Nursing Faculty Secrets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781560534235

Nursing Faculty Secrets

1st Edition

Authors: Linda Scheetz
Paperback ISBN: 9781560534235
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 7th June 2000
Page Count: 199
Table of Contents

Higher Education and the Faculty Role; The Sacred Triad Teaching, Research and Service; Negotiating the System; Issues and Teaching Strategies in Nursing Education; On the Horizon; Pulling it all together

Description

Using the popular question-and-answer format of The Secrets Series®, this helpful resource offers practical tips, answers, and secrets from expert nursing faculty. From securing the very first faculty assignment to preparing for tenure review, this book addresses those frequently asked questions posed by faculty in their "early" years. Updated coverage is included on new and emerging subjects such as integrating technology in the classroom, mentoring, distance learning, landing that faculty position, organizational structure, and much more.

Details

No. of pages:
199
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Hanley & Belfus 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Hanley & Belfus
Paperback ISBN:
9781560534235

About the Authors

Linda Scheetz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor, College of Nursing, New York University

