact factor of 8.456. He is the Section Editor of microRNA of Physiological Genomics, a journal of the American Physiological Society. Dr. Sen and his team have published over 250 scientific publications. He has a H-index of 64 and is currently cited 2000 times every year.
Affiliations and Expertise
Wexner Medical Center, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA