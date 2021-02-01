COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Nutrition and Bariatric Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128229224

Nutrition and Bariatric Surgery

1st Edition

Editor: Jaime Ruiz-Tovar
Paperback ISBN: 9780128229224
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 296
Description

Nutrition and Bariatric Surgery discusses nutritional deficiencies that are often present with diverse bariatric techniques as main mechanisms for weight loss. In addition, the book presents strategies for early detection and supplementation in order to avoid the appearance of deficiency diseases. Nutrition and Bariatric Surgery summarizes protocols for the optimal nutritional management of patients undergoing bariatric surgery and will benefit bariatric surgeons, gastroenterologists, endocrinologists, general practitioners, nutritionists, dietitians and nurses specialized in nutritional management.

Key Features

  • Discusses preoperative nutritional deficiencies
  • Presents preoperative diets, including LCD, VLCD, and commercial supplements
  • Contains nutritional recommendations after restrictive, mixed, and malabsorptive procedures

Readership

Bariatric surgeons, gastroenterologists, endocrinologists, general practitioners, nutritionists, dietitians and nurses specialized in nutritional management

Table of Contents

1. Preoperative nutritional deficiencies
2. Nutritional evaluation and calculation of nutritional requirements in the preoperative course
3. Preoperative diets: LCD, VLCD and commercial supplements
4. Impact of preoperative nutritional intervention on comorbidities: Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia and NAFLD
5. Fluid therapy during bariatric surgery
6. Bariatric surgery options
7. Postoperative complications. Indications and access routes for enteral and parenteral nutrition
8. Nutritional treatment in the critically-ill complicated patient
9. Nutritional recommendations after restrictive procedures
10. Nutritional recommendations after mixed procedures
11. Nutritional recommendations after malabsorptive procedures
12. Postoperative vitamin and mineral supplementation
13. Special nutritional requirements in children and adolescents undergoing bariatric surgery
14. Special nutritional requirements in the elderly patient undergoing bariatric surgery
15. Special nutritional requirements in specific situations in women: Preganacy, lactancy and post-menopauseal status
16. Follow-up and screening of postoperative nutritional deficiencies
17. Postoperative management of specific complications: Anemia, protein malnutrition and neurological disorders
18. Cookbook for bariatric patients

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128229224

About the Editor

Jaime Ruiz-Tovar

Prof. Jaime Ruiz-Tovar is a bariatric surgeon at Rey Juan Carlos University Hospital (Madrid, Spain) and Professor of Surgery at Universidad Alfonso X (Madrid, Spain) and Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (Madrid, Spain). Professor Ruiz-Tovar is coordinator of the Bariatric Chapter of the ERAS-Spain group, the leader in several clinical and basic research projects on bariatric surgery and author of over 180 manuscripts in indexed journals, 15 books, and 70 book chapters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rey Juan Carlos University Hospital, Madrid, Spain

Ratings and Reviews

