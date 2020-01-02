Nucleic Acids as Gene Anticancer Drug Delivery Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128197776

Nucleic Acids as Gene Anticancer Drug Delivery Therapy

1st Edition

Authors: Loutfy Madkour
Paperback ISBN: 9780128197776
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd January 2020
Page Count: 644
Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Description

Nucleic Acids as Gene Anticancer Drug Delivery Therapy highlights recent developments in cancer treatment using nucleic acids, nanoparticles and polymer nanoparticles for genomic nanocarriers as drug delivery, including promising opportunities for targeted and combination therapy. The development of a wide spectrum of nanoscale technologies is beginning to change the scientific landscape in terms of disease diagnosis, treatment and prevention. This book presents the use of nanotechnology for medical applications, focusing on its use for anticancer drug delivery. Various intelligent drug delivery systems, such as inorganic nanoparticles and polymer-based drug delivery are discussed, along with smart drug delivery systems and nucleic acid-targeted drug delivery.

Key Features

  • Discusses intelligent drug delivery systems such as inorganic nanoparticles and polymer-based drug delivery
  • Contains a comprehensive comparison of various delivery systems, listing their advantages and limitations
  • Presents combination therapy as a new hope for enhancing current gene-based treatment efficacy

Readership

Researchers and advanced students performing interdisciplinary research in nanomedical technologies addressing drug and nucleic acid/gene delivery to cancer as well as those in pharmaceutical sciences, biotechnology, and cancer research

Table of Contents

  1. Advanced Drug Delivery Systems: New Nano Medications Technologies
    2. Characteristics of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA)
    3. Characteristics of Ribonucleic Acid (RNA)
    4. Drugs Acting Effects on DNA
    5. Drugs Acting Effects on RNA
    6. Targeting Mechanisms of Polymeric Micelles for Delivery of siRNA in Cancer Therapy
    7. Nucleic Acid – Drug Interactions
    8. Structures of Quadruplex of Nucleic Acids and Their Drug Complexes
    9. Solvent?-Accessible Surfaces of Proteins and Nucleic Acids
    10. Relationship of Nucleic Acids with Cancer Nanomedicines
    11. Correlation between Nucleic Acids and NPs Therapeutics for Cancer Treatment
    12. Drug Delivery Systems as Advanced Nanotechnology
    13. Nanoparticle and Polymeric PNP?Based Targeted Drug Delivery Systems
    14. PNPs and Drug-Nucleic Acid Combinations Delivery for Therapeutic Activity
    15. Nucleic Acids for Combination Drug Delivery Systems in Cancer Treatment
    16. Multiple Delivery of Nucleic Acids Combinational Chemotherapeutics for Cancer Treatment Strategies
    17. Behaviour of Nucleic Acids as Gene Anticancer Drug Delivery Therapy
    Conclusion and Future Directions

Details

No. of pages:
644
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128197776

About the Author

Loutfy Madkour

Dr. Loutfy H. Madkour is a professor of physical chemistry and nanoscience at the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, Al Baha University, Saudi Arabia, since 2012. He received his BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees in physical chemistry from the universities of Cairo, Minia, and Tanta, respectively, in Egypt. He worked as a lecturer in chemistry at the Tanta University since 1982 and as a professor of physical chemistry in 1999. He is an editorial board member of several international journals including International Journal of Industrial Chemistry (IJIC), International Journal of Ground Sediment & Water, E-Cronicon Chemistry (EC Chemistry), BAOJ Chemistry, Global Drugs and Therapeutics (GDT), Chronicles of Pharmaceutical Science, and Journal of Targeted Drug Delivery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, Al Baha University, Saudi Arabia

