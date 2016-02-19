Nucleic Acid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125016506, 9780323144841

Nucleic Acid Research

1st Edition

Future Development

Editors: Kiyoshi Mizobuchi
eBook ISBN: 9780323144841
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 1983
Page Count: 602
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nucleic Acid Research: Future Development reflects the exchange of ideas and information among the participants of ""The Future of Nucleic Acid Research"" symposium held at Kyoto on December 1981. This publication aims to extend the ideas presented in the symposium and to provide facts that can answer various scientific questions, particularly, in molecular biology.

The book is divided into five parts. It explains the structure of DNA and chromosome and the interaction of nucleic acids with proteins. It also discusses the gene organization of prokaryotes as well as the gene expressions in eukaryotes and prokaryotes. Moreover, it talks about the DNA replication and recombination prokaryotes.

This publication is a masterful reference for genetics and molecular biology researchers and lecturers. It will also be an excellent learning material for students taking different courses in biology, including genetics, cell and molecular biology, molecular biophysics, and biochemistry.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Part I Structure of DNA and Chromosome and Interactions of Nucleic Acids with Proteins

Chemistry and Biology of Left-Handed Z DNA

The Geometry of A, B, and Z DNA

Conformational Flexibility and Its Role in the Structure of DNA

Crystal Structure Studies on DNA Oligomers

Nucleosome Structure and Chromatin Superstructure

Chromatin Fine Structure Analysis of the Histone Genes of Drosophila melanogaster

Transposons as a Means to Clone the White Locus of Drosophila

Poly(ADP-ribosyl)ation of Nuclear Proteins

Structural Models for DNA-Protein Recognition

One Model for Protein Recognition of B-DNA Sequences Suggested by the Structure of Catabolite Gene Activator Protein

Part II Gene Organization of Eukaryotes

Genetic Origins of B and T Cell Antibodies

Immunoglobulin Genes Move during Differentiation as Well as Evolution

Solid-Phase Synthesis of Polydeoxyribonucleotides for Biological Applications

Structure and Regulation of the Corticotropin β-Lipotropin Precursor Gene

Structure and Expression of the Cloned Genes for Human Interferon-β

Serine Proteases: A Tissue-Specific Multi-Gene Family

Part III Gene Expression of Eukaryotes

The SV40 72 Base Pair Repeat: An Amazing Enhancer of Eukaryotic Gene Expression

Structure and Function of Small Ribonucleoproteins from Eukaryotic Cells

The Structure and Regulation of Early Region 2 Encoding the DNA Replication Functions of Human Adenoviruses

Expression of SV40 Large T Antigen in Bacteria

Transforming Genes of RNA Tumor Viruses

Identification, Isolation, and Characterization of Human Transforming Genes

Part IV Gene Expression of Prokaryotes

Flagellar Phase Variation in Salmonella: A Model System Regulated by Flip-Flop DNA Inversions

The Molecular Basis of Spontaneous Deletions

Versatile Expression Cloning Vehicles Using the Lipoprotein Gene of the Escherichia coli and Their Application

Structure, Function, and Biosynthesis of E. coli Elongation Factor Tu

A Model for the Coordinate Regulation of Ribosomal Protein Synthesis

Part V DNA Replication and Recombination in Prokaryotes

Regulation of ColE1 DNA Replication

Enzyme Studies of ϕX174 DNA Replication: Structure and Function of dnaB Protein, an Essential Replication Protein in the Primosome

RNA Priming for Discontinuous DNA Chain Elongation and for Replication Origin of Escherichia coli

Recombination Activities of Escherichia coli RecA Protein: Synapsis and Strand Exchange

DNA Supercoiling and DNA Topoisomerases

Summary

Index










Details

No. of pages:
602
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323144841

About the Editor

Kiyoshi Mizobuchi

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.