Nuclear Trafficking
1st Edition
Editors: Carl Feldherr
eBook ISBN: 9780323152983
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th July 1992
Page Count: 384
Description
Nuclear Trafficking is a summary of the state of knowledge in nuclear trafficking, and is organized into five parts. The book begins by discussing the diffusion and signal-mediated transport through the pores. It then looks into the detailed accounts of pore structure and composition, nuclear localization signals, signal binding proteins, RNA efflux, and biochemical factors influencing nucleocytoplasmic exchange. This book will be very useful to those people new to this field of interest.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I Molecular Exchanges across the Nuclear Envelope
1 Diffusion between Nucleus and Cytoplasm
I. Introduction
II. Permeability of Nuclear Envelope
III. Biophysical State of Transported Molecules
IV. Kinetics and Equilibria of Diffusion
References
2 Overview of Signal-Mediated Transport
I. Introduction
II. Signal-Mediated Transport
III. Composition of Pores
IV. Regulation of Nucleocytoplasmic Exchange
V. Concluding Comments
References
II Structural Organization of Pores and Associated Skeletal Elements
3. The Nuclear Pore Complex: A Macromolecular Transporter
I. Introduction and Background
II. Triple Ring Model of the Nuclear Pore Complex
III. Symmetry of the Nuclear Pore Complex: A Question of Resolution and Semantics
IV. Components of the Nuclear Pore Complex: Modality and Function
V. Nuclear Pore Complex and Transport
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Regulation of Nucleocytoplasmic Transport by Mechanical Forces Transmitted through the Cytoskeleton
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Pore Complex
III. Regulation of Nucleocytoplasmic Transport
IV. Linkages between Nuclear Pore Complex and Nuclear Matrix-Cytoskeletal Network
V Possible Use of a Tensegrity (Tensional Integrity) Mechanism for Regulation of Nucleocytoplasmic Transport
VI. Conclusion
References
III Molecular Aspects of Nuclear Trafficking
5 Structure and Regulation of Nuclear Localization Signals
I. Introduction
II. Suggestions of Nuclear Localization Signal
III. Molecular Biology of Nuclear Localization Signals
IV. Redundant Nuclear Localization Signals
V. Complex Nuclear Localization Signals
VI. Regulation of Nuclear Localization Signal Function
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
6 Nuclear Transport Receptors: Specificity amid Diversity
I. Nuclear Transport: Overview
II. Functional Characteristics of Nuclear Transport Receptors
III. Identification of Nuclear Transport Receptor Candidates
IV. Future Directions
References
7 Structure and Function of Nuclear Pore Glycoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Pore Complex Proteins
III. Functional Studies of Nucleoporins
IV. Conclusions
References
8 Nuclear Pore Complex-Associated ATPase
I. Introduction: Nuclear Envelope
II. Nuclear Pore Complex
III. Myosin-like ATPase Associated with Nuclear Pore Complex
IV. Conclusions and Prospects for Future Research
References
IV RNA Transport
9 Role of mRNA Transport in Posttranscriptional Control of Gene Expression
I. Overview
II. Role of Posttranscriptional Control in Regulation of Gene Expression
III. Posttranscriptional Processing of Primary Transcript
IV. Nuclear Matrix
V. Relationship between Pre-mRNA Splicing and mRNA Transport
VI. Transport across Nuclear Envelope
VII. Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
10 Transport of Ribosomal Proteins and rRNA, tRNA, and snRNA
I. Introduction
II. Overview of Ribosome Assembly in Nucleated Cells
III. Nuclear Localization of Ribosomal Proteins
IV. Nuclear Export of Ribosomal Subunits
V. Transport of 5 S rRNA
VI. Transport of tRNA
VII. Trafficking of snRNPs
VIII. Export of Other Small RNAs
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
V Biophysical Considerations
11 Biophysics of Nucleocytoplasmic Transport
I. Introduction
II. Cytoplasm
III. Near Nuclear Envelope
IV. Nuclear Pore Complex
V. Nuclear Interior
VI. Kinetics and Steady State of Transport
References
Index
About the Editor
Carl Feldherr
