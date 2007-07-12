Nurse Practitioner Manual of Clinical Skills
2nd Edition
Description
This is a comprehensive skills manual designed for students and qualified Nurse Prationers in health care who are learning to talk to patients, examine them, and to understand and assess their problems. It deals with the health history, common and important symptoms, and the assessment of mental status. In sections devoted to body regions and body systems, the book describes the sequence and techniques of physical examination, and helps the reader to identify selected abnormalities. It emphasizes common or important problems (rather than the infrequent or esoteric) found in both adult and childhood conditions. The sections are designed to help readers apply their knowledge to interpreting symptoms, examining the human body, and understanding physical signs. It is an invaluable resource written specifically for Nurse Practitioners by Nurse Practitioners.
Key Features
- each chapter follows a template to enable quick access to and assimilation of information
- comprehensive coverage of all body systems will reassure NPs that the book contains everything they need to know about
- written and edited by Nurse Practitioners to ensure it meets the need of practising NPs
- it emphasizes common or important problems (rather than the infrequent or esoteric) found in both adult and childhood conditions so the content is immediately applicable to clinical practice
Table of Contents
How to Use this Book. Health Promotion. Blood Disorders. Dermatology. The Eye and External Adenexa. Head and Neck. Respiratory System. The Cardiovascular System. The Gastrointestinal System. Endocrine Disorders. Nervous System. Musculoskeletal Disorders. Genito Urinary Conditions. Men’s health. Women’s health. Mental Health and the Nurse Practitioner in Primary Health Care. Care of the Child. Care of the Older Adult.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2007
- Published:
- 12th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702028212
About the Author
Sue Cross
Affiliations and Expertise
International Liaison for RCN, NPA; Fellow of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners; Vice Chair of the International Council of Nurses, Nurse Practitioner/Advanced Practice Nursing Network.