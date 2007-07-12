Nurse Practitioner Manual of Clinical Skills - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702028212

Nurse Practitioner Manual of Clinical Skills

2nd Edition

Authors: Sue Cross Vanny Rimmer
Paperback ISBN: 9780702028212
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 12th July 2007
Page Count: 416
Description

This is a comprehensive skills manual designed for students and qualified Nurse Prationers in health care who are learning to talk to patients, examine them, and to understand and assess their problems. It deals with the health history, common and important symptoms, and the assessment of mental status. In sections devoted to body regions and body systems, the book describes the sequence and techniques of physical examination, and helps the reader to identify selected abnormalities. It emphasizes common or important problems (rather than the infrequent or esoteric) found in both adult and childhood conditions. The sections are designed to help readers apply their knowledge to interpreting symptoms, examining the human body, and understanding physical signs. It is an invaluable resource written specifically for Nurse Practitioners by Nurse Practitioners.

Key Features

  • each chapter follows a template to enable quick access to and assimilation of information
  • comprehensive coverage of all body systems will reassure NPs that the book contains everything they need to know about
  • written and edited by Nurse Practitioners to ensure it meets the need of practising NPs
  • it emphasizes common or important problems (rather than the infrequent or esoteric) found in both adult and childhood conditions so the content is immediately applicable to clinical practice

Table of Contents

How to Use this Book. Health Promotion. Blood Disorders. Dermatology. The Eye and External Adenexa. Head and Neck. Respiratory System. The Cardiovascular System. The Gastrointestinal System. Endocrine Disorders. Nervous System. Musculoskeletal Disorders. Genito Urinary Conditions. Men’s health. Women’s health. Mental Health and the Nurse Practitioner in Primary Health Care. Care of the Child. Care of the Older Adult.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
Paperback ISBN:
9780702028212

About the Author

Sue Cross

Affiliations and Expertise

International Liaison for RCN, NPA; Fellow of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners; Vice Chair of the International Council of Nurses, Nurse Practitioner/Advanced Practice Nursing Network.

Vanny Rimmer

