Nucleic Acid Research
1st Edition
Future Development
Description
Nucleic Acid Research: Future Development reflects the exchange of ideas and information among the participants of ""The Future of Nucleic Acid Research"" symposium held at Kyoto on December 1981. This publication aims to extend the ideas presented in the symposium and to provide facts that can answer various scientific questions, particularly, in molecular biology.
The book is divided into five parts. It explains the structure of DNA and chromosome and the interaction of nucleic acids with proteins. It also discusses the gene organization of prokaryotes as well as the gene expressions in eukaryotes and prokaryotes. Moreover, it talks about the DNA replication and recombination prokaryotes.
This publication is a masterful reference for genetics and molecular biology researchers and lecturers. It will also be an excellent learning material for students taking different courses in biology, including genetics, cell and molecular biology, molecular biophysics, and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Part I Structure of DNA and Chromosome and Interactions of Nucleic Acids with Proteins
Chemistry and Biology of Left-Handed Z DNA
The Geometry of A, B, and Z DNA
Conformational Flexibility and Its Role in the Structure of DNA
Crystal Structure Studies on DNA Oligomers
Nucleosome Structure and Chromatin Superstructure
Chromatin Fine Structure Analysis of the Histone Genes of Drosophila melanogaster
Transposons as a Means to Clone the White Locus of Drosophila
Poly(ADP-ribosyl)ation of Nuclear Proteins
Structural Models for DNA-Protein Recognition
One Model for Protein Recognition of B-DNA Sequences Suggested by the Structure of Catabolite Gene Activator Protein
Part II Gene Organization of Eukaryotes
Genetic Origins of B and T Cell Antibodies
Immunoglobulin Genes Move during Differentiation as Well as Evolution
Solid-Phase Synthesis of Polydeoxyribonucleotides for Biological Applications
Structure and Regulation of the Corticotropin β-Lipotropin Precursor Gene
Structure and Expression of the Cloned Genes for Human Interferon-β
Serine Proteases: A Tissue-Specific Multi-Gene Family
Part III Gene Expression of Eukaryotes
The SV40 72 Base Pair Repeat: An Amazing Enhancer of Eukaryotic Gene Expression
Structure and Function of Small Ribonucleoproteins from Eukaryotic Cells
The Structure and Regulation of Early Region 2 Encoding the DNA Replication Functions of Human Adenoviruses
Expression of SV40 Large T Antigen in Bacteria
Transforming Genes of RNA Tumor Viruses
Identification, Isolation, and Characterization of Human Transforming Genes
Part IV Gene Expression of Prokaryotes
Flagellar Phase Variation in Salmonella: A Model System Regulated by Flip-Flop DNA Inversions
The Molecular Basis of Spontaneous Deletions
Versatile Expression Cloning Vehicles Using the Lipoprotein Gene of the Escherichia coli and Their Application
Structure, Function, and Biosynthesis of E. coli Elongation Factor Tu
A Model for the Coordinate Regulation of Ribosomal Protein Synthesis
Part V DNA Replication and Recombination in Prokaryotes
Regulation of ColE1 DNA Replication
Enzyme Studies of ϕX174 DNA Replication: Structure and Function of dnaB Protein, an Essential Replication Protein in the Primosome
RNA Priming for Discontinuous DNA Chain Elongation and for Replication Origin of Escherichia coli
Recombination Activities of Escherichia coli RecA Protein: Synapsis and Strand Exchange
DNA Supercoiling and DNA Topoisomerases
Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 602
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 1st November 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144841