Nutraceuticals and Natural Product Pharmaceuticals
1st Edition
Description
Nutraceuticals and Natural Product Pharmaceuticals analyzes the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical research published over the last decade, paying particular attention to applications and recovery effects. The book emphasizes the great need for both nutritionists and pharmacologists to understand how these drugs can benefit human health. Topics explore innovative sources, bioavailability, pharmacokinetics, translating novel pathways and mechanisms of action into their clinical use, personalized nutrition and natural product medicine, the convergence between nutraceuticals and western medicine, interactions between drugs, nutrients, the microbiome and lifestyles, industrial applications and commercialization, metabolomics, nano-delivery systems and function, and more.
Nutritionists and pharmacists working with natural products, food scientists, nutrition researchers and those interested in the development of innovative products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and functional foods are sure to benefit from this thorough resource.
Key Features
- Connects research from the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries
- Promotes further communication and cooperation between pharmacologists and nutritionists by analyzing nutraceutical and pharmaceutical research in particular applications and recovery efforts
- Explores the health effects of target compounds and the development of applications in both sectors
Readership
New product developers working in human nutrition and food and in the pharmaceutical industry, nutritionists, pharmacists, medical doctors, food scientists, food technologists, food chemists, biochemists, researchers, academics and professionals working in the nutraceutical and food industries. This book could also be of use to postgraduate students studying food chemistry, food science and technology, or pharmacognosy
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals
2. Nutrigenomics and antioxidants
3. How plant secondary metabolites impact human health
4. Nutraceuticals and metabolic syndrome
5. Pharmacokinetics and bioavailability of natural products
6. Epigenetics and personalized nutrition
7. Innovative sources
8. Production of natural products with pharmaceutical potential
9. Food matrices that improve the oral bioavailability of pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals
10. From nutraceuticals to nanopharmaceuticals
11. Reorientation of nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals applications in an open innovation model
12. Convergence between nutraceuticals and western medicine
13. Ethno-pharmaceutical formulations
14. Effects of nutritional supplements on human health
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 30th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164501
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is an interdisciplinary scientist with experience in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry and academia. He has established the "Food Waste Recovery" term and discipline with an ultimate goal to inspire related professionals to extract high added-value compounds from wasted by-products in all stages of food production (from agriculture to the consumer) and re-utilize them in the food chain. He is the R&I director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria), whereas he serves as an expert evaluator/monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals (Horizon 2020 etc). He is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has published numerous research articles, reviews, monographs, book chapters, conference proceedings and edited books (full book portfolio can be found at http://www.foodwasterecovery.group/books/).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece