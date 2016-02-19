Numbers, Sequences and Series
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Sets and logic The integers The rational numbers Inequalities The real numbers Complex numbers Sequences Infinite series Decimals * Further developments.
Description
Number and geometry are the foundations upon which mathematics has been built over some 3000 years. This book is concerned with the logical foundations of number systems from integers to complex numbers. The author has chosen to develop the ideas by illustrating the techniques used throughout mathematics rather than using a self-contained logical treatise. The idea of proof has been emphasised, as has the illustration of concepts from a graphical, numerical and algebraic point of view. Having laid the foundations of the number system, the author has then turned to the analysis of infinite processes involving sequences and series of numbers, including power series. The book also has worked examples throughout and includes some suggestions for self-study projects. In addition there are tutorial problems aimed at stimulating group work and discussion.
Readership
First year undergraduate mathematicians, students at colleges of higher education.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 8th December 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080928586
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340610435
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Keith Hirst Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southampton, UK