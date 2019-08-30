Nutraceuticals and Natural Product Pharmaceuticals analyzes the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical research published over the last decade, paying particular attention to applications and recovery effects. The book emphasizes the great need for both nutritionists and pharmacologists to understand how these drugs can benefit human health. Topics explore innovative sources, bioavailability, pharmacokinetics, translating novel pathways and mechanisms of action into their clinical use, personalized nutrition and natural product medicine, the convergence between nutraceuticals and western medicine, interactions between drugs, nutrients, the microbiome and lifestyles, industrial applications and commercialization, metabolomics, nano-delivery systems and function, and more.

Nutritionists and pharmacists working with natural products, food scientists, nutrition researchers and those interested in the development of innovative products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and functional foods are sure to benefit from this thorough resource.