Nursing in Haematological Oncology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702027536, 9780702040757

Authors: Maggie Grundy
Published Date: 9th June 2006
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Haematological oncology is a rapidly advancing and exciting field of medicine and this is the first British textbook addressing haematological oncology written specifically for nurses. The second edition of this successful text has been fully revised and updated throughout in line with recent developments in clinical practice. There are seven new chapters and expanded sections on bone marrow transplant, the immune system and palliative care.

  • Comprehensive coverage of nursing issues in hematological malignancies providing everything a newcomer will need to know
  • Addresses the role of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and blood marrow transplant treatments in haematological oncology to enable effective management of patients
  • Discusses pertinent daily issues for practicing nurses including oral care, nausea and vomiting, nutrition, infection control, social and psychological issues
  • Reflection points provide an active reading experience and illuminate ideas and issues within the text

Haematopoiesis. Myelodysplatic syndromes. Aplastic anaemia. The leukaemias. Myeloma. The lymphomas. Haematological cancers and children. Adolescent issues. Chemotherapy. Radiotherapy. Immune modulators and novel therapies. Blood component support. Blood and Marrow Transplantation Venous access. Prevention of infection. Haemorrhagic problems. Nausea and vomiting. Oral care. Nutritional issues. Fertility issues. Sexuality and Nursing Practice. Fatigue. Psychological issues. Addressing the needs of families. Social issues. Palliative care. Ethical issues. Staff support and retention. Leadership issues for Specialist Nurses. Research Priorities. Current trends and Future Perspectives.

Maggie Grundy

Macmillan Lecturer in Cancer Nursing, The Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, UK

