Nursing Pathways for Patient Safety
1st Edition
eBook ISBN: 9780323172776
eBook ISBN: 9780323079358
Paperback ISBN: 9780323065177
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th August 2009
Page Count: 192
Description
With a wealth of helpful guidelines and assessment tools, Nursing Pathways for Patient Safety makes it easy to identify the causes of practice breakdowns and to reduce health care errors. It provides expert guidance from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), plus an overview of the TERCAP® assessment tool. The book systematically examines the causes of practice breakdowns resulting from practice styles, health care environments, teamwork, and structural systems to promote patient safety.
Key Features
- An overview of the NCSBN Practice Breakdown Initiative introduces the TERCAP® assessment tool and provides a helpful framework for understanding the scope of problems, along with NCSBN’s approach to addressing them.
- Coverage of each type of practice breakdown systematically explores errors in areas such as clinical reasoning or judgment, prevention, and intervention.
- Case Studies provide real-life examples of practice breakdowns and help you learn to identify problems and propose solutions.
- Chapters on mandatory reporting and implementation of a whole systems approach offer practical information on understanding TERCAP® and implementing a whole systems approach to preventing practice breakdowns.
Table of Contents
- Overview: NCSBN Practice Breakdown Initiative
- Practice Breakdown: Medication Administration
- Practice Breakdown: Clearly Communicating Patient Data and Clinical Assessments
- Practice Breakdown: Attentiveness/Surveillance
- Practice Breakdown: Clinical Reasoning or Judgment
- Practice Breakdown: Prevention
- Practice Breakdown: Intervention
- Practice Breakdown: Interpretation of Authorized Provider Orders
- Practice Breakdown: Professional Responsibility and Patient Advocacy
- Mandatory Reporting
- Organizational Use of TERCAP: Shifting From a Quality Management to a Whole Systems Approach
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 18th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323172776
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323079358
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323065177
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.