With a wealth of helpful guidelines and assessment tools, Nursing Pathways for Patient Safety makes it easy to identify the causes of practice breakdowns and to reduce health care errors. It provides expert guidance from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), plus an overview of the TERCAP® assessment tool. The book systematically examines the causes of practice breakdowns resulting from practice styles, health care environments, teamwork, and structural systems to promote patient safety.