Nucleation of Water - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128143216

Nucleation of Water

1st Edition

From Fundamental Science to Atmospheric and Additional Applications

Authors: Ari Laaksonen
Paperback ISBN: 9780128143216
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 250
Description

Nucleation of Water: From Fundamental Science to Atmospheric and Additional Applications provides a comprehensive accounting of the current state-of-the-art regarding the nucleation of water. It covers vapor-liquid, liquid-vapor, liquid-ice and vapor-ice transitions and describes basic kinetic and thermodynamic concepts in a manner understandable to researchers working on specific applications. The main focus of the book lies in atmospheric phenomena, but it also describes engineering and biological applications. Bubble nucleation, although not of major atmospheric relevance, is included for completeness. This book presents a single, go-to resource that will help readers understand the breadth and depth of nucleation, both in theory and in real-world examples.

Key Features

  • Offers a single, comprehensive work on water nucleation, including cutting- edge research on ice, cloud and bubble nucleation
  • Written primarily for atmospheric scientists, but it also presents the theories in such a way that researchers in other disciplines will find it useful
  • Written by one of the world’s foremost experts on ice nucleation

Readership

PhD students and researchers who are atmospheric scientists, earth system scientists, ocean scientists, hydrologists, chemical engineers and physical chemists looking into ice nucleation or aerosol science

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Thermodynamic and statistical mechanical concepts
    3. Properties of water and ice
    4. Homogeneous gas-liquid nucleation theory
    5. Homogeneous gas-liquid nucleation experiments
    6. Simulation techniques
    7. Homogeneous nucleation of water vapor
    8. Binary and multicomponent gas-liquid nucleation
    9. Heterogeneous nucleation of water vapor
    10. Cloud drop nucleation
    11. Ice nucleation
    12. Bubble nucleation

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128143216

About the Author

Ari Laaksonen

Dr Ari Laaksonen is head of Climate Research at the Finnish Meteorological Institute, and professor of Environmental Physics in the University of Eastern Finland. He received his Ph.D from the University of Helsinki in 1992, worked as a visiting scholar in the University of Chicago from 1993-95, and became a professor in 1998. He has supervised 23 Ph.D. students, and published around 250 peer reviewed scientific articles on nucleation, atmospheric aerosols and clouds, and on climate research. His scientific work has lately focused on heterogeneous nucleation of water and ice on different types of surfaces. He was nominated as a Thomson Reuters highly cited researcher for the past three years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Climate Research, Finnish Meteorological Institute, and Professor of Environmental Physics, University of Eastern Finland

Ratings and Reviews

