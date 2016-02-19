Numerical Solution of Ordinary and Partial Differential Equations is based on a summer school held in Oxford in August-September 1961.

The book is organized into four parts. The first three cover the numerical solution of ordinary differential equations, integral equations, and partial differential equations of quasi-linear form. Most of the techniques are evaluated from the standpoints of accuracy, convergence, and stability (in the various senses of these terms) as well as ease of coding and convenience of machine computation. The last part, on practical problems, uses and develops the techniques for the treatment of problems of the greatest difficulty and complexity, which tax not only the best machines but also the best brains.

This book was written for scientists who have problems to solve, and who want to know what methods exist, why and in what circumstances some are better than others, and how to adapt and develop techniques for new problems. The budding numerical analyst should also benefit from this book, and should find some topics for valuable research. The first three parts, in fact, could be used not only by practical men but also by students, though a preliminary elementary course would assist the reading.