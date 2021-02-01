Nutrition and Bariatric Surgery
1st Edition
Description
Nutrition and Bariatric Surgery discusses nutritional deficiencies that are often present with diverse bariatric techniques as main mechanisms for weight loss. In addition, the book presents strategies for early detection and supplementation in order to avoid the appearance of deficiency diseases. Nutrition and Bariatric Surgery summarizes protocols for the optimal nutritional management of patients undergoing bariatric surgery and will benefit bariatric surgeons, gastroenterologists, endocrinologists, general practitioners, nutritionists, dietitians and nurses specialized in nutritional management.
Key Features
- Discusses preoperative nutritional deficiencies
- Presents preoperative diets, including LCD, VLCD, and commercial supplements
- Contains nutritional recommendations after restrictive, mixed, and malabsorptive procedures
Readership
Bariatric surgeons, gastroenterologists, endocrinologists, general practitioners, nutritionists, dietitians and nurses specialized in nutritional management
Table of Contents
1. Preoperative nutritional deficiencies
2. Nutritional evaluation and calculation of nutritional requirements in the preoperative course
3. Preoperative diets: LCD, VLCD and commercial supplements
4. Impact of preoperative nutritional intervention on comorbidities: Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia and NAFLD
5. Fluid therapy during bariatric surgery
6. Bariatric surgery options
7. Postoperative complications. Indications and access routes for enteral and parenteral nutrition
8. Nutritional treatment in the critically-ill complicated patient
9. Nutritional recommendations after restrictive procedures
10. Nutritional recommendations after mixed procedures
11. Nutritional recommendations after malabsorptive procedures
12. Postoperative vitamin and mineral supplementation
13. Special nutritional requirements in children and adolescents undergoing bariatric surgery
14. Special nutritional requirements in the elderly patient undergoing bariatric surgery
15. Special nutritional requirements in specific situations in women: Preganacy, lactancy and post-menopauseal status
16. Follow-up and screening of postoperative nutritional deficiencies
17. Postoperative management of specific complications: Anemia, protein malnutrition and neurological disorders
18. Cookbook for bariatric patients
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128229224
About the Editor
Jaime Ruiz-Tovar
Prof. Jaime Ruiz-Tovar is a bariatric surgeon at Rey Juan Carlos University Hospital (Madrid, Spain) and Professor of Surgery at Universidad Alfonso X (Madrid, Spain) and Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (Madrid, Spain). Professor Ruiz-Tovar is coordinator of the Bariatric Chapter of the ERAS-Spain group, the leader in several clinical and basic research projects on bariatric surgery and author of over 180 manuscripts in indexed journals, 15 books, and 70 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rey Juan Carlos University Hospital, Madrid, Spain
