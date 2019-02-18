Nuclear Safeguards, Security, and Nonproliferation
2nd Edition
Achieving Security with Technology and Policy
Description
Nuclear Safeguards, Security and Nonproliferation: Achieving Security with Technology and Policy, Second Edition is a comprehensive reference covering the cutting-edge technologies used to trace, track and safeguard nuclear material. Sections cover security, the illicit trafficking of nuclear materials, improvised nuclear devices, and how to prevent nuclear terrorism. International case studies of security at nuclear facilities and illegal nuclear trade activities provide specific examples of the complex issues surrounding the technology and policy for nuclear material protection, control and accountability. New case studies include analyses of nuclear programs of important countries, such as North Korea, Iran, and Kazakhstan, among others.
This is a thoroughly updated, must-have volume for private and public organizations involved in driving national security, domestic and international policy issues relating to nuclear material security, non-proliferation, and nuclear transparency.
Key Features
- Covers the continuing efforts to reduce the size of nuclear arsenals
- Highlights the challenges of verifying nuclear weapons reduction
- Summarizes issues from the 2015 Nonproliferation Treaty Review Conference
- Illuminates the evolving status of nonproliferation and safeguards in Iran and DPRK
Readership
International government policy makers; technical staff of the U.S. National Laboratories; government agencies including -- National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), Institute of Nuclear Materials Management (INMM), Nonproliferation Policy Education Center (NPEC), Committee on International Security and Arms Control (CISAC), Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS); government think tanks; professionals in border security and intelligence; energy/ utility corporations in nuclear materials security; traditional physical security and security management professionals; U.S. Homeland Security academic programs; students in nuclear engineering, physics, and chemistry programs; students in international security, policy and non-proliferation
Table of Contents
Part I: Nuclear Arms Reductions: The Status of Global Efforts
1. Global Nuclear Arsenals 1990-2018
Hans Kristensen
2. The Movement to Ban Nuclear Weapons
Jenny Nielsen
3. Nuclear Weapon Free Zones
Sara Z. Kutchesfahani
4. Technologies and Processes for Verified Nuclear Disarmament
James Doyle
5. Case Study: The Iran Nuclear Deal
Ariane M. Tabatabai and Darya Dolzikova
6. Confronting a Nuclear North Korea
James Doyle
Part II: Technologies and Processes to Prevent Nuclear Proliferation and Strengthen Nuclear Materials Security
7. Nuclear Material Measurement and Control
Mark Schanfein and Russell Johns
8. Perspectives on Security of Nuclear Material in Transport
Mark Soo Hoo
9. International Safeguards Inspections
Brian Boyer
10. Methodologies for Assessing Future Proliferation Threats
Carol E. Kessler and Tracy Wilson
Part III: Preventing Nuclear Terrorism and Illicit Nuclear Trade
11. Case Study: The Nuclear Security Summit Process and its Outcomes
Kelsey Davenport and Jenna Parker
12. Nuclear Materials Theft and Trafficking 1990-2015
Galya Balatsky
13. Clandestine Procurement Networks
Ian Stewart
14. Field Detection of Nuclear Materials
Mark Abhold
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 18th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128032725
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128032718
About the Editor
James Doyle
James E. Doyle has worked in the Nuclear Nonproliferation Division at Los Alamos National Laboratory since 1997. His professional focus is on systems analysis, strategic planning, and policy development. Dr. Doyle holds a Ph.D. in international security studies from the University of Virginia. He has managed cooperative projects with Russia’s nuclear weapons institutes on the development of technologies and procedures for monitoring the dismantlement and storage of nuclear warheads and fissile materials. Previously, Dr. Doyle was a senior policy analyst at Science Applications International Corporation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nuclear Nonproliferation Division, Los Alamos National Laboratory, NM, USA