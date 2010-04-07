Nucleation in Condensed Matter, Volume 15
1st Edition
Applications in Materials and Biology
Table of Contents
1 Introduction; 2. The Classical Theory; 3. Time-Dependent Effects within the Classical Theory; 4. Beyond the Classical Theory; 5. Nucleation in Multi-Component Phases; 6. Heterogeneous Nucleation; 7. Crystallization in Liquids & Colloidal Suspensions; 8. Crystallization in Glasses; 9. Nucleation in Crystalline Solids; 10. Computer Models; 11. Crystallization in Polymeric & Related Systems; 12. Dislocation-Mediated Transformations; 13. Solidification; 14. Transformations in the Solid Phase; 15. Interfacial and Thin-Film Reactions; 16. Biology and Medicine; 17. Food and Drink; 18. Key Themes, Prospects
Description
In Nucleation in Condensed Matter, key theoretical models for nucleation are developed and experimental data are used to discuss their range of validity. A central aim of this book is to enable the reader, when faced with a phenomenon in which nucleation appears to play a role, to determine whether nucleation is indeed important and to develop a quantitative and predictive description of the nucleation behavior. The third section of the book examines nucleation processes in practical situations, ranging from solid state precipitation to nucleation in biological systems to nucleation in food and drink. Nucleation in Condensed Matter is a key reference for an advanced materials course in phase transformations. It is also an essential reference for researchers in the field.
Key Features
- Unified treatment of key theories, experimental evaluations and case studies
- Complete derivation of key models
- Detailed discussion of experimental measurements
- Examples of nucleation in diverse systems
Readership
Scientists in condensed matter physics, materials scientists and engineers, and anyone interested in phase transformations in whatever field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 756
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2010
- Published:
- 7th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080912646
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080421476
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Ken Kelton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University in St. Louis, USA
Alan Greer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
A. L Greer, University of Cambridge, UK