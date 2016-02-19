Nuclear Trafficking is a summary of the state of knowledge in nuclear trafficking, and is organized into five parts. The book begins by discussing the diffusion and signal-mediated transport through the pores. It then looks into the detailed accounts of pore structure and composition, nuclear localization signals, signal binding proteins, RNA efflux, and biochemical factors influencing nucleocytoplasmic exchange. This book will be very useful to those people new to this field of interest.

I Molecular Exchanges across the Nuclear Envelope

1 Diffusion between Nucleus and Cytoplasm

I. Introduction

II. Permeability of Nuclear Envelope

III. Biophysical State of Transported Molecules

IV. Kinetics and Equilibria of Diffusion

2 Overview of Signal-Mediated Transport

I. Introduction

II. Signal-Mediated Transport

III. Composition of Pores

IV. Regulation of Nucleocytoplasmic Exchange

V. Concluding Comments

II Structural Organization of Pores and Associated Skeletal Elements

3. The Nuclear Pore Complex: A Macromolecular Transporter

I. Introduction and Background

II. Triple Ring Model of the Nuclear Pore Complex

III. Symmetry of the Nuclear Pore Complex: A Question of Resolution and Semantics

IV. Components of the Nuclear Pore Complex: Modality and Function

V. Nuclear Pore Complex and Transport

VI. Concluding Remarks

4. Regulation of Nucleocytoplasmic Transport by Mechanical Forces Transmitted through the Cytoskeleton

I. Introduction

II. Nuclear Pore Complex

III. Regulation of Nucleocytoplasmic Transport

IV. Linkages between Nuclear Pore Complex and Nuclear Matrix-Cytoskeletal Network

V Possible Use of a Tensegrity (Tensional Integrity) Mechanism for Regulation of Nucleocytoplasmic Transport

VI. Conclusion

III Molecular Aspects of Nuclear Trafficking

5 Structure and Regulation of Nuclear Localization Signals

I. Introduction

II. Suggestions of Nuclear Localization Signal

III. Molecular Biology of Nuclear Localization Signals

IV. Redundant Nuclear Localization Signals

V. Complex Nuclear Localization Signals

VI. Regulation of Nuclear Localization Signal Function

VII. Concluding Remarks

6 Nuclear Transport Receptors: Specificity amid Diversity

I. Nuclear Transport: Overview

II. Functional Characteristics of Nuclear Transport Receptors

III. Identification of Nuclear Transport Receptor Candidates

IV. Future Directions

7 Structure and Function of Nuclear Pore Glycoproteins

I. Introduction

II. Nuclear Pore Complex Proteins

III. Functional Studies of Nucleoporins

IV. Conclusions

8 Nuclear Pore Complex-Associated ATPase

I. Introduction: Nuclear Envelope

II. Nuclear Pore Complex

III. Myosin-like ATPase Associated with Nuclear Pore Complex

IV. Conclusions and Prospects for Future Research

IV RNA Transport

9 Role of mRNA Transport in Posttranscriptional Control of Gene Expression

I. Overview

II. Role of Posttranscriptional Control in Regulation of Gene Expression

III. Posttranscriptional Processing of Primary Transcript

IV. Nuclear Matrix

V. Relationship between Pre-mRNA Splicing and mRNA Transport

VI. Transport across Nuclear Envelope

VII. Conclusions and Future Prospects

10 Transport of Ribosomal Proteins and rRNA, tRNA, and snRNA

I. Introduction

II. Overview of Ribosome Assembly in Nucleated Cells

III. Nuclear Localization of Ribosomal Proteins

IV. Nuclear Export of Ribosomal Subunits

V. Transport of 5 S rRNA

VI. Transport of tRNA

VII. Trafficking of snRNPs

VIII. Export of Other Small RNAs

IX. Concluding Remarks

V Biophysical Considerations

11 Biophysics of Nucleocytoplasmic Transport

I. Introduction

II. Cytoplasm

III. Near Nuclear Envelope

IV. Nuclear Pore Complex

V. Nuclear Interior

VI. Kinetics and Steady State of Transport

