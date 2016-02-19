Nuclear Structure
1st Edition
Nuclear Structure covers material usually discussed in courses about nuclear structure. The presentation, although recommends and not necessarily requires the reader to have some knowledge of introductory nuclear physics at an elementary or undergraduate level, requires a good knowledge of the elements of quantum mechanics, including an introduction to Dirac theory.
The text covers topics such as nucleon-nucleon forces, the boson-exchange model, high-energy electron scattering, and the single particle shell model. Also covered are topics such as single-particle potentials, spin-orbit interactions, the individual-particle model, states of different nuclei, electromagnetic interactions with nuclei, and beta-decay.
The book is recommended for nuclear physics students who have background knowledge on nuclear structure and would like to know more about the topic.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
I—Nucleon-Nucleon Forces
A. Introduction
B. Fundamentals
C. Semiempirical Considerations
D. Parameterization of Experimental Data
E. The Boson-Exchange Model
F. The Dual Model
References
II—Nuclear Shape and Nuclear Moments
A. Introduction
B. High-Energy Electron Scattering
C. Atomic Effects
D. Coulomb Radii
E. Summary
F. Nuclear Electric Moments
G. Nuclear Magnetic Moments
H. The Tensor Operator S12
I. The Deuteron Problem
References
III—Nuclear Matter Characteristics
A. Introduction
B. The Statistical Model
C. Semiempirical Mass Formula
D. Infinite Nuclear Matter
References
IV—Single-Particle Shell Model
A. Introduction
B. Single-Particle Potentials
C. Spin-Orbit Interaction
D. Single-Particle Potential Strength
E. Rearrangement Energy and Velocity-Dependent Potentials
F. Nonstationary Character of Single-Particle Orbitals
G. Nucleon Elastic Scattering Potentials
H. Review of Single-Particle Model Successes
References
V—Individual-Particle Model
A. Introduction
B. Coupling Schemes
C. General Symmetry Classifications, Seniority, and Reduced Isospin
D. Intermediate Coupling
E. Cluster Model
References
VI—Collective Nuclear Effects
A. Introduction
B. The Classical Liquid Drop
C. Vibrational States of Spherical Nuclei
D. The Simple Symmetric Top
E. Collective States of Deformed Nuclei
F. Concluding Remarks
References
VII—Electromagnetic Interactions with Nuclei
A. Introduction
B. Vector Spherical Harmonics
C. The Electromagnetic Field in Free Space
D. Nuclear y-Ray Transitions
E. Matrix Elements and Selection Rules
F. Radiative n-p Capture
References
VIII—Beta-Decay
A. Introduction
B. Theoretical Formulation (Weak Interactions)
C. The β-Spectrum and Decay Rates
D. Nuclear Matrix Elements
References
Appendix A—Coupling of Two Angular Momenta, Clebsch-Gordan Coefficients
References
Appendix B—The Wigner-Eckart Theorem
References
Appendix C—Brief Review of Dirac Theory
References
Appendix D—Iterative Diagonalization of Matrices
References
Index
