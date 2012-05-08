Nursing Care of the Critically Ill Child - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323020404, 9780323167666

Nursing Care of the Critically Ill Child

3rd Edition

Authors: Mary Fran Hazinski
eBook ISBN: 9780323167666
eBook ISBN: 9780323086035
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323020404
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th May 2012
Page Count: 1168
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Now completely up to date to meet the needs of today's pediatric nurses, Mary Fran Hazinski's Nursing Care of the Critically Ill Child, 3rd Edition, remains the foundational text of pediatric critical care nursing. Known for its outstanding organization and clear descriptions, this comprehensive reference details the unique care required for critically ill children with thorough discussions of physiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology, collaborative management, and nursing management. Ten new chapters, new advanced practice content, and new nurse contributors and reviewers ensure that this classic text continues to be the essential resource for the care of critically ill children.

Key Features

  • Details differences in caring for critically ill children as compared with caring for adults: how to modify assessment procedures, consider aspects of psychosocial development, and examine developmental aspects of various body systems.

  • Provides comprehensive coverage of physiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology, and nursing management related to care of the critically ill child.

  • Includes detailed Nursing Care Plans for select disorders.

  • Contains helpful appendices such as pediatric drug dosages, central venous catheter care, and pediatric fluid requirements.

  • Features Evolve online resources with additional content for further study of related topics, including tables for ease of recollection of material and additional references.

Table of Contents

  1. Children Are Different

  2. Psychological Aspects of Pediatric Critical Care 

  3. Care of the Child with Life-Limiting Conditions and the Child's Family in the Pediatric Critical Care Unit

  4. Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics NEW!

  5. Analgesia, Sedation, and Neuromuscular Blockade

  6. Shock, Cardiac Arrest, and Resuscitation NEW!

  7. Mechanical Support of Cardiopulmonary Function: Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, Ventricular Assist Devices, and the Intraaortic Balloon Pump Fluids NEW!

  8. Cardiovascular Disorders

  9. Pulmonary Disorders

  10. Chest X-Ray Interpretation

  11. Neurologic Disorders

  12. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Endocrine Problems NEW!

  13. Renal Disorders

  14. Gastrointestinal and Nutritional Disorders

  15. Hematologic and Oncologic Emergencies Requiring Critical Care

  16. Immunology and Infectious Disorders NEW!

  17. Overview of Solid Organ Transplantation NEW!

  18. Toxicology and Poisonings NEW!

  19. Pediatric Trauma

  20. Care of the Child with Burns

  21. Bioinstrumentation: Principles and Techniques

  22. Fundamentals of Patient Safety and Quality Improvement NEW!

  23. Clinical Informatics NEW!

  24. Ethical Issues in Pediatric Critical Care NEW!

Appendices

A. Continuous Infusion Dose Charts ("Drip Charts")

B. Conversion Factors to Systeme International (SI) Units

C. Pediatric Weight Conversions

D. Conversion of Fahrenheit Temperatures to Celsius

Details

No. of pages:
1168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323167666
eBook ISBN:
9780323086035
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323020404

About the Author

Mary Fran Hazinski

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Clinical Nurse Specialist, Pediatric Critical Care Monroe Carell, Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt Clinical Assistant Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Nashville, Tennessee

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.