Nuclear Waste Management Strategies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128137383

Nuclear Waste Management Strategies

1st Edition

An International Perspective

Authors: Mark Sanders Charlotta Sanders
Paperback ISBN: 9780128137383
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 350
Description

Nuclear Waste Management Strategies: An International Perspective presents worldwide insights into nuclear waste management strategies from a technical engineering perspective, with consideration for important legal aspects. It provides a one-stop, comprehensive analysis of both historical and up-to-date nuclear waste management strategies, while consulting important legal aspects of decision-making and implementation processes. With case studies from around the world, this book provides a unique understanding of nuclear waste management technologies and methods available, ensuring that researchers and engineering professionals are equipped with the right knowledge to design, build, implement and improve their own waste management strategies.

This book will benefit those researching and learning in the nuclear energy sector, especially those specializing in nuclear waste management strategies, as well as technical and legal communities within nuclear and environmental areas. It is also a valuable resource for lawmakers and regulatory bodies concerned with nuclear policy and waste management.

Key Features

  • Provides a one-stop location for reference material on nuclear waste management strategies from around the world
  • Focuses on the associated technical engineering elements of planning for, and implementing, waste management strategies
  • Includes real-life examples from Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa

Readership

Senior undergraduates and graduates in nuclear energy engineering, especially those in nuclear waste management engineering; as a reference book for technical communities within the nuclear and environmental areas; as a reference guide for lawmakers and regulatory bodies

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Waste Characterization
    3. Waste Management Techniques
    4. International Nuclear Waste Management Frameworks
    5. Nuclear Liability
    6. Smorgasbord: An International Overview of Nation States
    6.1 – Europe
    6.1.1 Background
    6..1.2 EU Law
    6.1.3 France
    6.1.4 Germany
    6.1.5 Scandinavia
    6.1.6 United Kingdom
    6.2 North America
    6.2.1 Background
    6.2.2 USA & Canada Legal Framework
    6.2..3 USA
    6.2.4 Canada
    6.3 South America
    6.3.1 Background
    6.3.2 Historical and Legal Framework
    6..3.3 Argentina
    6.3.4 Brazil
    6.4 Asia & Middle East
    6.4.1 Background
    6.4.2 Historical and Legal Framework
    6.4.3 China
    6.4.4 Japan
    6.4.5 South Korea
    6.4.6 India
    6.4.7 Taiwan
    6.4.8 U.A.E.
    6.5 Africa
    6.5.1 Background
    6.5.2 Historical and Legal Framework
    6.5.3 South Africa

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128137383

About the Author

Mark Sanders

Mark C. Sanders holds an advance degree in international nuclear law and is the lead author of the comprehensive journal article on the nuclear waste management dilemma (Progress in Nuclear Energy 90 (2016) 69-97). He is also a member of the International Nuclear Law Association (INLA) and the nuclear waste management-working group. Mr. Sanders is a managing member of the nuclear engineering firm Nuclear Fuel Analysis Services, L.L.C. Mr. Sanders attended the Dickson Poon School of Law at King’s College in London (England), where he received first-class honors. He has also obtained an advanced law degree, with a focus on International Nuclear law, from the University of Montpellier, France, graduating with honors. Mr. Sanders is active in the International Nuclear Law Association, where he is a member of the International Trade and New Build and the Radiological Protection working groups. In addition, Mr. Sanders along with his spouse, Dr. Charlotta Sanders, are emerging as subject matter experts of nuclear waste management strategies and laws among the major nuclear power producing nation states. Areas of expertise: Nuclear waste management, Radiation protection, Environmental issues, Nuclear regulation, Regulatory environment, International regulation of finance, International public law (with a focus on nuclear)

Affiliations and Expertise

Sanders Engineering, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Charlotta Sanders

Dr. Charlotta E. Sanders is an Associate Research professor at the University of Nevada, LA, and consulting nuclear engineer with 20 years’ experience in the nuclear industry. She worked on the proposed Yucca Mountain geologic repository in the USA, and is therefore well versed on the technical application of nuclear waste management and transportation. Dr. Sanders is the author of over 40 articles. Dr. Sanders is an Associate Research Professor of Nuclear Engineering and the Technical Director of the Nuclear Safety Engineering Program at University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and the President and Managing Partner/Owner of the nuclear consulting company Nuclear Fuel Analysis Services, L.L.C. At UNLV, she teaches graduate level courses in Nuclear Engineering and leads research projects in radiation transport and criticality safety analysis. Dr. Sanders also serves as a permanent member of the Criticality Safety Review Committee for National Security Technologies in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her previous consulting activities consist of providing technical support of criticality safety and radiation protection/shielding design work at URENCO USA (National Enrichment Facility), reviewing license activities on behalf of Entergy for spent fuel pool criticality safety analysis applications, as well as led authoring of the industry guidance submitted to the NRC on Criticality Safety Analysis spearheaded by the Nuclear Energy Institute. Areas of expertise: Nuclear Engineering, Nuclear Criticality Safety, Radiation Protection and Shielding, Nuclear Waste Management, Nuclear Fuel Cycles

Affiliations and Expertise

Sanders Engineering, Las Vegas, NV, USA

