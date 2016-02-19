Nuclear Structure covers material usually discussed in courses about nuclear structure. The presentation, although recommends and not necessarily requires the reader to have some knowledge of introductory nuclear physics at an elementary or undergraduate level, requires a good knowledge of the elements of quantum mechanics, including an introduction to Dirac theory.

The text covers topics such as nucleon-nucleon forces, the boson-exchange model, high-energy electron scattering, and the single particle shell model. Also covered are topics such as single-particle potentials, spin-orbit interactions, the individual-particle model, states of different nuclei, electromagnetic interactions with nuclei, and beta-decay.

The book is recommended for nuclear physics students who have background knowledge on nuclear structure and would like to know more about the topic.