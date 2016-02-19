Nutrition and Drug Interrelations
1st Edition
Nutrition and Drug Interrelations examines and presents the different relations of nutrition, metabolism, and effects of drugs, including drugs' positive effects in the field of animal husbandry and human and veterinary medicine. This book also highlights the importance of the interrelations between nutrition and drugs.
The introductory chapter gives an overview of the variable role of food in humans on a historical and sociological context and perspective. The first section of this book deals with the impacts of drugs on the nutrition process. These impacts can either be harmless or harmful depending on the adequacy of nutrition. The second section of this book describes some of the many influences of nutritional condition on biochemical competence to cope with xenobiotics, including drugs. The third section highlights the various uses of pharmacological agents in food production. This section also discusses some concerns about the effect in the food chain of pharmacological agents.
The last section in this book demonstrates the overlap in boundary between dietetic and pharmacological treatments. Given focus is the use of vitamin D derivatives and megavitamin treatments with doubtful benefits. This book will benefit most students and professionals in the field of food and nutrition, human and veterinary medicine, and animal husbandry. The subject area in this book will also yield interest from people involved in metabolism, nutrition, and pharmacology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
1 The Agile Role of Food: Some Historical Reflections
I. Food as Patriotism
II. The Vast Variety of Food Image and Role
III. The American Version of Food Folklore
IV. The New Nutrition and Its Manipulation
V. The Vitamin Amendments of 1976
References
Section I / Drug Effects on Nutrient intake, Function, and Requirement
2 Appetite Regulation and Its Modulation by Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of Feeding Behavior
III. Disorders of Appetite Regulation
IV. Drugs Affecting Food Intake
V. Summary and Research Needs
References
3 Drugs and Water-Soluble Vitamin Absorption
I. Introduction: Principles of Intestinal Absorption
II. Water-Soluble Vitamin Absorption and Drug Inhibition
III. Discussion: Research Needs
References
4 Drug Effects on Fat-Soluble Vitamin Absorption
I. Introduction
II. Physiology of Digestion, Absorption, and Transport of Fat-Soluble Vitamins
III. Drugs Affecting Fat-Soluble Vitamin Absorption
IV. Miscellaneous Effects of Drugs on Fat-Soluble Vitamin Absorption
V. Research Needs
VI. Conclusion
References
5 Drugs and Environmental Chemicals in Relation to Vitamin Needs
I. Introduction
II. Human Findings in Marginal Deficiency States
III. Some Drug-Vitamin Interrelations
IV. Implications of Marginal Deficiency on Human Performance
V. Preventive/Corrective Proposals to Attain Nutritional Adequacy
VI. Summary
References
6 Effects of Oral Contraceptives on Nutrient Utilization
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Oral Contraceptives on Amino Acid and Protein Metabolism
III. Vitamin Requirements and Utilization
IV. Metals
V. Conclusions and Future Research
References
7 Nutritional Impact of Intestinal Drug-Microbe Interactions
I. Introduction and Definitions
II. The Role of the Intestinal Microflora in Host Nutrition
III. Transformations of Foreign Compounds by Intestinal Microorganisms
IV. The Nutritional Consequences of Drug-Microbe Interactions in the Intestines of Monogastric Animals
V. The Influence of Anutrients, Foreign Compounds, and Drugs on the Fermentation in the Forestomachs of Polygastric Animals
VI. Research Needs
References
8 Interactions of Drugs and Intestinal Mucosal Endoplasmic Reticulum
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Drug-Metabolizing Enzymes in the Intestine
III. Biochemical Properties of Some Intestinal Microsomal Drug-Metabolizing Enzymes
IV. Factors Affecting Intestinal Drug Metabolism
V. Conclusions and Research Needs
References
9 Drug Effects on Gastric Mucosa
I. Pathogenesis
II. Drug Treatment of Gastric Mucosal Damage
III. Research Needs
References
Section II / Nutritional Effects on Drug Metabolism and Action
10 Nutrients in Drug Detoxication Reactions
I. Introduction
II. The Metabolic Reactions of Drugs
III. Nutrients Required in Phase I Reactions
IV. Nutrients in Phase II Reactions or Conjugations
V. General Mechanism of Conjugation and Nutrients Required
VI. Conclusion
References
11 Diet-Drug Interactions and Incompatibilities
I. Introduction
II. Influence of Food and Other Dietary Constituents on Drug Absorption
III. Vitamin Intakes and Drug Responses
IV. Drug-Induced Malnutrition
V. Systemic Reactions Induced by Drug-Food Incompatibilities
VI. Adverse Effects of Food Constituents on Nutrient Availability
VII. Nutrient-Nutrient Incompatibilities
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
IX. Research Needs
References
12 Ascorbic Acid and Drug Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. In Vivo Effects of Ascorbic Acid
III. Specificity Studies
IV. In Vivo Reversal of Drug Metabolism and Cytochrome Ρ-450 Turnover in Deficient Guinea Pigs
V. Drug-Cytochrome P-450 Binding and Km Studies
VI. Lipid Peroxidation and Phosphatidylcholine in Normal and Deficient Animals
VII. Comparative Physicochemical Properties of Cytochrome P-450 in Normal and Ascorbic Acid-Deficient Microsomes
VIII. Research Needs
References
13 Dietary Minerals and Drug Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Essential Minerals
III. Nonessential Minerals
IV. Conclusion and Research Needs
References
14 Drug Metabolism and Infantile Undernutrition
I. Introduction
II. Antipyretic Drug Metabolism
III. Metabolism of Antibiotics
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
15 Effects of Dietary Protein on Drug Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Effect of Protein Deficiency on Mixed-Function Oxidase Enzyme System
III. Conclusions
References
16 Effect of Amino Acid Intake on Ethanol Toxicity
I. Introduction
II. Ethanol Absorption and Metabolism
III. Acute and Chronic Toxicity of Ethanol
IV. Methods of Determining Ethanol Toxicity
V. Role of Acetaldehyde in Alcohol Toxicity
VI. Summary
References
17 Nutritional Effects on Drug-Protein Binding
I. Introduction
II. Binding to Plasma Albumin
III. Free Fatty Acids
IV. Effects of Free Fatty Acids on Drug Binding to Plasma Albumin
V. Mechanism of Fatty Acid-Induced Albumin Binding Changes
VI. Summary and Conclusions
VII. Research Needs
References
18 Lipids in Drug Detoxication
I. Introduction
II. Function of Lipoprotein in the Drug-Metabolizing Enzyme System
III. Effect of Dietary Lipid on Composition of Hepatic Endoplasmic Reticulum
IV. Role of Dietary Lipid in Hepatic Microsomal Drug Metabolism
V. Role of Dietary Lipid on Component Enzymes of Drug-Metabolizing System
VI. Effect of Dietary Lipid on Substrate Interaction with Cytochrome P-450
VII. Effect of Dietary Lipid on Intestinal Mixed-Function Oxidase Activity
VIII. Effect of Dietary Lipid on the Induction of Hepatic Drug Metabolizing Enzymes
References
19 Dietary Effects on Carcinogenicity of Drugs and Related Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Review
III. Antitumor Agents
IV. Steroid Hormones
V. Agents Active in the Nervous System
VI. Antibacterial and Antiparasitic Agents
VII. Agents for Treatment of Dermatologic Diseases
VIII. Discussion
References
Section III / Use of Drugs in Animal Feeds
20 The Role of Antibiotics in Efficient Livestock Production
I. Introduction
II. Mode of Action
III. Continued Effectiveness
IV. Application of Antibiotics in Feeding Programs
V. Summary
References
21 Physiological Effects of Estrogens in Animal Feeds with Emphasis on Growth of Ruminants
I. Introduction
II. Plant Estrogens
III. Estrogens of Mycological Origin
IV. Synthetic Estrogens
V. Overview
References
22 Distribution and Fate of Growth-Promoting Drugs Used in Animal Production
I. Introduction
II. Compounds Possessing Hormonal Activity
III. Antibiotics
IV. Arsenic-Containing Compounds
V. Conclusions
References
23 Antibiotics in Animal Feeds: An Assessment of the Animal and Public Health Aspects
I. Introduction
II. Relevant New Information
III. Conclusions
References
Section IV / Use of Nutrients and Foods as Drugs
24 Some Aspects of Pharmacologic Use and Abuse of Water-Soluble Vitamins
I. Review of Vitamins
II. Nicotinic Acid
III. Vitamin C
IV. Conclusions
References
25 Uses and Function of Vitamin Κ
I. Historical Sketch
II. Blood Coagulation Mechanisms
III. Role of Vitamin K-Dependent Proteins
IV. Inactivation of Vitamin K-Dependent Proteins by Antithrombin III
V. A Fifth Vitamin K-Dependent Protein
VI. Depression of Vitamin Κ Activity
VII. Vitamin Κ Function and the Structure of Prothrombin
VIII. Five Distinct Vitamin K-Dependent Molecules
IX. Some Possibilities and Needs for Investigation
References
26 Vitamin D: Metabolism, Drug Interactions, and Therapeutic Applications in Humans
I. Introduction
II. Metabolism of Vitamin D
III. Biochemical Mode of Action of 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D
IV. Drug and Disease-Related Aberrations in Vitamin D Metabolism and Therapeutic Application of Vitamin D-Sterols
V. Calcinogenic Plants as a Source of 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D3
VI. Perspectives in Future Vitamin D Research
References
27 Toxic Effects of Megadoses of Fat-Soluble Vitamins
I. Introduction
II. Hypervitaminosis A
III. Excess Vitamin Ε
IV. Toxicity of Vitamin Κ
V. Interactions of Hypervitaminoses
VI. Research Needs
References
28 Diet and Drug Therapy of Hyperlipoproteinemia
I. Introduction
II. Atherosclerosis and Hyperlipoproteinemia
III. Hyperlipoproteinemia
IV. Dietary Therapy of Hyperlipoproteinemia
V. Drug Therapy
VI. Research Needs
References
29 Medicinal Uses of Foods
I. Introduction
II. Vegetable, Animal, and Mineral Prescriptions and Uses
III. Diets
IV. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
948
- 948
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
28th January 1978
- 28th January 1978
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323141970
- 9780323141970