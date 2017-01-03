Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components
1st Edition
Effects of Innovative Processing Techniques
Description
Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components: Effects of Innovative Processing Techniques presents the latest information on the chemistry, biochemistry, toxicology, health effects, and nutrition characteristics of food components and the recent trends and practices that the food industry (e.g. the implementation of non-thermal technologies, nanoencapsulation, new extraction techniques, and new sources, like by-products, etc.) has adopted.
This book fills the gap in knowledge by denoting the impact of recent food industry advances in different parameters of food components (e.g. nutritional value, physical and chemical properties, bioavailability and bioaccessibility characteristics) and final products (e.g. applications, shelf-life, sensory characteristics).
Key Features
- Provides a holistic view of the interactions between novel processing techniques and food components
- Explains how innovative techniques, such as non-thermal, nano-encapsulation, waste recovery, and novel extraction and processing methods impact the nutritional value of ingredients commonly used in functional food and nutraceutical products
- Covers food applications, shelf-life, and sensory characteristics
Readership
Food industry professionals and academics, especially those studying nutrition and functional food
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 State-of-the-Art in Nutrition
- 1.2 Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
- 1.3 Bioavailability, Bioaccessibility, and Bioactivity of Food Components
- 1.4 The Trend of Emerging Technologies in Food Processing
- 1.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 2. Proteins, Peptides, and Amino Acids
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Functional and Nutritional Properties of Proteins, Peptides, and AA
- 2.3 Bioavailability and Bioaccessability of Protein, Peptides, and AA
- 2.4 Effects of Emerging Technologies on Proteins, Peptides, and AA
- 2.5 Innovative Technologies for the Extraction of Proteins from Different Food Sources
- 2.6 Induced Sensory Characteristics of Food Proteins
- 2.7 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 3. Carbohydrates
- Abstract
- 3.1 Dietary Carbohydrates
- 3.2 Characteristics of Carbohydrates
- 3.3 Occurrence and Use of Carbohydrates
- 3.4 Bioaccesibility, Bioavailability, and Health Effects of Carbohydrates
- 3.5 Conventional Extraction, Recovery, and Modification of Carbohydrates
- 3.6 Emerging Technologies for the Extraction, Recovery, and Modification of Carbohydrates in Food
- 3.7 Use of Emerging Technologies on Processing of Foods and Their Effect on Carbohydrates
- 3.8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 4. Lipids
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Stability of Lipids in Food Products
- 4.3 Nutritional and Functional Properties of Lipids
- 4.4 The Role of Processing in the Bioaccessibility of Lipids
- 4.5 Effect of Emerging Technologies on Lipid Oxidation
- 4.6 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 5. Minerals
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Nutrient Bioavailability
- 5.3 Iron
- 5.4 Zinc
- 5.5 Calcium
- 5.6 Methodologies for Measuring Bioavailability and Mineral Bioaccessibility
- 5.7 Effects of Emerging Technologies on Minerals
- 5.8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 6. Vitamins
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Biosynthesis
- 6.3 Health Effects of Vitamins
- 6.4 Effect of Processing Emerging Technologies on Food Vitamins
- 6.5 Extraction and Analytical Procedures for Water-soluble and Fat-soluble Vitamins
- 6.6 Stability, Bioavailability, and Bioaccessibility of Different Vitamins
- 6.7 Application and Impact on Shelf-Life of Food Products
- 6.8 Challenges and Opportunities: Vitamins for a Healthy Population in 2050
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 7. Polyphenols
- Abstract
- 7.1 Food Sources and Properties of Polyphenols
- 7.2 Oxidative Stress and the Protective Role of Polyphenols
- 7.3 Other Health Effects of Polyphenols
- 7.4 Interaction of Polyphenols with the Intestinal Microbiota
- 7.5 Bioavailability and Bioefficacy of Polyphenols in Humans
- 7.6 Effect of Emerging Technologies on the Functional Properties of Polyphenols
- 7.7 Innovative Extraction Techniques for the Recovery of Polyphenols from Food Sources
- 7.8 Encapsulation
- 7.9 Natural Pigments and Colorants, Food, Beverage, and Other Innovative Applications
- 7.10 Effects on the Sensory Quality of Food Products and Beverage Preferences
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 8. Carotenoids
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Nature of Carotenoids
- 8.3 Functional and Technological Properties of Carotenoids
- 8.4 Nutrition Values, Health Benefits, and Clinical Evidence
- 8.5 Stability, Bioavailability, and Bioaccessibility of Carotenoids
- 8.6 Food-Processing Technologies for Carotenoid Stability and Bioaccessibility
- 8.7 Recovery of Carotenoids from Agro-Industrial Waste
- 8.8 Extraction, Separation, Analysis, and Quantification of Carotenoids
- 8.9 Challenges During Carotenoid Analysis
- 8.10 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 9. Food Aroma Compounds
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Extraction, Recovery, and Applications
- 9.3 Effects of Food-Processing Technologies on the Content of Aromatic Compounds and Sensory Profile
- 9.4 Aromatic Compounds as Natural Additives in Food Products
- References
- Chapter 10. Interaction of Compounds
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 High-Pressure Processing
- 10.3 Pulsed Electric Field
- 10.4 High-pressure Homogenization
- 10.5 Cold-Plasma Processing
- 10.6 Ultrasound Technology
- 10.7 Ohmic Heating
- 10.8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 3rd January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096505
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128052570
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work that balances between food and environment, industry and academia. His research targets mainly the separation and recovery of functional macro- and micro-molecules from different food by-products, as well as their implementation as additives in food and other products. He is the research & innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International, whereas he has published dozens research articles, reviews, monographs and conference proceedings. He has edited 4 books entitled "Food Waste Recovery" (Academic Press, 2015), "Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry" (Academic Press, 2016), “Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components” (Academic Press, 2017) and “Olive Mill Waste” (Academic Press, 2017).
Follow Dr. Galanakis via Twitter, LinkedIn, ResearchGate or Blog. Join his open discussion forums at the Food Waste Recovery & Innovation 2020 LinkedIn group or the Food Waste Recovery FB Page.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece