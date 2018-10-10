Nutrition and Enhanced Sports Performance

Section 1: NUTRITION AND HUMAN HEALTH

1. Nutritional Supplementation in Health and Sports Performance

2. Glycemic Index, Food Exchange Values, and Exercise Performance

3. Performance-Enhancing Drugs and Sports Supplements for Resistance Training

Section 2: EXERCISE AND HUMAN HEALTH

4. Resistance Training and Physical Exercise in Human Health

5. Psychology and Exercise

6. Bone Health, Bone Mineral Density, and Sports Performance

7. Immune Function, Nutrition, and Exercise

Section 3: SPORTS NUTRITION

8. Vegetarian Athletes

9. Nutrition in Combat Sports

10. Sumo Wrestling: An Overview

11. Bioenergetics of Cyclic Sport Activities on Land: Walking, Running, and Cycling

12. Bioenergetics of Cyclic Sport Activities in Water: Swimming, Rowing, and Kayaking

13. Performance Enhancement Drugs and Sports Supplements: A Review

14. Nutrition and Ultraendurance: An Overview

15. Exercise and Nutritional Benefits for Individuals With a Spinal Cord Injury or Amputation

16. An Overview of Doping in Sports

17. Nutrition in Paralympics

18. An Overview on Extreme Sports

19. An Overview on the History of Sports Nutrition Beverages

20. Sports Nutrition in Japan: in the Dawn of 2020 Tokyo Games

Section 4: MOLECULAR MECHANISMS

21. Alfa-Hydroxy-Isocaproic Acid—Effects on Body Composition, Muscle Soreness, and Athletic Performance

22. Role of Mammalian Target of Rapamycin in Muscle Growth

23. Heat Shock Proteins and the Role of Nutritional Supplements to Preserve and Build Muscle

24. Anabolic and Catabolic Signaling Pathways That Regulate Skeletal Muscle Mass

25. Muscle Growth, Repair, and Preservation: A Mechanistic Approach

26. Safe and Effective Use of Nitric Oxide–Based Supplements and Nutrition for Sports Performance

27. Role of Nitric Oxide in Sports Nutrition

28. Effects of β-Alanine Supplementation and Intramuscular Carnosine Content on Exercise Performance and Health

29. Nutrition for Strength Adaptations

30. Blood Rheology, Blood Flow, and Human Health

31. Genetics and Sprint, Strength, and Power Performance: Candidate Gene Versus Genome-Wide Association Study Approaches

32. Unraveling the Function of Skeletal Muscle as a Secretory Organ: Role of Myokines on Muscle Regulation

Section 5: MINERALS AND SUPPLEMENTS IN MUSCLE BUILDING

33. Carbohydrate and Muscle Glycogen Metabolism: Exercise Demands and Nutritional Influences

34. Adaptogens With a Special Emphasis on Withania somnifera and Rhodiola rosea

35. Anabolic Training Response and Clinical Implications

36. The Role of Probiotics in Sports: Application of Probiotics to Endurance Exercise

37. Eccentric Exercise: Benefits and Applications to Training

38. Requirements of Proteins, Carbohydrates, and Fats for Athletes

39. Protein Intake for Optimal Sports Performance

40. Strength Assessments: Neuromuscular and Biomechanical Considerations

41. Assessment of Vitamin Intake From Conventional and Supplement Diets in Selected High-Qualified Sport Groups Before and After Conducting Nutritional Education

42. Benefits of Vitamin D in Sport Nutrition

43. An Overview on Essential Amino Acids and Branched Chain Amino Acids

44. Nutrition for Ultraendurance Exercise

45. Hydration for Athletic Performance

46. Water: Hydration and Sports Drink

47. Dietary Fat and Sports Performance

48. The Use and Misuse of Testosterone in Sport: The Challenges and Opportunities in Doping Control

49. Physiological Basis for Creatine Supplementation in Skeletal Muscle and the Central Nervous System

50. Oral Bioavailability of Creatine Supplements: Insights Into Mechanism and Implications for Improved Absorption

51. An Overview of the Dietary Ingredient Carnitine

52. An Overview on Muscle Strength

53. An Overview of Ornithine, Arginine, and Citrulline in Exercise and Sports

54. The Role of Glycine-Arginine-Alpha- Ketoisocaproic Acid in Sports Nutrition

55. l-Arginine and l-Citrulline in Sports Nutrition and Health

56. Roles of Chromium(III), Vanadium, Iron, and Zinc in Sports Nutrition

57. An Overview on Beta-Hydroxy-Beta- Methylbutyrate Supplementation in Skeletal Muscle Function and Sports Performance

58. Beta-Hydroxy-Beta-Methylbutyrate Supplementation in Healthy Populations: A Systematic Review

59. Inositol-Stabilized Arginine Silicate: A Novel Supplement for Sports Nutrition, Endurance, and Strength

60. An Overview of Betaine Supplementation, Sports Performance, and Body Composition

61. Ursolic Acid and Maslinic Acid: Novel Candidates for Counteracting Muscle Loss and Improving Body Composition

62. Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexanoic Acid in Exercise Performance

63. Human Performance and Sports Applications of Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia)

Section 6: HEALTHY COOKING, LIFESTYLE AND DIETARY RECOMMENDATIONS

64. Nutrition and Dietary Recommendations for Bodybuilders

65. Cooking Oils in Health and Sports

Section 7: ANALYZING MARKETING CLAIMS

66. The Promise of Dietary Supplements: Research Rigor and Marketing Claims

Section 8: CONCLUDING REMARKS

67. Commentary