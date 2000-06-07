Nursing Faculty Secrets
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Higher Education and the Faculty Role; The Sacred Triad Teaching, Research and Service; Negotiating the System; Issues and Teaching Strategies in Nursing Education; On the Horizon; Pulling it all together
Description
Using the popular question-and-answer format of The Secrets Series®, this helpful resource offers practical tips, answers, and secrets from expert nursing faculty. From securing the very first faculty assignment to preparing for tenure review, this book addresses those frequently asked questions posed by faculty in their "early" years. Updated coverage is included on new and emerging subjects such as integrating technology in the classroom, mentoring, distance learning, landing that faculty position, organizational structure, and much more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 199
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Hanley & Belfus 2000
- Published:
- 7th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Hanley & Belfus
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781560534235
About the Authors
Linda Scheetz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, College of Nursing, New York University