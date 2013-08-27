Nutrition and Enhanced Sports Performance
1st Edition
Muscle Building, Endurance, and Strength
Description
Nutrition and Enhanced Sports Performance: Muscle Building, Endurance, and Strength provides a comprehensive overview to understanding the integrated impact of nutrition on performance. The book is divided into five main themes:
- An introductory overview of the role of nutrition in human health
- Various types of physical exercises, including cardiovascular training, resistance training, aerobic and anaerobic exercise, bioenergetics, and energy balance. This section also covers the nutritional requirements associated with various fitness programs, as well as exercise and nutritional requirements in special populations, including the pre-pubertal, young, elderly, and disabled.
- Sports and nutritional requirements.
- The molecular mechanisms involved in muscle building
- A thorough review of various food, minerals, supplements, phytochemicals, amino acids, transition metals, small molecules and other ergogenic agents that have been implicated in muscle building and human performance
This book is an ideal resource for nutritionists, dietitians, exercise physiologists, health practitioners, researchers, students, athletes, trainers, and all those who wish to broaden their knowledge of nutrition and its role in human performance.
Key Features
- Discusses the impact of nutrition, including food, minerals, vitamins, hormones, trace elements, etc., that can significantly attenuate/improve human performance and sports
- Addresses the molecular and cellular pathways involved in the physiology of muscle growth and the mechanisms by which nutrients affect muscle health, growth and maintenance
- Encompasses multiple forms of sports/performance and the salient contribution of appropriate nutrition on special populations, including nutritional guidelines and recommendations to athletes
- Strong focus on muscle building
Readership
Scientists and researchers, nutritionists, sports and health professionals, trainers and coaches, and University professors, in related fields will use this book as an authoritative resource on the role of nutrition in human performance. Libraries and universities and research institutions will take significant interest in this book.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
List of Contributors
Section 1: Nutrition and Human Health
Chapter 1. Nutritional Supplementation in Health and Sports Performance
Introduction
Definitions
Nutritional Supplement Recommendations for Athletes
Safety Issues
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 2. Glycemic Index, Food Exchange Values and Exercise Performance
Glycemic Index
Glycemic Load
Glycemic Index, Glycemic Load and Metabolic Responses
Glycemic Index, Metabolic Responses and Exercise Performance
Glycemic Load, Metabolic Responses and Exercise Performance
Food Exchange Values in Health And Exercise
Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Performance Enhancement Drugs and Sports Supplements for Resistance Training
Introduction
Testosterone and Anabolic Steroids
Creatine Monohydrate
Beta-Hydroxy Beta-Methylbutyrate (HMB)
Caffeine
References
Section 2: Exercise and Human Health
Chapter 4. Exercise and Cardiovascular Disease
Introduction
Physiological Responses of the Cardiovascular System to Exercise
Exercise and Health
How Much Exercise is Enough? [36]
Are the Benefits of Exercise Universal?
References
Chapter 5. Resistance Training and Physical Exercise in Human Health
Resistance Training in Human Health
Summary
References
Chapter 6. Psychology and Exercise
Acute and Chronic Psychological Effects of Exercise
Motivation for Exercise Behavior: Why do People Exercise?
Theories and Models Accounting for the Psychological Benefits of Exercise
The “Runners’ High” Phenomenon and the Acute Psychological Effects of Exercise
The Dark Side of Physical Activity: Exercise Addiction
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 7. Bone Health, Bone Mineral Density and Sports Performance
Introduction
Bone Health
Bone Mineral Density
Bone and Physical Activity
Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Immune Function, Nutrition, and Exercise
Introduction
Exercise and Upper Respiratory Tract Infection
Exercise and Cancer
Exercise and Inflammation
Delayed-Onset Muscle Damage
Nutrition and Exercise-Induced Immune Changes
Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. The Immune Response to Exercise: Effects on Cellular Mobilization, Immune Function and Muscle Regeneration
The Effects of Acute Exercise on Circulating Leukocyte Counts
Exercise and Immune Function
Muscle Damage and Leukocyte infiltration
Chapter Summary
References
Section 3: Sports and Nutrition
Chapter 10. Vegetarian Athletes
Nutritional Considerations for Vegetarian Athletes
Vegetarian Diet and Athletic Performance
Take-Home Messages
References
Chapter 11. Nutrition in Combat Sports
Introduction
Role of Nutrients
Role of Hydration
Rapid Weight Loss
Supplements for Combat Athletes
References
Chapter 12. Sumo Wrestling: An Overview
Introduction
Energy Balance
Fat Mass and Fat-Free Mass for Top League (“Sekitori”)
Organ-Tissue Level Body Composition
Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. Bioenergetics of Cyclic Sports Activities on Land: Walking, Running and Cycling
Energy Expenditure of Human Locomotion
The Energy Cost of Locomotion
Energy Sources
Aerodynamic and Non-Aerodynamic Cost of Locomotion
The Determinants of C in Land Locomotion
Passive Locomotory Tools on Land
Efficiency in Land Locomotion
Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Bioenergetics of Cyclic Sport Activities in Water: Swimming, Rowing and Kayaking
Energetics and Biomechanics of Aquatic Locomotion
Energetics of Swimming
Passive Locomotory Tools in Water
Rowing and Kayaking (Boat Locomotion)
Conclusions
References
Chapter 15. Performance Enhancement Drugs and Sports Supplements: A Review of the Evidence
Performance-Enhancing Drugs
Performance-Enhancing Supplements
References
Chapter 16. Nutrition and Ultra-Endurance: An Overview
Introduction
Problems Associated with Ultra-Endurance Performance
Nutritional Aspects in Ultra-Endurance Athletes
Conclusions and Implications for Future Research
References
Chapter 17. Exercise and Nutritional Benefits for Individuals with a Spinal Cord Injury or Amputation
Paralympic Sport and Classification Systems
Review Methodology
Energy Expenditure and Body Composition
Exercise Adaptations
Nutritional Practices
Nutritional Knowledge and Education Programs
Supplement Usage
Effects of Nutrition on Body Composition and Performance
Conclusions and Areas for Future Research
References
Chapter 18. An Overview of Doping in Sports
Introduction
Main Tendencies of Doping in the Strength Field
Metabolic Modulators and Related Substances
Blood Doping and Anti-Doping Approaches in Endurance Sports
Masking Agents
Gene Doping
References
Chapter 19. Nutrition In Paralympics
Introduction
Sports Nutrition and Enhanced Performance
The Paralympic Games
Classification and Categories at the Paralympic Games
Nutritional Considerations in the Disabled
Sports Nutrition of Paralympic Athletes
Conclusion
References
Chapter 20. An Overview on the History of Sports Nutrition Beverages
Introduction
Background on Sports Beverages
History of Protein Drinks
Conclusion
References
Section 4: Molecular Mechanisms
Chapter 21. α-Hydroxy-Isocaproic Acid (HICA)—Effects on Body Composition, Muscle Soreness and Athletic Performance
Background
Effects of Alfa-Hydroxy-Isocaproic Acid on Body Composition, Delayed-Onset Muscle Soreness and Physical Performance in Athletes
Conclusion
References
Chapter 22. Role of Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR) in Muscle Growth
Introduction
Muscle Growth
mTOR Signaling Pathway
mTOR in Myogenesis
mTOR in Muscle Hypertrophy
mTOR in Muscle Atrophy
Nutrition and mTOR-Dependent Muscle Growth
Conclusions
References
Chapter 23. Stress Proteins and Heat Shock Proteins: Role in Muscle Building and Sports Nutrition
Introduction
Heat Shock Protein Family
Regulation of Stress Proteins in Skeletal Muscle
Stress Proteins and Exercise
Stress Proteins and Dietary Supplements
Conclusions
References
Chapter 24. Anabolic and Catabolic Signaling Pathways that Regulate Skeletal Muscle Mass
Introduction
History
Anabolic Signaling
Catabolic Signaling
Summary
References
Chapter 25. Muscle Growth, Repair and Preservation: A Mechanistic Approach
Introduction
Muscle Growth
Muscle Atrophy
Muscle Damage and Repair
Summary
References
Chapter 26. Nitric Oxide, Sports Nutrition and Muscle Building
Introduction
The Nitric Oxide Synthases
The Nitrate–Nitrite–No Pathway
Skeletal Muscle Functions Mediated By NO
Nutritional Modification Of Skeletal Muscle Hypertrophy
Conclusion
References
Chapter 27. Role of Nitric Oxide in Sports Nutrition
Introduction
Recommended Nutrition Criteria for Better Sports Performance
Role of Nitric Oxide in Nutritional Supplements
Biochemistry of Nitrosative Protein Modifications in Muscles
References
Chapter 28. Blood Rheology, Blood Flow and Human Health
Blood Flow: Characteristics, Exercise and Training
Hemorheology: Interactions with Blood Flow, Exercise and Training
Nutrition, Blood Flow and Blood Rheology
Conclusion
References
Chapter 29. Genetic Aspects of Sprint, Strength and Power Performance
Introduction
Exercise Performance and Heritability
Conclusions
Glossary
References
Chapter 30. Unraveling the Function of Skeletal Muscle as a Secretory Organ: Role of Myokines on Muscle Regulation
Introduction
Bioactive Proteins Secreted from Skeletal Muscle Cells in Response to Exercise
Approach for Identification of New Muscle-Secreted Proteins
SPARC is a Cancer Preventive Protein Secreted by Skeletal Muscle
Perspective
References
Section 5: Minerals and Supplements in Muscle Building
Chapter 31. The Role of Testosterone in Nutrition and Sports: An Overview
Introduction
Meaning of Natural Testosterone Levels and Hypertrophy/Muscle Growth
Energy Restriction, Testosterone Levels and Hypertrophy
Influence of Diet on Testosterone Levels
Influence of Protein and Carbohydrate Ingestion Post Exercise on Testosterone Levels and Hypertrophy/Body Composition
Mechanisms Whereby Insulin Could Alter Testosterone Levels
Effect of Resistance Training Plus Dietary Supplementation on Testosterone Levels
References
Chapter 32. Nutritional Interventions to Reduce Immune Suppression Post Marathon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infections and Runners
Changes in Immune Biomarkers and Runners
Immunonutrition Support and Long-Distance Running
Conclusions and Recommendations
References
Chapter 33. Carbohydrate and Muscle Glycogen Metabolism: Exercise Demands and Nutritional Influences
Carbohydrate Utilization During Exercise
Conclusion
References
Chapter 34. An Overview of Adaptogens with a Special Emphasis on Withania and Rhodiola
Introduction
Withania as Adaptogen
Rhodiola as Adaptogen
References
Chapter 35. Anabolic Training Response and Clinical Implications
Introduction
Resistance Training
Nutrition
Clinical Aspects
References
Chapter 36. Requirements of Energy, Carbohydrates, Proteins and Fats for Athletes
Energy Requirements
Carbohydrates
Protein
Fats
Conclusions
References
Chapter 37. An Overview of Branched-Chain Amino Acids in Exercise and Sports Nutrition
Introduction
Amino Acids Metabolism in Skeletal Muscle
Molecular Pathways of Amino Acids in Skeletal Muscle
Effects of Amino Acids Supplementation on Muscle Mass and Strength
Dietary Sources and Practical Application of Protein Supplementation
Amino Acids—Practical Recommendations
Conclusion and Perspectives
References
Chapter 38. Water, Hydration and Sports Drink
Introduction
Effects of Hypohydration
Special Populations
Hydration for Physical Activities
Conclusions
References
Chapter 39. Physiological Basis for Creatine Supplementation in Skeletal Muscle
Introduction/Overview
Creatine Biosynthesis, Uptake, and Degradation
Bioenergetics and Mechanisms of Action
Limits of Creatine Storage Capacity with Supplementation
Body Mass, Body Composition, and Body Water
Muscle Fiber Type Adaptations
Acute Anaerobic Benefits
Chronic Anaerobic Adaptations
Endurance Exercise Acute Effects and Adaptation
Role of Creatine Supplementation for use to Combat Aging
Therapeutic use of Creatine Supplementation
Summary
References
Chapter 40. Oral Bioavailability of Creatine Supplements: Insights into Mechanism and Implications for Improved Absorption
Introduction
Cellular Mechanism of Intestinal Absorption
Creatine Absorption in the GIT
Human Oral Bioavailability of Creatine Supplements
Absorption Characteristics of Alternative Forms of Creatine
Conclusions
References
Chapter 41. An Overview of Carnitine
Introduction
Antioxidant Activity
Nitric Oxide
Exercise Performance-Related Variables
Summary of Carnitine for Athletic Populations
Overview of Carnitine for Non-Athletic (Healthy and Diseased) Populations
Conclusions
References
Chapter 42. An Overview of the Influence of Protein Ingestion on Muscle Hypertrophy
The Importance of Dietary Energy
Protein Requirements
Habitual High Protein Intake
Amino Acids
Absorption Rate
Co-Ingestion of Protein with Carbohydrate
Ingestion Timing
References
Chapter 43. An Overview of Ornithine, Arginine and Citrulline in Exercise and Sports Nutrition
Introduction
Ornithine, Arginine and Citrulline: Biogenesis and Metabolism
Nitric Oxide Synthesis and its Function in the Body
Effects of Ornithine, Arginine and Citrulline Supplementation on Nitric Oxide Synthesis and Performance
Exercise and Ammonia
Effects of Ornithine, Arginine and Citrulline Supplementation on Ammonia and Performance
Other Effects of Ornithine, Arginine and Citrulline Supplementation
Conclusion
References
Chapter 44. An Overview of Glycine-Arginine-Alpha-Ketoisocaproic Acid (GAKIC) in Sports Nutrition
Introduction
Isokinetic Dynamometer Studies
Cycle Ergometry Studies
KIC Monotherapy
Metabolism
Conclusion
References
Chapter 45. L-Arginine and L-Citrulline in Sports Nutrition and Health
Introduction
Arginine
Citrulline
Conclusion
References
Chapter 46. Roles of Chromium(III), Vanadium, and Zinc in Sports Nutrition
Introduction
Vanadium
Chromium
Zinc
Conclusion
References
Chapter 47. An Overview on Beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate (HMB) Supplementation in Skeletal Muscle Function and Sports Performance
Introduction
An Overview on HMB Metabolism
HMB Supplementation
Effects of HMB Supplementation on Strength and Body Composition
Mechanisms of Action of HMB
Effects of HMB Supplementation on Protein Homeostasis in Skeletal Muscle
Conclusion
References
Chapter 48. Role of Astaxanthin in Sports Nutrition
Introduction
Benefits of Astaxanthin for Athletes
Conclusions
References
Chapter 49. Ursolic Acid and Maslinic Acid: Novel Candidates for Counteracting Muscle Loss and Enhancing Muscle Growth
Introduction
Ursolic Acid
Maslinic Acid
Conclusions
References
Chapter 50. Plant Borates and Potential Uses to Promote Post-training Recovery and to Mitigate Overtraining Syndrome
Introduction
The Trace Element Boron, Borates and Boro-Carbohydrates
Myokines, Inflammation, Recovery and Overtraining Syndrome
Inflammation
Exercise and Inflammation
Biological Potency of Calcium Fructoborate
Summary
References
Chapter 51. An Overview on Caffeine
Introduction
Caffeine Pharmacology
Mechanisms of Caffeine and Effects on Performance
Sources of Caffeine
Safety and Side Effects
Summary
References
Chapter 52. Role of Quercetin in Sports Nutrition
Chemistry
Performance
Mitochondrial Biogenesis
Immune & Inflammatory Responses
Future Research Areas
Conclusions
References
Chapter 53. Human Performance and Sports Applications of Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia)
Traditional Use
Modern Extracts
Laboratory and Animal Research
Human-Feeding Trials
Safety
Summary
References
Section 6: Dietary Recommendations
Chapter 54. Nutrition and Dietary Recommendations for Bodybuilders
Introduction
Protein Requirements for the Bodybuilder
Protein Type and Digestibly
Protein Timing for Bodybuilders
Protein Dose Per Meal
Energy Requirements
Carbohydrates
Fats
Conclusion
References
Chapter 55. Performance Nutrition for Young Athletes
Introduction
Carbohydrate
Protein
Fat
Micronutrients
Hydration
Supplements
Gaps in Our Knowledge
Putting it all Together
References
Section 7: Concluding Remarks
Chapter 56. Commentary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 27th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123964779
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123964540
About the Editor
Debasis Bagchi
Debasis Bagchi, PhD, MACN, CNS, MAIChE, received his Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry in 1982. He is a Professor in the Department of Pharmacological and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy, Houston, TX, and Chief Scientific Officer at Cepham Research Center, Piscataway, NJ, Adjunct Faculty in Texas Southern University, Houston, TX. He served as the Senior Vice President of Research & Development of InterHealth Nutraceuticals Inc, Benicia, CA, from 1998 until Feb 2011, and then as Director of Innovation and Clinical Affairs, of Iovate Health Sciences, Oakville, ON, until June 2013. Dr. Bagchi received the Master of American College of Nutrition Award in October 2010. He is the Past Chairman of International Society of Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods (ISNFF), Past President of American College of Nutrition, Clearwater, FL, and Past Chair of the Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods Division of Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), Chicago, IL. He is serving as a Distinguished Advisor on the Japanese Institute for Health Food Standards (JIHFS), Tokyo, Japan. Dr. Bagchi is a Member of the Study Section and Peer Review Committee of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, MD. He has published 321 papers in peer reviewed journals, 30 books, and 18 patents. Dr. Bagchi is also a Member of the Society of Toxicology, Member of the New York Academy of Sciences, Fellow of the Nutrition Research Academy, and Member of the TCE stakeholder Committee of the Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH. He is also Associate Editor for the Journal of Functional Foods, Journal of the American College of Nutrition, and the Archives of Medical and Biomedical Research, and is also serving as Editorial Board Member of numerous peer reviewed journals, including Antioxidants & Redox Signaling, Cancer Letters, Toxicology Mechanisms and Methods, and The Original Internist, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Houston College of Pharmacy, TX, USA
Sreejayan Nair
Dr. Sreejayan Nair is a Professor of Pharmacology and the Associate Dean for Research in the School of Pharmacy, College of Health Sciences, University of Wyoming. He also serves as the Director of the interdisciplinary Biomedical Sciences Graduate Program in the University of Wyoming. Dr. Nair earned his bachelors, masters and PhD degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, India. He received his post-doctoral trainings at the Department of Medicine-II, Ludwig Maximillians University, Klinikum Grosshadern, Munich, Germany, and at the Department of Physiology, University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, Memphis, TN. His research interests are diabetes and cardiovascular disease. He has published over 75 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and presented at various national and international conferences. His research has been funded by the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, and the National Institutes of Health. He has co-edited three books related to diabetes and cardiovascular disease. He is a Fellow of the American College of Nutrition.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmacy, University of Wyoming, Laramie, WY, USA
Chandan Sen
Dr. Chandan K Sen is a tenured Professor of Surgery, Executive Director of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Wound Center and Director of the Ohio State University's Center for Regenerative Medicine & Cell Based Therapies. He is also the Associate Dean for Research at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. After completing his Masters of Science in Human Physiology from the University of Calcutta, Dr. Sen received his PhD in Physiology from the University of Kuopio in Finland. Dr. Sen trained as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California at Berkeley's Molecular and Cell Biology department. His first faculty appointment was in the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California. In fall of 2000, Dr. Sen moved to The Ohio State University where established a program on tissue injury and repair. Currently, Dr. Sen is a Professor and Vice Chair of Research of Surgery. Dr. Sen serves on the editorial board of numerous scientific journals. He is the Editor in Chief of Antioxidants & Redox Signaling(www.liebertpub.com/ars) with a current impact factor of 8.456. He is the Section Editor of microRNA of Physiological Genomics, a journal of the American Physiological Society. Dr. Sen and his team have published over 250 scientific publications. He has a H-index of 64 and is currently cited 2000 times every year.
Affiliations and Expertise
Wexner Medical Center, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA
Reviews
"The book is detailed and informative without being wordy, and sections can be read out of chronological order. It is filled with helpful figures and tables to highlight important concepts…This is a comprehensive and well-supported book on sport and nutrition. It is easy to read, while providing the audience with good information to implement in the practice setting." Rating: 5 Stars--Doody.com, February 21, 2014