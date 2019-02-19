Nursing Essentials: Drugs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702077630, 9780702077654

Nursing Essentials: Drugs

1st Edition

Authors: Catrin Page
eBook ISBN: 9780702077654
eBook ISBN: 9780702077647
Paperback ISBN: 9780702077630
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th February 2019
Page Count: 96
Description

Are you a nurse dealing with drug administration? Do you prescribe drugs?

Whether you are a newly qualified nurse or a student on placement, this book makes understanding drugs simple.

Reduced to the essentials, clearly arranged with tables and schematics, each page concisely provides the required knowledge.

Key Features:

  • Pocket sized and portable – perfect for taking with you on placements, on to the ward, or in your bag for a quick refresher whilst at work

  • Spiral bound for ease of use and clearly laid out tables

  • Indications, contra-indications and side effects of the frequently used drugs within the UK

  • Organised by body system, and then by symptom for easy navigation

Details

No. of pages:
96
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702077654
eBook ISBN:
9780702077647
Paperback ISBN:
9780702077630

About the Author

Catrin Page

Affiliations and Expertise

Doctor, General Medicine,UK

