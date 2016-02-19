Numbers, Sequences and Series - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340610435, 9780080928586

Numbers, Sequences and Series

1st Edition

Authors: Keith Hirst
eBook ISBN: 9780080928586
Paperback ISBN: 9780340610435
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 8th December 1994
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

Sets and logic The integers The rational numbers Inequalities The real numbers Complex numbers Sequences Infinite series Decimals * Further developments.

Description

Number and geometry are the foundations upon which mathematics has been built over some 3000 years. This book is concerned with the logical foundations of number systems from integers to complex numbers. The author has chosen to develop the ideas by illustrating the techniques used throughout mathematics rather than using a self-contained logical treatise. The idea of proof has been emphasised, as has the illustration of concepts from a graphical, numerical and algebraic point of view. Having laid the foundations of the number system, the author has then turned to the analysis of infinite processes involving sequences and series of numbers, including power series. The book also has worked examples throughout and includes some suggestions for self-study projects. In addition there are tutorial problems aimed at stimulating group work and discussion.

Readership

First year undergraduate mathematicians, students at colleges of higher education.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080928586
Paperback ISBN:
9780340610435

About the Authors

Keith Hirst Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southampton, UK

