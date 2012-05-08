Nursing Care of the Critically Ill Child
3rd Edition
Description
Now completely up to date to meet the needs of today's pediatric nurses, Mary Fran Hazinski's Nursing Care of the Critically Ill Child, 3rd Edition, remains the foundational text of pediatric critical care nursing. Known for its outstanding organization and clear descriptions, this comprehensive reference details the unique care required for critically ill children with thorough discussions of physiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology, collaborative management, and nursing management. Ten new chapters, new advanced practice content, and new nurse contributors and reviewers ensure that this classic text continues to be the essential resource for the care of critically ill children.
Key Features
- Details differences in caring for critically ill children as compared with caring for adults: how to modify assessment procedures, consider aspects of psychosocial development, and examine developmental aspects of various body systems.
- Provides comprehensive coverage of physiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology, and nursing management related to care of the critically ill child.
- Includes detailed Nursing Care Plans for select disorders.
- Contains helpful appendices such as pediatric drug dosages, central venous catheter care, and pediatric fluid requirements.
- Features Evolve online resources with additional content for further study of related topics, including tables for ease of recollection of material and additional references.
Table of Contents
- Children Are Different
- Psychological Aspects of Pediatric Critical Care
- Care of the Child with Life-Limiting Conditions and the Child's Family in the Pediatric Critical Care Unit
- Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics NEW!
- Analgesia, Sedation, and Neuromuscular Blockade
- Shock, Cardiac Arrest, and Resuscitation NEW!
- Mechanical Support of Cardiopulmonary Function: Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, Ventricular Assist Devices, and the Intraaortic Balloon Pump Fluids NEW!
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Pulmonary Disorders
- Chest X-Ray Interpretation
- Neurologic Disorders
- Fluid, Electrolyte, and Endocrine Problems NEW!
- Renal Disorders
- Gastrointestinal and Nutritional Disorders
- Hematologic and Oncologic Emergencies Requiring Critical Care
- Immunology and Infectious Disorders NEW!
- Overview of Solid Organ Transplantation NEW!
- Toxicology and Poisonings NEW!
- Pediatric Trauma
- Care of the Child with Burns
- Bioinstrumentation: Principles and Techniques
- Fundamentals of Patient Safety and Quality Improvement NEW!
- Clinical Informatics NEW!
- Ethical Issues in Pediatric Critical Care NEW!
Appendices
A. Continuous Infusion Dose Charts ("Drip Charts")
B. Conversion Factors to Systeme International (SI) Units
C. Pediatric Weight Conversions
D. Conversion of Fahrenheit Temperatures to Celsius
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 8th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167666
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323086035
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323020404
About the Author
Mary Fran Hazinski
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Clinical Nurse Specialist, Pediatric Critical Care Monroe Carell, Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt Clinical Assistant Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Nashville, Tennessee